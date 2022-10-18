Read full article on original website
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for October 21
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total from the virus to 7,487, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. an 89-year-old...
West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday
A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
Did You Know: You can legally idle your car in West Virginia?
*Correction: This story was corrected to state that the law prohibiting the idling of cars in WV was repealed in 2018 and does not remain in law as previously stated. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As winter approaches and we had our first flurries of the year, people need to start warming up their cars. You […]
Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in southern West Virginia under investigation for fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United States Attorney Will Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in his Southern District of West Virginia are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force. Thompson, appearing on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline,’ said it’s an unfortunate situation...
Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
Why is West Virginia’s fall so pretty this year?
Last week, the West Virginia Department of Tourism announced that 2022's fall foliage is the best that the state has seen in 10 years. But why is that?
West Virginia sees first snow in October: Here’s how much
The first snow of the season hit West Virginia on October 19; here's the total from across the state.
Best hikes in West Virginia to see fall colors this week
The West Virginia Department of Tourism released its weekly fall foliage update on Oct. 19, which includes the trails hikers should take to see the best fall foliage colors in West Virginia.
West Virginia State Capitol joins in National Lights on Afterschool campaign
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Capitol is joining a host of landmarks and thousands of other businesses and organizations across the nation set to turn blue in part of the national Lights On Afterschool campaign. Blue lights will shine on the Capitol from 7:00 PM to...
Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them. On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council. […]
Manchin and Capito announce $2.6 million for eleven West Virginia safety programs
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $2,659,835 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS). Eleven West Virginia programs will use the funding to promote public safety by expanding law enforcement hiring capacity,...
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
West Virginia's antlerless deer firearms season opens Oct. 20
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. — The first segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season is set to open for four days on Oct. 20 in the state’s 51 counties open to deer firearms season. West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said the hunt should...
West Virginia senator criticizes governor for his criticism of U.S. reps, and it’s all about taxes
A state senator says the governor has gone too far with his criticism of two members of West Virginia’s congressional delegation. Senator Randy Smith issued a statement this afternoon critical of Gov. Jim Justice, who had, in turn, sharply criticized U.S. Representatives Carol Miller and Alex Mooney. All are Republicans.
Workforce West Virginia to hold virtual job fair
WorkForce West Virginia has announced the dates for its next Statewide Virtual Job Fair.
Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate
CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
The West Virginia Poison Center offers Halloween Safety Tips
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Medical experts from the West Virginia Poison Center (WVPC) advise using caution and being safe throughout the trick-or-treat season. Storing it away from all medicines. Medicine may easily be mistaken for candy, especially if kept in the same area. Keep all edibles up, away, and...
West Virginia police looking for teen who escaped police custody on the way to jail
UPDATE: 7News has found the name of the escapee who was arrested yesterday after he escaped from police custody. The arrested is Asael Jiminez-Garcia West Virginia State Police say they are looking for a teenager who escaped police custody on his way to the Northern Regional Jail. Police say Joaquin Luna-Hernandez, 18, escaped police custody around […]
WSAZ Investigates | Guardsmen In Debt
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard announced this week it would give service members more money to cover college tuition, but that announcement did not happen without a frustrated father and a WSAZ investigation. That father is Scott Lowe, a retired lieutenant colonel of Charleston’s 130th Airlift...
