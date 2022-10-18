ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun confiscated from Fayette County man at Yeager Airport

By Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Transportation Security Administration officers have cited a man from Nallen, West Virginia, after finding a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

According to the TSA, officers spotted the .380 caliber handgun in the Fayette County man’s bag in the checkpoint X-ray machine on Monday, Oct. 17. Officers say it was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber. The TSA says they also found an additional gun magazine that was loaded with eight more bullets packed with the gun.

TSA officers say local police were called to the airport where they cited the man on a weapons charge.

According to the TSA, this is the third gun their officers have found at Yeager Airport in 2022.

The TSA says individuals planning to travel with a firearm must do so properly, and they have details on how to do so listed on the TSA website. TSA officials also say travelers should contact their airline to learn if there are any additional requirements the airline has for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

According to TSA officers, when someone comes to a checkpoint with a firearm, it brings that lane to a standstill until police resolve the incident, potentially delaying travelers from reaching their gates.

TSA officers say they also reserve the right to issue civil penalties, which can stretch into thousands of dollars depending on the circumstances, for travelers who bring guns and/or gun parts to a checkpoint.

