Chico, CA

Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport

CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
CHICO, CA
7 injured in possible Butte College hazardous materials incident

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 7:43 P.M. UPDATE- Seven people have been injured in science lab accident at Butte College on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At approximately 4 p.m., a science lab accident occurred in room PS 108 when a glass failed and shot out into the classroom, an official at the school said.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Man arrested for starting fire in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A man was arrested for arson Thursday in Red Bluff. According to Cal Fire, Shane Heard, 37 of Red Bluff was arrested by Cal Fire law enforcement officers around 9:45 a.m. for committing arson to forest land. Heard was said to have set fire to...
RED BLUFF, CA
Man arrested for starting fires near Red Bluff with incendiary device

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for starting multiple fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. At about 9:45 a.m., CAL FIRE Law Enforcement arrested Shane Heard for committing arson to a forest lane in areas around Red Bluff. CAL FIRE said...
RED BLUFF, CA
Butte College instructor, students injured after science lab explosion

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 20, 5:50 PM:. An instructor and six students received minor injuries after an explosion in the Chemistry Lab at Butte College on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the lab experienced an explosion after glass was put to...
OROVILLE, CA
Suspects who placed skimmers over card readers caught on camera

CHICO, Calif. - Cases of card skimming are on the rise and Chico Police urge people to be cautious. Action News now spoke with Officer Kevin Hass who showed us just how easy it is for someone to place a skimmer on a card reader and how you can check it out for yourself.
CHICO, CA
Man arrested in Palermo for starting a fire, assault

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 32-year-old man was arrested for arson on Sunday in connection with a vegetation fire in Palermo, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit arrested Alex Nielsen in Palermo Sunday after responding to a vegetation fire that burned more than five acres on Tommy's Place.
PALERMO, CA
Chico construction worker killed in cement truck explosion on Friday

CHICO, Calif. — A construction worker was killed at a construction site in Chico on Friday due to a reported cement truck explosion. Police said they received a 911 call at around 3:50 p.m. about an explosion and injury at a construction project off of Boeing Avenue, near Hiller Avenue, in northern Chico.
CHICO, CA
PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Butte County parents facing felony child endangerment charges

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The parents of a two-year-old were arraigned in court on charges of felony child endangerment after their son was believed to have overdosed on fentanyl, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the charges stemmed from Oct. 17, 2022, when the Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Chico State is conducting prescribed burns in the Big Chico Creek Canyon

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Chico State's Ecological Reserves is partnering with federal, state, and non-profit organizations to help mitigate fire risk, provide training opportunities, and provide multiple ecological benefits in Butte County by conducting prescribed burns in the Big Chico Creek Canyon, below the town of Forest Ranch areas through a Cal-TREX (prescribed fire training exchange) event.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Chico homeless have trouble accessing hotline to join Pallet Shelter list

CHICO, Calif. - Chico's Pallet Shelter is letting the homeless request a spot before crews come to do enforcement in their homeless camp. The city said it has been doing this since the site opened, but most homeless people told Action News Now they have had trouble trying to track down the phone number.
CHICO, CA
Yuba County Fentanyl Plight: Small County, Big Crisis

County officials across California are dealing with the Fentanyl overdose crisis, with the drug pouring into the United States at the Southern Border. The Globe just reported on the Fentanyl crisis in San Francisco, with the County Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reporting that fentanyl overdoses are on a severe rise.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
PG&E tearing down towers of transmission line that started Camp Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - PG&E is in the process of removing the towers of the Caribou-Palermo 115kV Transmission Line, the one that started the deadly Camp Fire nearly four years ago. The transmission line has been out of service since the Camp Fire. PG&E said it removed the power lines...
BIG BEND, CA
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 11-15: Suspicious people are out and about

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 11-15, 2022. October 11. Omelet...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

