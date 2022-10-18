ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Associated Press

Dolphins celebrate ’72 team ahead of Sunday night game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two eras of football collided Sunday night as the Dolphins of the past and present shared the field at Hard Rock Stadium. Members of Miami’s perfect 1972 team gathered at midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fifty years after their milestone season, fullback Larry Csnoka, quarterback Bob Griese, offensive guard Larry Little and reciever Paul Warfield were cheered as highlights of their 17-0 season played on the video screen above them.
