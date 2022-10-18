Coming off of a program-record seventh draw of the season against in-state rival Purdue, Indiana women’s soccer closes out its 2022 home slate with a tilt against Maryland. Both schools come into Thursday’s match already eliminated from Big Ten Tournament contention. Indiana is 2-6-7 overall and 0-6-2 in conference play at the bottom of the Big Ten with 2 points. Maryland is 2-8-5 overall and 1-7 in the Big Ten with 1 point and one place ahead of Indiana in the table.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO