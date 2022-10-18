ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

krcrtv.com

Red Bluff moves homeless out of River Park

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff River Park has been a place where the homeless have resided for some time now. However, this past week, that has changed. Red Bluff Police Chief, Kyle Sanders, said, “on Sep. 6, council made a decision to essentially ask homeless persons, that were residing at the River Park, to move over to the Samuel Ayers Park. So, since that time, we've slowly made progression in accomplishing that.”
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Forward spread stopped on fire near Palermo on Friday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 21, 4:05 PM:. Forward spread has been stopped on the vegetation fire burning off of Palermo-Honcut Road, just south of Four Junes Way. CAL FIRE officials in Butte County said the fire has been mapped at 7.4 acres. Additionally, CAL FIRE said their...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Butte College instructor, students injured after science lab explosion

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 20, 5:50 PM:. An instructor and six students received minor injuries after an explosion in the Chemistry Lab at Butte College on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the lab experienced an explosion after glass was put to...
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico construction worker killed in cement truck explosion on Friday

CHICO, Calif. — A construction worker was killed at a construction site in Chico on Friday due to a reported cement truck explosion. Police said they received a 911 call at around 3:50 p.m. about an explosion and injury at a construction project off of Boeing Avenue, near Hiller Avenue, in northern Chico.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico State is conducting prescribed burns in the Big Chico Creek Canyon

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Chico State's Ecological Reserves is partnering with federal, state, and non-profit organizations to help mitigate fire risk, provide training opportunities, and provide multiple ecological benefits in Butte County by conducting prescribed burns in the Big Chico Creek Canyon, below the town of Forest Ranch areas through a Cal-TREX (prescribed fire training exchange) event.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested for starting fire in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A man was arrested for arson Thursday in Red Bluff. According to Cal Fire, Shane Heard, 37 of Red Bluff was arrested by Cal Fire law enforcement officers around 9:45 a.m. for committing arson to forest land. Heard was said to have set fire to...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Over 3,000 PG&E customers without power in Palermo

PALERMO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCTOBER 21 6:00 AM:. Power has been restored to all PG&E customers who were without power Friday morning in the Palermo area. PG&E's outage map shows 3,295 customers are without power in the Palermo area Friday morning. PG&E says the outage began around 4:30 a.m....
PALERMO, CA
krcrtv.com

Man hospitalized after crashing into power pole near Artois

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — An Orland man has been hospitalized with major injuries after a crash near Artois on Thursday night. According to highway patrol officials in Glenn County, 43-year-old Miguel Ibanes was driving north on County Road M, near County Road 33, just after 7 p.m. on Thursday night. He then, for reasons unknown to officials, drifted off of the roadway and crashed into a metal power pole.
ORLAND, CA

