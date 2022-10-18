ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Motorcyclist Shared Riding Videos Hours Before Crash That Killed Him

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Ryan Reece Photo Credit: Ryaan Reece Facebook

A community is coming together to support the family of a man killed while riding his motorcycle, only hours after he posted videos of him on his bike, according to GoFundMe.

Ryan Reece fatally struck a minivan around 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 while in the area of Renner Road and Leonardtown Road, according to The Baynet.

Friends and family of Reece have since come together to try to raise money to support his loved ones after his passing, in hopes to cover any expenses related to the tragic accident. So far, nearly $7,000 has been raised to support Reece's family out of an $8,000 goal. To access the GoFundMe to learn more, click here.

