Tech Tuesday: Holographic meetings, Apple audio in Mercedes

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — It’s time for Tech Tuesday!

AM Extra is getting a glimpse of what work meetings could look like in the future — and it involves holograms.

Plus, Apple wants to completely immerse you in music while inside your car.

Tech expert Greg Nibler broke down all those tech headlines and more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.