The Independent

Man charged with murdering baby as family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ three-week-old boy

A man has been charged with the murder of a three-week-old baby in Birmingham, police have said.Kadees Mohammed, 29, of Dovey Road, Sparkhill, was also charged with assault and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.He was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning, West Midlands Police said.The victim has been named as Mohammed Ibrahim. He died at a property in Dovey Road, Sparkhill on Tuesday.In a statement issued through police, the baby's family said: "To our beautiful baby boy, Mohammed Ibrahim. "A beautiful flower in our lives."The statement added: "Your family loves...
BBC

Woman charged after boy allegedly assaulted in Brislington

A woman has been charged with assault after a 12-year-old boy suffered a head injury on the banks of the River Avon. The alleged incident happened in Brislington on 26 March this year. Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, South Gloucestershire, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. Police...
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

'Arrogant and selfish' van driver is guilty of killing off-duty female police officer on her bicycle while he was using Facebook on his mobile phone before trying to blame his 13-month-old son

An 'arrogant and selfish' van driver was found guilty of killing an off-duty police officer on her bicycle while using Facebook on his mobile phone. Simon Draper, 42, switched between apps minutes before hitting Sgt Lynwen Thomas, 37, at an estimated 62mph killing her outright. Self-employed carpenter Draper claimed he...
BBC

Newcastle: Two youths arrested after falling off stolen moped in mud

Two suspected vehicle thieves were left red-faced after falling off a stolen moped before being chased down by police when they fled. The duo were with two other males in Henshaw Place, Newcastle, at 03:40 BST when they were spotted by officers. As they tried to make off, the moped...
Daily Beast

Viral Video Shows LASD Deputies Beating a Man Till He Loses His Vision

In a brutal beating caught on tape early Sunday, two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were seen rushing a man who was walking hand-in-hand with a woman before smashing his face into the concrete and holding a gun to the back of his head. Eyewitness and CCTV footage shows a deputy, identified by Knock LA only by his last name Rodriguez, and his partner jumped Blake Anderson outside an Inglewood shopping center. Anderson told Knock LA he was working as a hookah lounge security guard and had previously sustained an injury to his left eye, which doctors told him to keep elevated. In a gut-turning video, the crowd is heard crying out to Anderson not to resist as he attempts to pick his head up while officers berate and punch him. “Don't resist, they're a gang!,” shouts one woman, referring to the deputy gangs currently under investigation within the LASD. The LASD claimed in a statement that Anderson “sustained minor injuries,” but Anderson says he’s since lost all vision in his eye. LASD accused Anderson of having a concealed firearm on him, and charged him with four felonies, including one for assaulting an officer.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Daily Mail

Vigilante gang 'tracked rape suspect by CCTV and social media before they bundled him into Audi boot, drove him to country lane and hacked him to death with machete'

A 37-year-old man was hunted by a vigilante gang, bundled into the boot of an Audi and hacked to death by a vigilante gang who suspected him of rape, a court has heard. Christopher Hughes, from Wigan, was driven to a quiet country lane and viciously attacked with weapons including a machete before his mutilated body was found four days later on grass having bled to death.
The Independent

Father who ‘forcefully’ shook crying baby son to death jailed for manslaughter

A father who admitted “forcefully” shaking his baby son, causing injuries which later resulted in the boy’s death, has been jailed. Matthew Banks was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of two-year-old Leo Banks, who died more than two years after suffering a “catastrophic” brain injury.Banks, from Chichester, said his son had been crying hysterically and seemed stressed during a feed - leading the father to become frustrated and tired.It wasn’t until the morning, when Leo’s mother, Hannah Hawdon, woke up and realised he was unwell, that medical help was sought.Sentencing the 34-year-old to three...
TheDailyBeast

Fugitive Parents Arrested in Spain for Killing Daughter Over Choice of Spouse

A Pakistani couple living in Spain have been arrested on charges that they killed their own daughter because she married a person they didn’t approve of. The alleged murder occurred in April 2020, and an arrest warrant for the unnamed couple, who subsequently fled to Spain, was issued by Pakistani authorities, according to a statement by Spanish National Police. The husband, 67, and wife, 51, were apprehended in the wine region of La Rioja after Spanish cops received a tip from Pakistani law enforcement as to the pair’s whereabouts. They are now detained pending deportation to Pakistan, where they will face charges.Read it at Barrons

