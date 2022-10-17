Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Meghan Markle Was ‘Obsessed’ With Persuading Palace to Deny Kate Middleton Feud, Author Says
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' about setting the record straight about making Kate Middleton cry before her wedding.
Angelina Jolie is the latest woman to be compared to Amber Heard by social media creators chasing celebrity scandal
After a legal filing brought forward new details of abuse allegations made by Angelina Jolie against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, Jolie has become the latest celebrity woman to face online attacks in the form of comparison to actor Amber Heard, according to a review of online videos and comments about Jolie conducted by NBC News.
Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood
The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Ulta Beauty is defending transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney after critics said they'd boycott the retailer for featuring her on a podcast
Ulta Beauty's latest podcast episode features influencer Dylan Mulvaney and host David Lopez discussing femininity and beauty.
Palace Staff Would Give The Press 'A Negative Story' About Prince Harry To Kill A Negative Prince William Story, Claims Author
New details are coming to light on Prince Harry's relationship with Buckingham Palace staff. According to writer Valentine Low, when the Duke of Sussex started dating Meghan Markle in 2016, he became increasingly "suspicious" of employees leaking stories to the press, something he was all too familiar with as he grew up in Prince William's shadow.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Made ‘Crushing’ Comment to Royal Aide Before Wedding, Author Says
Tom Bower, author of Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown claims that Meghan Markle made a 'crushing' comment to a royal aide before her wedding to Prince Harry.
Katie Holmes Proves a Black Slip Is Always the Right Choice
Day to day, Katie Holmes lives in baggy jeans and cozy knits, but night time is when her style really comes into its own. Channelling the spirit of slip dress fanatic Kate Moss, she attended a Bulgari event in an LBD with skinny spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. To...
Kelly Ripa Thanks Kathie Lee Gifford for Saying She Won’t Read Her New Book
Kelly Ripa has found the silver lining to end all silver linings. The soap actor and talk show host recently released her memoir, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, and took the highest of roads when she found out fellow TV doyenne Kathie Lee Gifford won’t be reading it. “I...
Who is Jenna Lyons? Meet the former J.Crew exec who’s joining ‘RHONY’
Jenna Lyons has a new crew. The former J.Crew executive and creative director was announced as one of seven new women cast on the revamped “Real Housewives of New York City,” along with Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. Lyons, 54, made a surprise appearance with her new co-stars at BravoCon 2022 to announce the news. Production on the Bravo show is set to begin in the fall, with Season 14 to premiere in 2023. In the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about the fashion designer-turned-reality star. She worked at J.Crew for...
“To have just one fun night” – When Meghan Markle Revealed What Happened Before Her Official Engagement Announcement With Prince Harry
With the Sussexes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, constantly in the public eye, it is hard to remember a time when the two were not married. While they tied the knot in 2018, the two only revealed their couple status in late 2016. Before that, their entire dating and courtship were heavily under wraps.
Miss Nothing Is the Fashion Brand Inspired by Anna Delvey
Miss Nothing is as openly vapid as its name suggests. Inspired by pop culture party girls and high-profile scammers alike, the London-based indie label is leaning into a slutty sensibility that can be worn during any occasion (or at least the ones without enforced dress codes). If you’re seeking anything much deeper, look elsewhere. There’s no real nuance needed, because who has the time, and that actually makes the clothes all the more authentic.
Meghan 'Wanted to Get Back to Something She Knew' With Royal Exit—Courtier
Meghan Markle "realized" that royal life wasn't going to be a "soap opera" and "wanted to get back to something she knew" when she stepped down from her working role within the monarchy and moved to the U.S. with Prince Harry in 2020, a royal courtier said. Lady Anne Glenconner,...
Mallory Butts Is Putting Black Beauty First
At 10 years old, Mallory Butts knew she wanted to attend Spelman College. An eager Mallory and her sister scurried alongside their mother, an alum of the college who’d brought her young daughters for a visit, toward the Sisters Chapel—the historic spirituality ministry perched on the center of Spelman’s campus—where they sat in on a set of twins giving a powerful speech on the magic of being Spelman women.
