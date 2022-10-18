In a brutal beating caught on tape early Sunday, two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were seen rushing a man who was walking hand-in-hand with a woman before smashing his face into the concrete and holding a gun to the back of his head. Eyewitness and CCTV footage shows a deputy, identified by Knock LA only by his last name Rodriguez, and his partner jumped Blake Anderson outside an Inglewood shopping center. Anderson told Knock LA he was working as a hookah lounge security guard and had previously sustained an injury to his left eye, which doctors told him to keep elevated. In a gut-turning video, the crowd is heard crying out to Anderson not to resist as he attempts to pick his head up while officers berate and punch him. “Don't resist, they're a gang!,” shouts one woman, referring to the deputy gangs currently under investigation within the LASD. The LASD claimed in a statement that Anderson “sustained minor injuries,” but Anderson says he’s since lost all vision in his eye. LASD accused Anderson of having a concealed firearm on him, and charged him with four felonies, including one for assaulting an officer.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO