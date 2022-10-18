Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged with murdering baby as family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ three-week-old boy
A man has been charged with the murder of a three-week-old baby in Birmingham, police have said.Kadees Mohammed, 29, of Dovey Road, Sparkhill, was also charged with assault and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.He was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning, West Midlands Police said.The victim has been named as Mohammed Ibrahim. He died at a property in Dovey Road, Sparkhill on Tuesday.In a statement issued through police, the baby's family said: "To our beautiful baby boy, Mohammed Ibrahim. "A beautiful flower in our lives."The statement added: "Your family loves...
BBC
Woman charged after boy allegedly assaulted in Brislington
A woman has been charged with assault after a 12-year-old boy suffered a head injury on the banks of the River Avon. The alleged incident happened in Brislington on 26 March this year. Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, South Gloucestershire, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. Police...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Female driver, 26, who killed her best friend by crashing Ford Fiesta while high on cocaine and booze on night-out is jailed for five years
A woman has been jailed for five years for causing the death of her friend in a horror crash, while high on cocaine and booze. Alex Nicholson, 26, had drunk large amounts of alcohol and taken cocaine in Kendal town centre, in Cumbria, before she jumped behind the wheel of her best friend's car.
Learner driver who was drunk, speeding and uninsured is jailed for crash that killed 23-year-old passenger who had been orphaned when her own mother died in car wreck aged 16
A drunk driver with a provisional licence who killed his partner's cousin when he lost control and crashed into a tree has been jailed for two and a half years. Aron Dunn, 30, was drunk, speeding, uninsured and only held a provisional licence when he crashed on May 1 last year.
Self-Defense: Black Woman Won’t Be Charged In Shooting Death Of Firefighter Who Was Choking Her Male Friend At Gas Station
Black woman won't be charged for fatal shooting of a firefighter named Anthony “Tony” Santi during a fight with a her friend at gas station
'Arrogant and selfish' van driver is guilty of killing off-duty female police officer on her bicycle while he was using Facebook on his mobile phone before trying to blame his 13-month-old son
An 'arrogant and selfish' van driver was found guilty of killing an off-duty police officer on her bicycle while using Facebook on his mobile phone. Simon Draper, 42, switched between apps minutes before hitting Sgt Lynwen Thomas, 37, at an estimated 62mph killing her outright. Self-employed carpenter Draper claimed he...
Urgent search is underway after a young boy vanished without a trace in Sydney - and police hold grave concerns for his welfare
An urgent search is underway for a missing boy who mysteriously vanished without a trace from his western Sydney home two days ago. Lucas Thompson, 12, was last seen at his Marayong home on Wednesday. The schoolboy was reported missing to police the following day after he failed to return...
Horror as man in his 20s plunges to his death from 311ft Canary Wharf tower block – before police find woman with face and head injuries inside flat
A man in his 20s has plunged to his death from a Canary Wharf tower block, while a woman has been rushed to hospital with facial and head injuries. It is thought that the man fell from the 311-foot Talisman Tower in Lincoln Plaza on the Isle of Dogs, east London.
Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris
PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in a plastic trunk outside her home in Paris, in a case that has shocked the country.
Gang leader made 45,000 calls to run drugs empire from his prison cell
A jailed gang leader ran a drugs empire from his prison cell by using his illegal mobile phone 45,000 times in six months - but was cleared of arranging a gangland murder. Gareth Curtis, from Stretford, made or received more than 246 calls or texts a day. Curtis made the...
Mystery emerges as two-year-old Nadia Lee goes missing and cops believe ‘murder suspect may be involved’
POLICE are urgently searching for the two-year-old daughter of a murder suspect after she vanished almost a week ago. Little Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who was charged with the murder of his 22-year-old common-law wife on Tuesday. She was last seen at Lee's apartment...
BBC
Newcastle: Two youths arrested after falling off stolen moped in mud
Two suspected vehicle thieves were left red-faced after falling off a stolen moped before being chased down by police when they fled. The duo were with two other males in Henshaw Place, Newcastle, at 03:40 BST when they were spotted by officers. As they tried to make off, the moped...
Daily Beast
Viral Video Shows LASD Deputies Beating a Man Till He Loses His Vision
In a brutal beating caught on tape early Sunday, two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were seen rushing a man who was walking hand-in-hand with a woman before smashing his face into the concrete and holding a gun to the back of his head. Eyewitness and CCTV footage shows a deputy, identified by Knock LA only by his last name Rodriguez, and his partner jumped Blake Anderson outside an Inglewood shopping center. Anderson told Knock LA he was working as a hookah lounge security guard and had previously sustained an injury to his left eye, which doctors told him to keep elevated. In a gut-turning video, the crowd is heard crying out to Anderson not to resist as he attempts to pick his head up while officers berate and punch him. “Don't resist, they're a gang!,” shouts one woman, referring to the deputy gangs currently under investigation within the LASD. The LASD claimed in a statement that Anderson “sustained minor injuries,” but Anderson says he’s since lost all vision in his eye. LASD accused Anderson of having a concealed firearm on him, and charged him with four felonies, including one for assaulting an officer.
Chilling moment woman dressed as nurse strolls into hospital & kidnaps baby after telling mum she’s taking it for tests
THIS is the chilling moment a woman posing as a nurse entered a hospital and snatched a baby after telling a mum she was taking it for tests. Shocking footage shows the woman, dressed in nurse’s scrubs, strolling through the staff entrance of a Spanish hospital before kidnaping a newborn baby.
blavity.com
Police Ignored Reports Of Kidnapper Targeting Black Women Until A 22-Year-Old Black Woman Escaped From His Basement
Missouri police, who allegedly dismissed claims about a series of Black women being abducted, are facing backlash after one of the women escaped from a basement where she was being held captive. According to ABC News, the 22-year-old woman escaped from the home of 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett in Excelsior...
Vigilante gang 'tracked rape suspect by CCTV and social media before they bundled him into Audi boot, drove him to country lane and hacked him to death with machete'
A 37-year-old man was hunted by a vigilante gang, bundled into the boot of an Audi and hacked to death by a vigilante gang who suspected him of rape, a court has heard. Christopher Hughes, from Wigan, was driven to a quiet country lane and viciously attacked with weapons including a machete before his mutilated body was found four days later on grass having bled to death.
Father who ‘forcefully’ shook crying baby son to death jailed for manslaughter
A father who admitted “forcefully” shaking his baby son, causing injuries which later resulted in the boy’s death, has been jailed. Matthew Banks was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of two-year-old Leo Banks, who died more than two years after suffering a “catastrophic” brain injury.Banks, from Chichester, said his son had been crying hysterically and seemed stressed during a feed - leading the father to become frustrated and tired.It wasn’t until the morning, when Leo’s mother, Hannah Hawdon, woke up and realised he was unwell, that medical help was sought.Sentencing the 34-year-old to three...
Fears for woman, 24, who suddenly vanished after a rideshare driver dropped her off - as cops launch a massive search in dense bushland
Police and volunteers are scouring dense bushland for a young woman who mysteriously vanished at the weekend. Lucinda Miller, 24, was last seen in the Melbourne suburb of Dandenong around 11am last Sunday. She ordered a rideshare drive which dropped her off near a bush track along McDougal Road in...
Fugitive Parents Arrested in Spain for Killing Daughter Over Choice of Spouse
A Pakistani couple living in Spain have been arrested on charges that they killed their own daughter because she married a person they didn’t approve of. The alleged murder occurred in April 2020, and an arrest warrant for the unnamed couple, who subsequently fled to Spain, was issued by Pakistani authorities, according to a statement by Spanish National Police. The husband, 67, and wife, 51, were apprehended in the wine region of La Rioja after Spanish cops received a tip from Pakistani law enforcement as to the pair’s whereabouts. They are now detained pending deportation to Pakistan, where they will face charges.Read it at Barrons
Comments / 0