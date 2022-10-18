Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Downtown Chipley, Florida Celebrates Fall 2022 on Thursday, October 20, 2022
Florida Panhandle Technical College in downtown Chipley, Florida celebrated Fall 2022 with staff, students and administrators, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 on the FPTC campus with a cookout, as seen in these photos of and by students in the Digital Photography Technology Program.
beckersspine.com
2 Florida orthopedic providers merge to form 17-physician practice
Fort Walton Beach, Fla.-based Orthopaedic Associates and Panama City, Fla.-based Southern Orthopedic Specialists will merge in November. The merged practice will have five locations, according to a news release shared Oct. 21 with Becker's. Orthopaedic Associates has 12 physicians, and Southern Orthopedic Specialists has five physicians. The merged practice will...
wkgc.org
Asylum Artist, Erin Wright, joins The Mix
Segment 1: Erin Wright talks about his background as an artist and some of the inspirations through the years. The Visual & Performing Arts Division of Gulf Coast State College presents Asylum, posters by Erin Wright. Erin joined The Mix to talk about his background as an artist and some of his inspirations. The posters in the exhibit are executed in a variety of styles and cover a wide range of topics. What they all have in common is a point of view and the ability to engage the viewer.
Goodwill officials host grand re-opening for expansion
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven Goodwill is welcoming the community to shop in their newly renovated storefront. Doors opened Thursday morning a 9 a.m. and VIP members have the chance to receive 25% off for the following days– Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Goodwill officials showed off new floors, a wide selection of […]
getthecoast.com
The 2nd Annual Epic Bakery Festival in DeFuniak Springs is back!
On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is bringing back its Epic Bakery Festival for the 2nd year! The family-friendly event is back at Mainstreet in DeFuniak Springs. Enjoy delicious baked goods from locally-owned bakeries, chefs, and restaurants, a live DJ, an epic...
Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
Meet members of the 12 Strong Horse Soldiers in Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 of the 12 ODA 595 Horse Soldiers are making their way to Okaloosa County for a historic event. For the first time on Oct. 22, the men who bravely went into Afghanistan after the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001, will be gathered in the same room for […]
2-day Country Music Beach Festival coming to Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A two-day country music festival will be held this fall on Okaloosa Island. For its inaugural year, The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will be free for general admission. MT Productions is hosting the festival in partnership with the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. Okaloosa County local and organizer Tripp […]
WJHG-TV
Vikings Cruises no longer pursues Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said Viking Cruises doesn’t plan to drop its anchor in the Panhandle. King said the cruise line was looking to test one of its ships out for a “return to cruise operation” during the pandemic. Viking Cruises was reportedly going to call on a number of Gulf Coast cities to participate in it.
wuwf.org
A look at the historic home and shell museum of Dr. Beal
Just north of Highway 98 in Wynnehaven Beach is a relic of historical significance most people overlook. The Beal residence, built in 1910, was once the summer home, office, and shell museum of a well-known Fort Walton Beach man. The building now stands vacant. Dr. James Hartley Beal, born in...
WJHG-TV
Local company hosts veterans and first responders appreciation lunch
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local restaurant was packed with first responders and veterans Tuesday. Several times a year, A Superior Air Conditioning Company hosts an appreciation lunch for those who have served or are currently serving their country and those who serve on the front lines. This...
mypanhandle.com
PCPD K9 Division needs your votes!
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department needs the support of the community. They are nominated again this year to win the K9 Grant sponsored by Aftermath, a crime scene cleaning service. The grant for the size of Panama City’s Police Department could be up to 10,000 dollars.
mypanhandle.com
Residents shouldn’t be concerned hearing alarms on Friday
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A public notice from Kraton Chemical LLC was posted on the Bay County Florida Emergency Services Facebook page warning of alarm testing. “Kraton Chemical, LLC would like to advise the general public of alarm testing at their 2 South Everitt Avenue facility,” according to the post. “Members of the general public may hear various alert tones and audible messages during the testing. It will take place this Friday, October 21, 2022.”
Thousands came to Panama City Beach for Thunder Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of people have made their way to Panama City Beach for Thunder Beach bike rally week. The event is back for the 22nd year. Many people travel from outside the Panhandle to attend. “All of it, the bikes, the vendors, we just come to see what’s new,” Visitors […]
Midwife options coming to Fort Walton-Destin hospital
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A new program is using certified nurse midwives in Northwest Florida for childbirth and maternity care. Dr. Melaine Mosier with HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin said the CNM program is one-of-a-kind. “We are the only hospital-based midwifery program, so we can go into the hospital, we can do deliveries, we […]
WJHG-TV
Chris Smith speaks students
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith spoke to home school students at Arete Collaborative Academy on Wednesday at City Church in Panama City. The 3rd-7th graders asked lots of questions about weather, climate, clouds, and the water cycle. Here is video of the kids that aired during our 5/6pm newscasts!
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach booms with new businesses
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With bumper-to-bumper traffic with construction at every corner, it’s not hard to see that Panama City Beach is booming with new businesses. But what’s to come is the real question. NewsChannel 7 is trying to separate fact from fiction when it comes to what’s being built on the beach.
Fort Walton Beach, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fort Walton Beach. The Bay High School football team will have a game with Fort Walton Beach High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The B. T. Washington High School - Pensacola football team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
WJHG-TV
Thunder Beach is back for the 22nd Annual Autumn Rally
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thunder Beach is officially back across seven different locations in Panama City Beach. Jasmine Cain and Colt Ford open the weekend up with a free concert at Frank Brown Park. The rally’s concert series includes artists like 3 Doors Down, Dierks Bentley, and Shinedown....
niceville.com
Niceville Bazaar is Saturday; over 130 booths, food trucks, music
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Bazaar, a gigantic pre-Christmas shopping event with over 130 vendors, is Saturday at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Formerly known as the World Bazaar or Holiday Bazaar, the 2022 Niceville Bazaar is open to holiday shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There...
Comments / 0