decrypt.co
Ethereum NFT Marketplace Blur Launches With Free Airdrop for Traders
Another day, another NFT marketplace. VC-backed marketplace Blur launched Wednesday, promising new users free crypto in the form of an airdropped gift which contains an undisclosed amount of BLUR tokens. If you’ve traded an NFT within the past six months, you may be eligible for the free airdrop—but you won’t be able to open the airdrop and access your gift until January 2023.
decrypt.co
US Accounts For 37% of All DeFi Volume—More Than Any Other Region
Bitcoin dominance has decreased more in the U.S. than in any other region, according to a new report from Chainalysis. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization saw its dominance slip by 6% between July 2021 and June 2022 in the U.S.—thanks, in large part, to the region accounting for more DeFi activity than any other.
decrypt.co
Tether USDT Will Be Available From 24,000 ATMs Across Brazil
Tether announced Thursday that it plans to make its USDT cryptocurrency—the world’s dominant stablecoin by market capitalization—available at over 24,000 ATMs across Brazil. “The difficulties and limitations imposed by inflation and a less-than-inclusive financial system have excluded many of Brazil’s citizens from being able to participate in...
decrypt.co
FTX Recovery Plan Could Reimburse 72% of Voyager Users' Funds
A tentative deal between FTX.US and Voyager could result in customers of the beleaguered crypto broker recovering about 72% of their funds. Following a successful bid to acquire the remaining assets of the bankrupt crypto broker Voyager, crypto exchange FTX.US is offering a recovery plan that would return about 72% of Voyager customer funds, according to a Bloomberg report.
decrypt.co
Solana Could Get Enforceable NFT Royalties Via New Metaplex Standard
After Solana NFT marketplaces make paying royalties optional, Metaplex seeks to give creators a path to enforce them on-chain. Solana NFT standard maker Metaplex plans to launch a new NFT asset class that can enforce on-chain creator royalties. Most of the top Solana NFT marketplaces by market share are now...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
decrypt.co
Gaming Tokens in Axie Infinity, Chiliz, and Apecoin Hit by Bearish Week
Popular gaming and NFT-centric cryptocurrencies, including Axie Infinity, have been battered amid the ongoing bear market. After a hotter-than-expected U.S. price report last Thursday, the broader crypto market shed nearly $8.08 billion in value, reports data from Coingecko. Several tokens were hit harder than others amid the chaos. Gaming-related cryptocurrencies...
decrypt.co
DeFi Exchange in Tokens Sushi, Uniswap Plummet Amid Sideways Crypto Market
Several DeFi tokens, including Sushi, Uniswap, and Synthetix, posted significant losses over the past 24 hours. As the broader crypto market struggles to find momentum for any meaningful bull action, DeFi tokens behind SushiSwap, Uniswap, and Synthetix have been hit hard over the past day, posting losses of more than 7%.
decrypt.co
Aptos Token Plummets 40% After APT Airdrop for 'Early Network Participants'
The price of Aptos has crashed more than 40% a day after launch as investors remain wary of the network's widely-panned mainnet rollout. The newly-launched Aptos token (APT) is down 40.5% on its first day of trading, according to data from crypto price aggregator CoinGecko. The native token for the...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.
decrypt.co
Former Celsius Exec Joins JPMorgan as New Crypto Policy Head
JPMorgan's new executive director of crypto was formerly the head of policy and regulatory affairs of the now-bankrupt crypto lender Celsius. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon may be calling cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin “decentralized Ponzi schemes,” but this hasn’t stop the world’s largest investment bank from hiring a new head of digital assets regulatory policy.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Backs Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF Lawsuit Against SEC
Coinbase joins Grayscale in claiming that the SEC is failing to give spot market Bitcoin ETFs fair consideration. America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, is putting its weight behind Grayscale—the world’s largest Bitcoin fund—in its legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Grayscale is suing...
decrypt.co
Kraken Joins List of Crypto Firms to Comply With EU Sanctions Against Russia
Kraken joins the long list of crypto exchanges pulling out of the country in the wake of increasingly severe EU sanctions. Crypto exchange Kraken confirmed that it will be conforming to the European Union’s new sanctions package. “Kraken complies with the legal and regulatory requirements in all jurisdictions that...
decrypt.co
Rarible Expands NFT Aggregator With Token Rewards That 'Can’t Be Gamed'
New RARI token incentives are designed in a way to minimize wash trading while rewarding users who pay creator royalties. NFT marketplace Rarible is now indexing listings from four other Ethereum marketplaces. It will also award new RARI token rewards in a model that minimizes the risk of wash trading...
decrypt.co
NFT Creators Have Earned $1.8 Billion in Royalties to Date: Galaxy Digital
Just 10 NFT issuers have collectively amassed 27% of all creator royalties—but this concentration of wealth raises questions about centralization and opportunity. A new research report out today from Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital found that Ethereum NFT creators have been paid a total of $1.8 billion in royalties from secondary sales on marketplaces like OpenSea.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Now Less Volatile Than S&P 500, Nasdaq for First Time Since 2020
While Bitcoin’s volatility has been falling, the world’s leading cryptocurrency has also been decoupling from stocks. Amid economic chaos, Bitcoin is holding relatively stable. For now, at least. Bitcoin’s 20-day realized volatility, a metric that measures the daily changes in the price of Bitcoin, has fallen below both...
decrypt.co
Interpol Launches 'First-Ever Metaverse' Designed for Global Law Enforcement
The global police organization unveiled its own metaverse, indicating that more oversight of virtual worlds is imminent. The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has announced the launch of its fully operational metaverse, initially designed for activities such as immersive training courses for forensic investigations. Unveiled at the 90th Interpol General...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Co-Founder Gavin Wood Steps Down as CEO of Company Behind Polkadot
Wood is out as Parity CEO but will remain on as Polkadot’s chief architect. Gavin Wood, co-founder of Parity Technologies, the company behind the Polkadot blockchain, is stepping down as the firm’s CEO, according to a Bloomberg report. Wood, also an early Ethereum contributor and co-founder, will remain...
