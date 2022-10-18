Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff moves homeless out of River Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff River Park has been a place where the homeless have resided for some time now. However, this past week, that has changed. Red Bluff Police Chief, Kyle Sanders, said, “on Sep. 6, council made a decision to essentially ask homeless persons, that were residing at the River Park, to move over to the Samuel Ayers Park. So, since that time, we've slowly made progression in accomplishing that.”
krcrtv.com
Three organizations come together for homeless donations in Butte county
Oroville, Calif.--- — They say it takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes a community to help the needy. Local organizations–the Cal State Gleaners, True North Housing Alliance, and the LDS Church, partnered Wednesday for a unique opportunity to serve Butte County’s homeless.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Forward spread stopped on fire near Palermo on Friday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 21, 4:05 PM:. Forward spread has been stopped on the vegetation fire burning off of Palermo-Honcut Road, just south of Four Junes Way. CAL FIRE officials in Butte County said the fire has been mapped at 7.4 acres. Additionally, CAL FIRE said their...
krcrtv.com
Former manager who embezzled over $50,000 from non-profit sentenced to 120 days in jail
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — A man who embezzled $54,000 from a Chico non-profit, left his mother $18,000 in debt, and stole nearly $500 from a developmentally disabled employee has been sentenced to 120 days in jail on Friday. Thirty-four-year old Andrew Spang from Chico was arrested back in February...
krcrtv.com
Butte College instructor, students injured after science lab explosion
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 20, 5:50 PM:. An instructor and six students received minor injuries after an explosion in the Chemistry Lab at Butte College on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the lab experienced an explosion after glass was put to...
krcrtv.com
Chico construction worker killed in cement truck explosion on Friday
CHICO, Calif. — A construction worker was killed at a construction site in Chico on Friday due to a reported cement truck explosion. Police said they received a 911 call at around 3:50 p.m. about an explosion and injury at a construction project off of Boeing Avenue, near Hiller Avenue, in northern Chico.
krcrtv.com
Chico State is conducting prescribed burns in the Big Chico Creek Canyon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Chico State's Ecological Reserves is partnering with federal, state, and non-profit organizations to help mitigate fire risk, provide training opportunities, and provide multiple ecological benefits in Butte County by conducting prescribed burns in the Big Chico Creek Canyon, below the town of Forest Ranch areas through a Cal-TREX (prescribed fire training exchange) event.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for starting fire in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A man was arrested for arson Thursday in Red Bluff. According to Cal Fire, Shane Heard, 37 of Red Bluff was arrested by Cal Fire law enforcement officers around 9:45 a.m. for committing arson to forest land. Heard was said to have set fire to...
krcrtv.com
Over 3,000 PG&E customers without power in Palermo
PALERMO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCTOBER 21 6:00 AM:. Power has been restored to all PG&E customers who were without power Friday morning in the Palermo area. PG&E's outage map shows 3,295 customers are without power in the Palermo area Friday morning. PG&E says the outage began around 4:30 a.m....
krcrtv.com
MISSING MAN: Butte County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing Oroville man
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public's help finding an Oroville man last heard from months ago. The BCSO confirmed a missing person report for Jason John Owens, 37, of Oroville. Owens' family said they were last in contact with him in July of this year.
krcrtv.com
Redding police catch suspected truck thief, recover stolen pickup truck with gun inside
ANDERSON, Calif. — UPDATE. 4:35 P.M., OCT. 20: In a post to Facebook on Thursday afternoon, the Redding Police Department (RPD) confirmed they found the stolen 2017 Nissan Titan, reported missing earlier in the day, and have arrested the man driving it. -- BREAKING REPORT:. Anderson Police Department confirmed...
krcrtv.com
Man hospitalized after crashing into power pole near Artois
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — An Orland man has been hospitalized with major injuries after a crash near Artois on Thursday night. According to highway patrol officials in Glenn County, 43-year-old Miguel Ibanes was driving north on County Road M, near County Road 33, just after 7 p.m. on Thursday night. He then, for reasons unknown to officials, drifted off of the roadway and crashed into a metal power pole.
Comments / 0