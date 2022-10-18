ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

106.3 The Buzz

Twins Escape Handcuffed From Abusive Texas Home [SHOCKING VIDEO]

Horrible story coming out of Cypress, Texas this week and it only gets worse the more you watch. Around 5:30 in the morning, a woman was woken up to the sound of someone ringing her doorbell. Two teenagers were at her front door in handcuffs saying they just escaped their abusive home in the neighborhood and needed to call 911. The woman has chosen to stay anonymous and she let the teens come inside. She offered them some food since they said they had not eaten in a week.
CYPRESS, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot by husband in northwest Houston, man apparently turns gun on himself

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman in northwest Harris County. The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Oakhall Drive in near north Houston on Friday morning around 9 a.m. Deputies found a 42-year-old Hispanic woman with a gunshot wound in the head.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Nadia Lee update: Search for missing 2-year-old continues in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas — The search for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday resumed Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Houston Police Department. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, a man in custody on a murder charge. Lee is accused of strangling Nadia's mother, Nancy Reed, and police suspect the toddler may also be a victim of foul play.
PASADENA, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years

HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
HOUSTON, TX
92.9 NIN

Texas Man Accused of Urinating in Co-Worker’s Water Several Times

The man claims he has a 'sickness'. Never heard of someone having the need to pee in your co-worker's water, but I guess we have a first time for literally everything. A long time janitor at a Houston doctor's office has been placed under arrest. 50-year-old Lucio Catarino Diaz has been a janitor at this facility for 20 years. According to a coworker of his back at the end of August, they began noticing the water in the water cooler wasn't tasting right. So they just started bringing water from home. She had one of those reusable water bottles that she would just fill at her house.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands

The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
HOUSTON, TX

