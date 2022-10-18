ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

wchstv.com

Eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total from the virus to 7,487, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. an 89-year-old...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday

A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
WTAP

Abandoned buildings across West Virginia to be demolished

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Abandoned buildings across WV (including Bluefield) will soon be torn down as part of a new effort to improve the state’s appeal. The first of many Bluefield demolitions happened Thursday with a demolition across from Bluefield State University. We spoke to Danielle Baker, a student who says she’s glad the house will no longer pose a safety risk for the students but hopes the university will use the land for student housing.
WTRF- 7News

Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them.  On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council.  […]
wchstv.com

Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
wvexplorer.com

West Virginia's antlerless deer firearms season opens Oct. 20

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. — The first segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season is set to open for four days on Oct. 20 in the state’s 51 counties open to deer firearms season. West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said the hunt should...
wchstv.com

Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
woay.com

The West Virginia Poison Center offers Halloween Safety Tips

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Medical experts from the West Virginia Poison Center (WVPC) advise using caution and being safe throughout the trick-or-treat season. Storing it away from all medicines. Medicine may easily be mistaken for candy, especially if kept in the same area. Keep all edibles up, away, and...
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Guardsmen In Debt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia National Guard announced this week it would give service members more money to cover college tuition, but that announcement did not happen without a frustrated father and a WSAZ investigation. That father is Scott Lowe, a retired lieutenant colonel of Charleston’s 130th Airlift...
