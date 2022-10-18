Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
kfgo.com
Man arrested in stolen car near Valley City
valleynewslive.com
4 arrested in hotel bust in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department says at around 4:15 pm yesterday, it, along with the Stutsman County Sheriff’s office, North Dakota Probation and Parole, and the James Valley Special Operations team, conducted a “high risk” traffic stop on 2nd Ave. SW in the 1000 block in Jamestown.
kvrr.com
Two Men Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — Two man are arrested after another man tells Jamestown police that they carjacked him at gunpoint. It was reported just before 8 Monday night in the 400 block of 2nd Street Southwest in Jamestown. A short time later, a sheriff’s deputy spotted the stolen car...
valleynewslive.com
Traffic stop turns up fentanyl and meth paraphernalia in Griggs County
GRIGGS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men are behind bars after deputies uncovered drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Griggs County, North Dakota. The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle while patrolling in the rural Hannaford/Sutton area on Monday, October 17. Deputies discovered a number of pills, one of which tested positive for fentanyl. The driver was in possession of a glass pipe commonly used for consumption of methamphetamine and deputies say the passenger had multiple felony warrants.
newsdakota.com
Emergency Utility Repairs Today in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has announced emergency utility repairs in the NE today, Oct. 20. The city reports there will be a temporary water outage and road closure on 16th Ave NE, between 2nd PL NE through 4th ST NE. This closure and outage will begin at 9:00 A.M. and continue until work is finished.
Volleyball: Improvements in blocking have forced teams to adjust their offense
The Century Patriots have a true test coming into their gym in the form of a Jamestown Blue Jays team that has won 11 straight. But Century has a 15-game win streak of their own, one built on a retooling of their offensive attack through a mix of experience and new faces, but there’s one […]
