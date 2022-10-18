Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
actionnewsnow.com
Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport
CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
actionnewsnow.com
7 injured in possible Butte College hazardous materials incident
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 7:43 P.M. UPDATE- Seven people have been injured in science lab accident at Butte College on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At approximately 4 p.m., a science lab accident occurred in room PS 108 when a glass failed and shot out into the classroom, an official at the school said.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for starting fire in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A man was arrested for arson Thursday in Red Bluff. According to Cal Fire, Shane Heard, 37 of Red Bluff was arrested by Cal Fire law enforcement officers around 9:45 a.m. for committing arson to forest land. Heard was said to have set fire to...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for starting fires near Red Bluff with incendiary device
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for starting multiple fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. At about 9:45 a.m., CAL FIRE Law Enforcement arrested Shane Heard for committing arson to a forest lane in areas around Red Bluff. CAL FIRE said...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Little Red Hen Plant Nursey employee sentenced for embezzlement conviction
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced for embezzling money from the local nonprofit Little Red Hen Plant Nursery on Thursday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 34-year-old Andrew Spang was ordered to serve two years of formal probation and 120 days in the Butte County...
krcrtv.com
Butte College instructor, students injured after science lab explosion
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 20, 5:50 PM:. An instructor and six students received minor injuries after an explosion in the Chemistry Lab at Butte College on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the lab experienced an explosion after glass was put to...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who placed skimmers over card readers caught on camera
CHICO, Calif. - Cases of card skimming are on the rise and Chico Police urge people to be cautious. Action News now spoke with Officer Kevin Hass who showed us just how easy it is for someone to place a skimmer on a card reader and how you can check it out for yourself.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Palermo for starting a fire, assault
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 32-year-old man was arrested for arson on Sunday in connection with a vegetation fire in Palermo, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit arrested Alex Nielsen in Palermo Sunday after responding to a vegetation fire that burned more than five acres on Tommy's Place.
krcrtv.com
Chico construction worker killed in cement truck explosion on Friday
CHICO, Calif. — A construction worker was killed at a construction site in Chico on Friday due to a reported cement truck explosion. Police said they received a 911 call at around 3:50 p.m. about an explosion and injury at a construction project off of Boeing Avenue, near Hiller Avenue, in northern Chico.
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested in Northern California
The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California have been arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone […]
PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
krcrtv.com
MISSING MAN: Butte County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing Oroville man
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public's help finding an Oroville man last heard from months ago. The BCSO confirmed a missing person report for Jason John Owens, 37, of Oroville. Owens' family said they were last in contact with him in July of this year.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County parents facing felony child endangerment charges
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The parents of a two-year-old were arraigned in court on charges of felony child endangerment after their son was believed to have overdosed on fentanyl, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the charges stemmed from Oct. 17, 2022, when the Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded...
krcrtv.com
Chico State is conducting prescribed burns in the Big Chico Creek Canyon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Chico State's Ecological Reserves is partnering with federal, state, and non-profit organizations to help mitigate fire risk, provide training opportunities, and provide multiple ecological benefits in Butte County by conducting prescribed burns in the Big Chico Creek Canyon, below the town of Forest Ranch areas through a Cal-TREX (prescribed fire training exchange) event.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico homeless have trouble accessing hotline to join Pallet Shelter list
CHICO, Calif. - Chico's Pallet Shelter is letting the homeless request a spot before crews come to do enforcement in their homeless camp. The city said it has been doing this since the site opened, but most homeless people told Action News Now they have had trouble trying to track down the phone number.
californiaglobe.com
Yuba County Fentanyl Plight: Small County, Big Crisis
County officials across California are dealing with the Fentanyl overdose crisis, with the drug pouring into the United States at the Southern Border. The Globe just reported on the Fentanyl crisis in San Francisco, with the County Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reporting that fentanyl overdoses are on a severe rise.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E tearing down towers of transmission line that started Camp Fire
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - PG&E is in the process of removing the towers of the Caribou-Palermo 115kV Transmission Line, the one that started the deadly Camp Fire nearly four years ago. The transmission line has been out of service since the Camp Fire. PG&E said it removed the power lines...
actionnewsnow.com
Teichert Ponds shooting suspects charged, daughter arrested as suspected getaway driver
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were charged for a shooting at Teichert Ponds on Sunday. An additional woman was arrested for being the suspected getaway driver, said District Attorney Mikes Ramsey. Cousins, Keyna Osorio, 38, and Demetriuos Brown, Jr., 19, were arraigned in a Butte County court on charges...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 11-15: Suspicious people are out and about
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 11-15, 2022. October 11. Omelet...
