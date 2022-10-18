ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Gov. Cooper: $30M for electric school buses

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More electric school buses are rolling out to Triad school districts. They will be paid for by a settlement with Volkswagen over misleading vehicle emission reports. Guilford, Surry, and Yadkin counties will each get an electric school bus similar to what Randolph County got last...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Johnson City Press

Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time

ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The board unanimously approved...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
bpr.org

Meet the sheriff candidates and local referendums on the WNC ballot

Eight local sheriffs did not run for reelection this year - many retired - causing a changing of the guard in Western North Carolina. In the primary, BPR talked with some the sheriffs who are retiring and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. Below are all of the candidates for sheriff in the region as well as the referendums that are on the ballot.
WFMY NEWS2

U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
tribpapers.com

Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe

Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Proposed sober living house concerns some town residents in Fries

FRIES, Va. (WFXR)– After a recent Town Council meeting, a proposed halfway house is sparking concern among residents of Fries, Virginia. The purpose of the sober living house is to help recovering drug addicts and alcoholics acclimate back into regular everyday living. It is located in one of the most historic buildings in the downtown […]
FRIES, VA
WBTV

One dead in crash on Rowan County highway

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a car crash in southern Rowan County on Wednesday night. Officials report that the accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on West NC Highway 152 near Old Foutz Farm Road in the Atwell community. The person who died was pinned...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Jet East acquires new facility In Statesville, expands Its nationwide reach for aviation maintenance

Jet East, a Gama Aviation company, announced Wednesday that it has officially signed an agreement to open a full-service flagship maintenance facility in Statesville. This additional site will compliment Jet East’s current footprint which includes coast-to coast-maintenance bases. The city of Statesville’s lease with Jet East was unanimously approved...
STATESVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Farm City Banquet To Return after Two Year Break

The 66th Annual Farm City Banquet will be held on Thursday, November 3rd, at 6 p.m. at the Boone United Methodist Church located on New Market Boulevard in Boone. This event has celebrated our county’s farmers and the community and town folk that support them for almost seven decades. The banquet and awards ceremony, organized annually by Cooperative Extension of Watauga County with support from a number sponsors, took a hiatus in 2020 & 2021 due to the pandemic. This was the first time since 1955 that the popular community event had not been held in person. While Cooperative Extension did recognize award winners in 2020 and held virtual events, Extension Director Dr. Jim Hamilton, is excited to bring it back, live. “It just hasn’t been the same the last couple of years. While we were able to present ‘socially distanced’ awards to the recipients in 2020, we decided to cancel the event altogether in 2021 until we could have it back in person.”
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours

Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Woman flown to hospital after bicycle crash on Creeper Trail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Med-Flight transported a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon following an incident on the Creeper Trail. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a woman riding a bicycle crashed and suffered serious injuries. First responders arrived at the scene around 1 p.m., and EMS believed the woman was bleeding internally […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Home destroyed in Marion fire

MARION, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Town of Marion, just before 7 a.m. Friday morning Marion Fire and EMS were dispatched to a structure fire on the 1800 block of Ashton Lane. When crews arrived they found a house completely engulfed in flames and called for assistance from...
MARION, VA

