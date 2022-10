HOMESTEAD, Fla. -- Bubba Wallace is missing Sunday's NASCAR race, and that is evidently not his only sanction after losing his cool in Las Vegas last weekend. Denny Hamlin -- who, along with Michael Jordan, co-owns the 23XI Racing team Wallace drives for -- said Saturday that the team has dealt with matters in a way that goes "above and beyond" the penalties handed down by NASCAR.

