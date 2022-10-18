“I’m more ambitious than I’ve ever…” – When Fifty Shades Actor Jamie Dornan Spoke About Losing on Henry Cavill’s Superman Role

There are a lot of reasons why Henry Cavill is everyone’s favorite. And his brilliant performances over the years in shows like The Witcher, Man Of Steel, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E are just a small aspect of it. The actor started his career with Laguna and is now one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. The two biggest cinematic universes in history are bidding to cast him. Not to mention, that he has been in line to play the iconic secret agent James Bond since 2005, and it’s safe to say that his turn has finally come.

2 DAYS AGO