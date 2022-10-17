Jenna Lyons has a new crew. The former J.Crew executive and creative director was announced as one of seven new women cast on the revamped “Real Housewives of New York City,” along with Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. Lyons, 54, made a surprise appearance with her new co-stars at BravoCon 2022 to announce the news. Production on the Bravo show is set to begin in the fall, with Season 14 to premiere in 2023. In the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about the fashion designer-turned-reality star. She worked at J.Crew for...

2 DAYS AGO