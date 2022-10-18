Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: How Indiana football can end its losing streak against Rutgers
It’s been more than a month since Indiana football won its last game – a bad sign to say the least. There have been a slew of problems the Hoosiers haven’t been able to fix. But not all hope is lost for Indiana, and there’s no better...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer hosts Maryland in final home match of the season Thursday
Coming off of a program-record seventh draw of the season against in-state rival Purdue, Indiana women’s soccer closes out its 2022 home slate with a tilt against Maryland. Both schools come into Thursday’s match already eliminated from Big Ten Tournament contention. Indiana is 2-6-7 overall and 0-6-2 in conference play at the bottom of the Big Ten with 2 points. Maryland is 2-8-5 overall and 1-7 in the Big Ten with 1 point and one place ahead of Indiana in the table.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s golf finishes 9th at Ally Invitational
Indiana women dropped to 9th place out of 11 teams on Oct. 18 at The Ally Invitational at Old Waverly Golf Course in West Point, Mississippi. After the first day of competition, the Hoosiers sat in 9th with a team score of 309 (+20). The second round saw Indiana improve, scoring 294 (+5), good for fourth best across the whole field for that round.
Indiana Daily Student
‘We have to improve’: Steady offensive progress insufficient for Indiana football
Indiana football finally found the endzone in the second half against Maryland on Saturday, but the team came out on the losing side yet again. During their four-game losing streak, the Hoosiers have been outscored 66-30 in the second half and were shut out in two of those games. Last...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer fails to keep clean sheet, loses to Maryland 0-1 in final home match
In the first month of Indiana women’s soccer’s season, there was a common theme: 0-0 draws. Six of the first eight matches ended with that scoreline, and just like last season, Indiana’s backbone was a defense led by sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg. Gerstenberg racked up seven shutouts at the beginning of the year, bringing her career total to 16.
Indiana Daily Student
Solid showing from freshmen caps off Indiana men's tennis' weekend at ITA Regional Championships
The Indiana men’s tennis got mixed results as they traveled to Louisville, Kentucky over the weekend to participate in the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships. Fifth-year senior Patrick Fletchall, senior Luka Vukovic, juniors Jagger Saylor, Michael Andre and Ilya Tiraspolsky and freshmen Sam Landau, Ekansh Kumar and Luc Boulier represented the Hoosiers at the five-day event.
Indiana Daily Student
Trayce Jackson-Davis named CBS Sports Preseason Second Team All-American
Indiana men’s basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis earned his second preseason honor of the month in a selection to the CBS Sports Preseason All-American second team. He was also named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year when the conference announced its awards Oct. 6. Jackson-Davis continues to add to an already-lengthy list of 2022-23 accolades, including Preseason All-American honors from Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today and The Almanac.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball to resume series with Kentucky
The Indiana-Kentucky men’s basketball rivalry is set to return in 2025-26. The University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced during Southeastern Conference Media Day on Wednesday the schools have “agreed in principle” to resume the series. The teams haven’t played since Indiana beat Kentucky in the...
Indiana Daily Student
Olivia Smith earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for Indiana women’s soccer
Indiana women’s soccer freshman midfielder Olivia Smith was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, after she scored her first collegiate goal in a 2-2 draw to Purdue on Oct. 16. Smith, an Indiana native, earned her first start of the season against Indiana State University on Sept. 2....
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
Indiana Daily Student
IU’s ‘Study Breaks’ allow students to take a break and connect with other students
This school year, the IU Office of Scholarships started holding Study Breaks, a series of academic support events as part of their Hoosier Scholar Experience program. The Hoosier Scholars Study Break events, taking place at local coffee shops in the Bloomington area, are an opportunity for students to take a break from studying and connect with other IU students.
Indiana Daily Student
Local music scene: Oct. 20-Oct. 26
Rock and indie bands will dominate the Bloomington music scene for the next week. Here are some places to check out Bloomington musicians and bands from out of town. IU Soul Revue will perform at The Bluebird. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for this 21+ event.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested for attempted murder in stabbing Oct. 17
Dekota Collins, a 25-year-old Bloomington man, was arrested Thursday in connection with an attempted murder. According to the probable cause affidavit, Collins allegedly entered the residence of a former partner on Oct. 17 and stabbed Cory Pless, a man who was dating Collins’ former partner and was staying at the residence for the night.
Indiana Daily Student
IU launches committee for new Media School dean after previous search failed
IU Bloomington Provost and Executive Vice President Rahul Shrivastav has appointed a new committee to identify candidates for the position of dean for The Media School after a previous search failed. The committee announced it will begin a relaunch of the initial search from summer 2021, which did not provide a final candidate, but was in the semi-finalist stage.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Arts Commission sets up new grant for emerging local artists
The Bloomington Arts Commission has opened the application window for the Fall 2022 Emerging Artist Public Art Project Grant. The program offers local artists the opportunity to propose a creative art project that contributes to the city. All Bloomington residents over 18 years old are eligible for the $2,000 grant,...
Indiana Daily Student
Here are some of the local Halloween events you can participate in
Halloween festivities are in full swing for the remainder of the month, so the Indiana Daily Student compiled a list of some of upcoming events to visit:. The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the annual Pumpkin Launch at 11 a.m. on Oct. 22 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds located at 5700 W. Airport Rd.
Indiana Daily Student
Jacobs Jazz Studies joins WTIU for jazz legend Wes Montgomery tribute concert
The lights were blazing in Studio 6, as pictures of famous jazz musician Wes Montgomery hung from the walls of the recording studio in the Radio-Television Building. The stage was set for a taping of some of Montgomery’s most iconic songs in honor of his 100th birthday next year.
Comments / 0