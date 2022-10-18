Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
Twins Escape Handcuffed From Abusive Texas Home [SHOCKING VIDEO]
Horrible story coming out of Cypress, Texas this week and it only gets worse the more you watch. Around 5:30 in the morning, a woman was woken up to the sound of someone ringing her doorbell. Two teenagers were at her front door in handcuffs saying they just escaped their abusive home in the neighborhood and needed to call 911. The woman has chosen to stay anonymous and she let the teens come inside. She offered them some food since they said they had not eaten in a week.
fox26houston.com
Woman shot by husband in northwest Houston, man apparently turns gun on himself
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman in northwest Harris County. The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Oakhall Drive in near north Houston on Friday morning around 9 a.m. Deputies found a 42-year-old Hispanic woman with a gunshot wound in the head.
Nadia Lee update: Search for missing 2-year-old continues in Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas — The search for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday resumed Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Houston Police Department. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, a man in custody on a murder charge. Lee is accused of strangling Nadia's mother, Nancy Reed, and police suspect the toddler may also be a victim of foul play.
Body of missing Texas woman reportedly found in trunk of son's car in Nebraska
The body was discovered after a crash in Nebraska.
KHOU
Police investigating disappearance of 2-year-old girl from Pasadena as homicide
PASADENA, Texas — Police are searching for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday in Pasadena, according to the Houston Police Department. Nadia Lee is the daughter of a man in custody on a murder charge and police suspect the toddler may also be a victim of foul play.
Report: Janitor urinates in Texas woman's water bottle, transmits disease
Since then, 11 other potential victims have come forward.
High School Student Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Pasadena (Pasadena, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the westbound frontage lanes of Highway 225 at around 2:39 p.m.
Funny or Offensive? Houston, Texas ‘Help Wanted’ Sign is Raising Eyebrows
The Pets Gone Wild Resort in Pasadena is causing a stir with its new recruitment strategy. Walter Parsons was beyond frustrated with the quality of his recent hires and was thinking outside of the box to get a new person in the position as quickly as possible. According to KHOU...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years
HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
Chad Webb Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian accident occurred in Harris County on Thursday. The crash happened at 21000 Cypresswood Drive near FM 1960 at around 6:15 a.m involving a white Chevy Malibu.
Couple ambushed, robbed at Galleria-area home after returning from dinner
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects who ambushed a man and forced their way inside his Galleria-area home earlier this month. According to police, it happened in the Tanglewood subdivision on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. and part of the crime was...
californiaexaminer.net
Human Teeth, Blood Discovered In Humble House After Adolescent, Mom Disappeared, Docs Say
After a car pursuit in Nebraska, the corpse of the teen’s mother was discovered in the trunk. He has been charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing. Both 17-year-old Tyler Roenz and his 49-year-old mother, Michelle, went missing from a Humble neighborhood late Thursday...
Wife may have been living with husband's remains for months, sheriff says
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the details involving a family's welfare check at a relative's home that turned grim.
fox26houston.com
When is early voting in Texas? 2022 midterm election dates, where to vote
HOUSTON - Voters will soon determine Texas’ next governor and several other statewide and local leaders, but you don’t have to wait until election day on Nov. 8 to cast your ballot. Early voting in Texas for the 2022 midterm election begins on Oct. 24 and runs through...
Driver believed to be drunk when hitting and killing pedestrian at NW Houston bus stop, police say
Houston police said the pickup truck went off the roadway and up on the sidewalk when it hit the man standing at the METRO bus stop.
Texas Man Accused of Urinating in Co-Worker’s Water Several Times
The man claims he has a 'sickness'. Never heard of someone having the need to pee in your co-worker's water, but I guess we have a first time for literally everything. A long time janitor at a Houston doctor's office has been placed under arrest. 50-year-old Lucio Catarino Diaz has been a janitor at this facility for 20 years. According to a coworker of his back at the end of August, they began noticing the water in the water cooler wasn't tasting right. So they just started bringing water from home. She had one of those reusable water bottles that she would just fill at her house.
cw39.com
HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Dog shot 10 times with pellet gun in backyard of Kingwood home, owner says he was targeted
HOUSTON - The Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty Task Force is investigating the shooting death of the standard poodle named Mitchell. He was not the only dog in the backyard last Thursday, but the only one that got shot repeatedly. "I'm devastated," said Chris Kennedy, who is hoping to find Mitchell's...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands
The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
Comments / 0