The Hockey News On The Q Podcast: Gatineau Olympiques and QMJHL Prospects
Hosts Will MacLaren and Jamie Tozer chat with the GM of the Gatineau Olympiques, analyze players to watch, and profile QMJHL players on the NHL's Anaheim Ducks.
The Hockey News presents The Hockey News On The Q Podcast with hosts Will MacLaren and Jamie Tozer. The podcast brings in-depth coverage of the QMJHL with updates from around the league, interviews with special guests within the Q and analysis of players to watch.
On this week's inaugural episode:
- Will and Jamie speak to Louis Robitaille, coach-GM of the Gatineau Olympiques, about the start of the season, the team's injury issues and the franchise's 50th anniversary.
- Analysis of the QMJHL player of the week, goalie William Blackburn of the Val-d’Or Foreurs, and the team of the week.
- The 2023 NHL draft-eligible prospect of the week: Ethan Gauthier, Sherbrooke Phoenix
- NHL Team Profile: Anaheim Ducks. Which players for Anaheim are playing or have played in the QMJHL?
And much more.
