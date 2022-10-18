Read full article on original website
netflixjunkie.com
Ryan Reynolds Set to Go on Another Adventure With Disney+ and It Gets Weird
Now when you talk about this Canadian-American actor, Ryan Reynolds, you must remember that he is not just an actor anymore. He has become more than just an actor who has been awarded as the Sexiest Man Alive. Throughout his career, he has grown steadily yet drastically. Also, he is married to an intelligently beautiful actress, Blake Lively. And now, Ryan is ready to take another big step in his life.
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Priscilla Presley Steps Out for Rare Appearance With Son Navarone Garibaldi in Beverly Hills: Photos
Family affair! Priscilla Presley stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance with her son, Navarone Garibaldi, on Saturday, October 15. The businesswoman and the musician attended the Last Chance For Animals 2022 Compassion Gala in Beverly Hills. Priscilla, 77, wore a black and gold striped top with black pants...
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
George Clooney says Julia Roberts’s improvised insults in Ticket to Paradise went ‘too far’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have said they went a little overboard when improvising insults for each other on the set of their new romcom Ticket to Paradise. In the movie, the pair play embittered exes who fly to Bali to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from getting married to a local seaweed farmer (Maxime Bouttier).
Famously Private Jennifer Aniston Always Buys Homes Away From the Hollywood Spotlight
'The Morning Show' star Jennifer Aniston has used her private real estate to escape the paparazzi and critical public eye.
Gwen Stefani & Ex Gavin Rossdale Seen In Rare Photo Together At Son Apollo’s Football Game
Gwen Stefani, 53, and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, had a family Sunday on Oct. 16 to support their youngest son, Apollo, 8, during his flag football game. Of course, the “Rich Girl” songstress showed up in absolute style with green paint-splattered jeans, a white undershirt with a long sleeve crop top layered over it, and her signature bold red lip. She completed the look with multiple accessories, including an army trucker hat with a Wienerschnitzel logo on the front, round sunglasses, and burgundy nails to match her lipstick. Gwen also showed up in full mom style, as she carried a folding lawn chair with her to the sporting event.
Zendaya forced to respond to claims she ’threw shade’ at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt in video
People are remembering the famous viral video of Zendaya sitting with Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at a Michael Kors fashion show. The moment first went viral back in 2018, when the three A-listers sat front row at the New York Fashion Week event. While Blake and Emily could be...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA in NYC after breakup rumors
“Holivia” is still hot and heavy. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on the PDA during a date in New York City on Thursday night. The couple passionately kissed and embraced each other in the streets of Manhattan. The pop superstar, 28, and the actress, 38, chose casual attire...
'Hot N Cold': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Romance Is 'Back On Track' After Months Of Rough Patch Rumors
After months of sparking headlines for reportedly hitting an icy patch in their famously “Hot N Cold” romance, it seems Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s relationship is heating up once again!. The pair’s long-term liaison is reportedly “back on track” thanks in part to couples...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s First Red Carpet Event As a Married Couple Proves They’re Still in Newlywed Bliss
It’s been almost three months, and we’re still not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Their 20-year romance is truly a story fit for Hollywood, and everyone has been itching to see how the newlyweds have been since their elopement in Las Vegas. And how are they doing? Well, their first red-carpet appearance as husband and wife may give you a few clues.
Ralph Macchio’s Son Couldn’t Believe It When He Saw His Dad In A Teen Magazine For The First Time
The world may know and love Ralph Macchio since the 80s, but his kids had no idea their dad was famous, let alone cool, let alone a heartthrob. The Cobra Kai star, 60, visited Good Morning America on Monday, and recounted the moment his son, who was five years old at the time, saw his dad in teen magazines for the very first time, and his response is hilarious.
Mum issues warning as daughter is rushed to hospital after trying viral TikTok trend
A mum has issued a warning to other parents after her teenage daughter was rushed to hospital when a TikTok trend she had tried out went horribly wrong. Kelly Sheldon, 33, is worried that her daughter's internal organs could be permanently damaged after the 14-year-old accidentally swallowed two magnets. Tia,...
PopSugar
I Tried the Olivia Wilde Salad Recipe At the Center of the Wilde-Sudeikis-Styles Love Triangle
Did Olivia Wilde fire Shia Labeouf? Is there beef between her and Florence Pugh? Was Harry Styles paid three times more than his costar just because he's dating the film's director? The drama surrounding "Don't Worry Darling" left fans with many questions for Olivia Wilde. And though she's since shut down rumors about the movie, the line of questioning about her personal life isn't quite over. Now fans want to know what was in a certain salad she made for Harry Styles.
Charlize Theron's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Charlize Theron's motherhood journey began in 2012 when she adopted her daughter Jackson, 10. Three years later, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress expanded her family again, adopting her younger daughter August, 7, in 2015. The star opened up to PEOPLE in 2018 about her decision to adopt and shared...
netflixjunkie.com
Was Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool Really in Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange 2’?
Marvel Cinematic Universe never fails to surprise its fans, be it with its incredible films or unexpected cameo scenes. Every Marvel project is a celebrated affair, and fans can’t seem to get enough of the top-class movies the franchise releases. As we all know, Doctor Strange is one of the most loved characters from the MCU, only to be rivaled by Iron Man or the recent entry of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.
netflixjunkie.com
Lil B the BasedGod Comes in Support of Kanye West Over George Floyd Controversy
2022 is the year of Kanye West for being and staying controversial. Since the beginning of this year, he was going on and on about his divorce from Kim Kardashian and how much he misses her and his children. Maybe it is the sadness that is bothering him that he keeps on making controversial statements now and then. The most recent controversy he has fallen into is the one involving George Floyd, the Black guy who was murdered by two Minnesota police officers. Surprisingly, he has received support from one of his fellow rappers Lil B The BasedGod.
