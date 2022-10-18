Read full article on original website
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
Cardinals’ Hopkins: Kyler Murray ‘took a step’ after players-only meeting
The fallout of the Arizona Cardinals’ 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football included the reveal that the Cardinals had a players-only meeting. A discussion between the roster took place some time after the ugly 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the type of defeat that certainly warrants additional follow-ups on what went wrong and how to fix it before it becomes enough of a problem to ruin the season.
College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 8 games
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday. Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power Index (FPI) ...
Christian McCaffrey traded from Carolina Panthers to San Francisco 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, the team announced on Thursday night. ESPN first reported the trade that brings McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford in a deal for draft picks.
Saints give Arizona Cardinals offense another shot at getting right
TEMPE — If you want to go far in the NFL, you got to put points on the board consistently, something the Arizona Cardinals have not accomplished yet in 2022. Pay dirt has been at a premium for Arizona in the bottom 15 among NFL teams in terms of points per game with 19.
Arizona Cardinals hoping to have fuller offensive arsenal after mini bye
The Arizona Cardinals have nine days to rest, recover and work in a new weapon until their Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 30. The Cardinals bested the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday Night Football, their first victory on TNF in the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray era, doing so with a several moving pieces, especially on offense.
Suns’ Cam Johnson exits with cramping in 4th quarter vs. Mavs
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson exited Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks with a noticeable limp. Johnson, who had helped Phoenix back to life in the third period after facing a 17-point halftime deficit, went into the locker room and did not return to action. Johnson made a...
