Fayette County, WV

woay.com

Sober homes will be a focus of federal Health Care Fraud task force

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – United States Attorney Will Thompson announces Sober living residences will be a priority of the Health Care Fraud Task Force. Sober homes provide drug and alcohol-free living environments essential for promoting and sustaining long-term recovery from substance use disorder. However, the potential for fraud has...
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

Fayette County Sheriffs recognize 2022 Incite Hope award recipients

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office congratulates the 2022 recipients of the Incite Hope award presented by representatives of the Women’s Resource Center. The award is dedicated to recognizing the work of multiple agencies in battling domestic violence and providing...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

One person dead after residential fire in Fayette County

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reports one person dead following a house fire on Okey L Patteson Road. At approximately 1:30 AM, Oak Hill firefighters responded to a call reporting a fire in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they saw what appeared to be a fifth-wheel camper engulfed in flames.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Fayette County Humane Society to manage local Animal Shelter

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Commission votes unanimously to work with the new Fayette County Humane Society to manage the County’s Animal Shelter upon New River Humane Society’s departure on November 10. The Commission has authorized the County Administrator to hire six employees and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Annual Scarecrow decorating contest returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley’s annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest has returned. Businesses, organizations, and schools are invited to decorate their very own unique scarecrow to display throughout the town between October 20 through October 31, 2022. They will be displayed on the light poles along...
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

Winterplace Ski Resorts announces new features for the 40th anniversary

Ghent, WV (WOAY) – With the fall colors in full beauty, the ski and snowboarding season is right around the corner. The crew at Winterplace Ski Resort has been preparing for its 40th annual winter season with new features to celebrate. One of the biggest improvements at Winterplace this...
GHENT, WV

