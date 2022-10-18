The 66th Annual Farm City Banquet will be held on Thursday, November 3rd, at 6 p.m. at the Boone United Methodist Church located on New Market Boulevard in Boone. This event has celebrated our county’s farmers and the community and town folk that support them for almost seven decades. The banquet and awards ceremony, organized annually by Cooperative Extension of Watauga County with support from a number sponsors, took a hiatus in 2020 & 2021 due to the pandemic. This was the first time since 1955 that the popular community event had not been held in person. While Cooperative Extension did recognize award winners in 2020 and held virtual events, Extension Director Dr. Jim Hamilton, is excited to bring it back, live. “It just hasn’t been the same the last couple of years. While we were able to present ‘socially distanced’ awards to the recipients in 2020, we decided to cancel the event altogether in 2021 until we could have it back in person.”

