Variety

Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood

The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
Glamour

Emily Ratajkowski Wore Her Most Daring Dress to Date

After modeling at New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
OK! Magazine

Palace Staff Would Give The Press 'A Negative Story' About Prince Harry To Kill A Negative Prince William Story, Claims Author

New details are coming to light on Prince Harry's relationship with Buckingham Palace staff. According to writer Valentine Low, when the Duke of Sussex started dating Meghan Markle in 2016, he became increasingly "suspicious" of employees leaking stories to the press, something he was all too familiar with as he grew up in Prince William's shadow.
Glamour

Katie Holmes Proves a Black Slip Is Always the Right Choice

Day to day, Katie Holmes lives in baggy jeans and cozy knits, but night time is when her style really comes into its own. Channelling the spirit of slip dress fanatic Kate Moss, she attended a Bulgari event in an LBD with skinny spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. To...
Page Six

Who is Jenna Lyons? Meet the former J.Crew exec who’s joining ‘RHONY’

Jenna Lyons has a new crew. The former J.Crew executive and creative director was announced as one of seven new women cast on the revamped “Real Housewives of New York City,” along with Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. Lyons, 54, made a surprise appearance with her new co-stars at BravoCon 2022 to announce the news. Production on the Bravo show is set to begin in the fall, with Season 14 to premiere in 2023. In the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about the fashion designer-turned-reality star. She worked at J.Crew for...
papermag.com

Miss Nothing Is the Fashion Brand Inspired by Anna Delvey

Miss Nothing is as openly vapid as its name suggests. Inspired by pop culture party girls and high-profile scammers alike, the London-based indie label is leaning into a slutty sensibility that can be worn during any occasion (or at least the ones without enforced dress codes). If you’re seeking anything much deeper, look elsewhere. There’s no real nuance needed, because who has the time, and that actually makes the clothes all the more authentic.
Glamour

Mallory Butts Is Putting Black Beauty First

At 10 years old, Mallory Butts knew she wanted to attend Spelman College. An eager Mallory and her sister scurried alongside their mother, an alum of the college who’d brought her young daughters for a visit, toward the Sisters Chapel—the historic spirituality ministry perched on the center of Spelman’s campus—where they sat in on a set of twins giving a powerful speech on the magic of being Spelman women.
Glamour

Glamour

