Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
Sober homes will be a focus of federal Health Care Fraud task force
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – United States Attorney Will Thompson announces Sober living residences will be a priority of the Health Care Fraud Task Force. Sober homes provide drug and alcohol-free living environments essential for promoting and sustaining long-term recovery from substance use disorder. However, the potential for fraud has...
woay.com
Fayette County Sheriffs recognize 2022 Incite Hope award recipients
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office congratulates the 2022 recipients of the Incite Hope award presented by representatives of the Women’s Resource Center. The award is dedicated to recognizing the work of multiple agencies in battling domestic violence and providing...
woay.com
One person dead after residential fire in Fayette County
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reports one person dead following a house fire on Okey L Patteson Road. At approximately 1:30 AM, Oak Hill firefighters responded to a call reporting a fire in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they saw what appeared to be a fifth-wheel camper engulfed in flames.
woay.com
West Virginia Parkways Authority to complete third expedited bridge deck replacement on Turnpike bridge
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction of the third of three Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement projects on the West Virginia Turnpike near Ghent starting at 6 PM on Sunday, October 23. Contractors will close one lane on the bridge to replace decking and...
woay.com
Fayette County Humane Society to manage local Animal Shelter
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Commission votes unanimously to work with the new Fayette County Humane Society to manage the County’s Animal Shelter upon New River Humane Society’s departure on November 10. The Commission has authorized the County Administrator to hire six employees and...
woay.com
Raleigh County Prevention Coalition launches Spread the Warmth blanket drive
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Prevention Coalition (RCPC) is holding an ongoing. blanket drive called the Spread the Warmth Project throughout the winter to provide warmth to those who need it most. The coalition is collecting new and gently used blankets for those who have unstable or no...
woay.com
Annual Scarecrow decorating contest returns to Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley’s annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest has returned. Businesses, organizations, and schools are invited to decorate their very own unique scarecrow to display throughout the town between October 20 through October 31, 2022. They will be displayed on the light poles along...
woay.com
Coal communities to receive nearly $47 million from Appalachian Regional Commission
Frostburg, M.D. (WOAY) – Dozens of projects in communities impacted by coal-related job losses will receive nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The Commission reports the awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce, and Economic Revitalization Initiative will benefit 52 projects in over 180 counties.
woay.com
Winterplace Ski Resorts announces new features for the 40th anniversary
Ghent, WV (WOAY) – With the fall colors in full beauty, the ski and snowboarding season is right around the corner. The crew at Winterplace Ski Resort has been preparing for its 40th annual winter season with new features to celebrate. One of the biggest improvements at Winterplace this...
Comments / 0