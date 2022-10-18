Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Virginia receives initial payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson settlement
Attorney General Miyares is thrilled to announce that the Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million for the Opioid Abatement Authority.
royalexaminer.com
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announces October 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award recipient
CHINCOTEAGUE, VA – On October 21, 2022, Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which provides twenty-four-hour fire and emergency medical response to the citizens and visitors of Chincoteague Island. The company also provides fire and emergency medical response to Assateague Island and assists the United States Coast Guard with search and rescue cases. The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company owns and manages the world-famous Chincoteague wild ponies and puts on the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces unemployment rate remains unchanged at 2.6%
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.6%, representing a 1.0 percentage point decline below last year’s rate and remaining below the national unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 885 to 113,220, representing the fewest Virginians unemployed since June of 2001.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the restoration of rights for over 800 formerly incarcerated Virginians
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that civil rights have been restored to over 800 Virginians. Rights were restored for approved individuals last week in order to ensure those who are interested in voting in the November 8th election could register to do so before Monday’s registration deadline. “Second chances are...
commonwealthtimes.org
Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October
The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
Virginia lawmakers split on path forward for income tax reform
A new study lays out several options for improving the fairness of Virginia’s income tax system, including raising rates for the highest income earners, but lawmakers are split on the path forward.
NBC Washington
176K Virginia Voters Sent Incorrect Voting Info: Here's How to Check Your Polling Place
Just weeks before the midterm elections, 176,000 notices were sent to voters in Virginia containing incorrect information about where to vote. The Virginia Department of Elections says it mailed more than 6 million notices to all registered voters. But some information was missing on mailers sent to Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket,...
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
Port of Virginia Cranes Head to Dominican Republic after Auction
The Port of Virginia has been growing to accommodate supersized ships, making its berths 800 feet larger, adding 26 new rail-mounted gantry cranes, and installing four 170-foot-tall ship-to-shore cranes—the East Coast’s largest. With this $320 million expansion now complete, what’s the Port to do with its older, no-longer-needed...
Washington Examiner
Glenn Youngkin: Virginia 'will not adhere' to CDC COVID-19 shot mandate
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the decision to vaccinate children against COVID-19 should be left to parents. On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory board voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to children’s immunization schedules, with states choosing whether it will be required for entry to schools and preschool.
What’s next for Petersburg’s casino plans?
The City of Petersburg is one step closer to a casino, after the city council chose a company to carry the project forward.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have 11 days to claim rebate worth up to $500
Eligible Virginians have until the beginning of November to file their 2021 taxes in order to receive a tax rebate of up to $500. To qualify for the rebate, taxpayers must have received a tax liability for their 2021 taxes to get a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers, per the Virginia Tax Commission.
Virginia woman screamed ‘like a lunatic’ after winning online lottery game jackpot
To say this Virginia resident was surprised when she found out she had won the jackpot playing a lottery game online, would be an understatement.
‘I’m not really a lottery person’: Chesterfield woman shocked after winning $100,000 Virginia Lottery scratcher top prize
"I had to call my boyfriend because he knows more about it," she said. "He said, 'That looks like a winner!'"
Virginia’s first Amazon robotic fulfillment center opens in Suffolk
Virginia's first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center is open and operating in Suffolk. The facility adds 1,500 new jobs to Hampton Roads. The facility is filled with hundreds of robots helping workers get the job done.
Colonial Heights man wins $566,000 in Virginia Lottery
"They didn’t believe me," he told officials as he claimed his prize. "My dad still doesn’t believe."
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these restaurants are well-known for their delicious food and exquisite service.
