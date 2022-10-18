The man claims he has a 'sickness'. Never heard of someone having the need to pee in your co-worker's water, but I guess we have a first time for literally everything. A long time janitor at a Houston doctor's office has been placed under arrest. 50-year-old Lucio Catarino Diaz has been a janitor at this facility for 20 years. According to a coworker of his back at the end of August, they began noticing the water in the water cooler wasn't tasting right. So they just started bringing water from home. She had one of those reusable water bottles that she would just fill at her house.

