Gov. Cooper: $30M for electric school buses
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More electric school buses are rolling out to Triad school districts. They will be paid for by a settlement with Volkswagen over misleading vehicle emission reports. Guilford, Surry, and Yadkin counties will each get an electric school bus similar to what Randolph County got last...
Johnson City Press
Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time
ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The board unanimously approved...
bpr.org
Meet the sheriff candidates and local referendums on the WNC ballot
Eight local sheriffs did not run for reelection this year - many retired - causing a changing of the guard in Western North Carolina. In the primary, BPR talked with some the sheriffs who are retiring and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. Below are all of the candidates for sheriff in the region as well as the referendums that are on the ballot.
U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
tribpapers.com
Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe
Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
Drop, cover, hold! Earthquakes rare in NC but still impactful
While you may not have felt them, the state has recorded more than a dozen earthquakes this year.
Proposed sober living house concerns some town residents in Fries
FRIES, Va. (WFXR)– After a recent Town Council meeting, a proposed halfway house is sparking concern among residents of Fries, Virginia. The purpose of the sober living house is to help recovering drug addicts and alcoholics acclimate back into regular everyday living. It is located in one of the most historic buildings in the downtown […]
WBTV
One dead in crash on Rowan County highway
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a car crash in southern Rowan County on Wednesday night. Officials report that the accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on West NC Highway 152 near Old Foutz Farm Road in the Atwell community. The person who died was pinned...
Third detection of CWD confirmed in North Carolina deer herd
RALEIGH — A third deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reported the deer was hunter-harvested in Surry County this archery season approximately 10 miles from the two previous positive detections in Yadkin County. The Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife...
Body of woman missing 4 years found under floor of rural North Carolina site, cops say
The site is 10 miles from where she was last seen.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Jet East acquires new facility In Statesville, expands Its nationwide reach for aviation maintenance
Jet East, a Gama Aviation company, announced Wednesday that it has officially signed an agreement to open a full-service flagship maintenance facility in Statesville. This additional site will compliment Jet East’s current footprint which includes coast-to coast-maintenance bases. The city of Statesville’s lease with Jet East was unanimously approved...
wataugaonline.com
Farm City Banquet To Return after Two Year Break
The 66th Annual Farm City Banquet will be held on Thursday, November 3rd, at 6 p.m. at the Boone United Methodist Church located on New Market Boulevard in Boone. This event has celebrated our county’s farmers and the community and town folk that support them for almost seven decades. The banquet and awards ceremony, organized annually by Cooperative Extension of Watauga County with support from a number sponsors, took a hiatus in 2020 & 2021 due to the pandemic. This was the first time since 1955 that the popular community event had not been held in person. While Cooperative Extension did recognize award winners in 2020 and held virtual events, Extension Director Dr. Jim Hamilton, is excited to bring it back, live. “It just hasn’t been the same the last couple of years. While we were able to present ‘socially distanced’ awards to the recipients in 2020, we decided to cancel the event altogether in 2021 until we could have it back in person.”
Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours
Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
Sheriff: Daycare worker accused of sharing obscene material at Burke County school
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County deputies are investigating an allegation about a daycare worker sharing obscene material at an elementary school. The Burke County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the case involves an after-school daycare worker at Salem Elementary School. He said his office first learned of the allegation back on Oct. 10.
wataugaonline.com
Communicable Disease Update for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga – Friday October 14, 2022
In order to provide the community with education and awareness surrounding the state of communicable diseases in Alleghany, Ashe & Watauga the COVID-19 Situation Updates will expand to include other communicable diseases in addition to COVID-19. Noted in the report, and included below, is an update on COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
my40.tv
COVID transmission high in many mountain counties, now flu cases arrive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transmission of Covid cases in WNC mountain counties remains high. That's despite the CDC’s community spread maps which make it seem like the region has a low percentage of cases. News 13 took the issue to AdventHealth's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert to...
Woman flown to hospital after bicycle crash on Creeper Trail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Med-Flight transported a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon following an incident on the Creeper Trail. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a woman riding a bicycle crashed and suffered serious injuries. First responders arrived at the scene around 1 p.m., and EMS believed the woman was bleeding internally […]
2 roofers flown to hospital for chain-reaction crash in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Two people headed to a roofing job in Catawba County were flown to the hospital Wednesday morning after a serious crash. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty arrived at the scene around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, along Highway 16 near Balls Creek Road. The crash involved a...
wcyb.com
Home destroyed in Marion fire
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Town of Marion, just before 7 a.m. Friday morning Marion Fire and EMS were dispatched to a structure fire on the 1800 block of Ashton Lane. When crews arrived they found a house completely engulfed in flames and called for assistance from...
