This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
seguintoday.com
Two Former Matador Student-Athletes to be Inducted into Seguin Hall of Honor
(Seguin) — Two former Matador student athletes will inducted into the Seguin ISD Athletic Hall of Honor on Friday. Dexter Ransom, a 2007 graduate and 2006 grad Stephanie LaFerrara Thomas will be honored during an on field ceremony at Matador Stadium. Ransom played for Seguin on the 25-5A District...
CBS Sports
UTSA vs. North Texas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The North Texas Mean Green have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. North Texas and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Boerne, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Best plate of nachos in the Lone Star State can be found at this South Texas restaurant
When you think of nachos, it's all about the components and dressing your plate of crispy chips just the way you like them, a certain restaurant around San Antonio is doing this so right, it's landed itself as the best nacho spot in the entire state of Texas.
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces legendary performers for 2023
It just keeps getting better and better.
Universal City, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KSAT 12
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces additional entertainers for 2023 season
SAN ANTONIO – More world-renowned artists have been announced as performers for the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Dwight Yoakam, Ronnie Milsap, Alabama, Clay Walker and Bret Michaels have joined the lineup for the upcoming rodeo. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb....
Bad Takes: San Antonio radio host's defense of Herschel Walker is disingenuous flatulence
KTSA talk jock Jack Riccardi's defense of U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker truly takes the cake.
KTSA
Texas home builders scrambling as interest rates rise
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Home builders in Texas are getting creative as higher interest rates are cooling the housing market. There are now incentives for home buyers and higher commissions and bonuses for real estate agents. The idea is to prevent heavy price markdowns amidst rising inventory. “With...
KTSA
San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announces more concerts for 2023
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is adding more names to an already loaded lineup of entertainers for 2023. Ronnie Milsap, Alabama, Bret Michaels, Dwight Yoakam, and Clay Walker have now been added to next year’s roster of performers. Already announced for...
enchantingtexas.com
14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers
Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
KENS 5
Viking Tavern brings Viking-sized portions to San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — From Scandinavia to San Antonio, the Viking culture has made its way to the Alamo City at a new restaurant on the west side. It's called the Viking Tavern Restaurant and it's located on 3299 Wurzbach Road. They want to give folks a Viking-sized portion. "We're...
KSAT 12
Beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush dies after valiant cancer battle, family says
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 is sending thoughts and prayers to Rush and his family. A beloved, longtime San Antonio radio host has died. Russell Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, passed away following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma, his wife confirmed on a social media post.
Pleasanton Express
ATASCOSA COUNTY HOG HUNT SUCCESS
Trenton Wilson (pictured) went on a guided hog hunt led by Casey Brown by the Atascosa River and I-37. The hog couldn’t be weighed with the 500 lbs. scales maxed out. It was taken with a .300 Blackout with AGM Thermal.
San Antonio's The Big Bib BBQ expands to nearby New Braunfels
The new restaurant is open for lunch daily and plans to expand its hours in coming weeks.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Unveil Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights Initiative For San Antonio 2023 Ballot
A coalition of advocacy groups announced on Tuesday that they will be launching a signature drive to put an initiative to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion-related “crimes” and ban no-knock warrants on the San Antonio ballot next spring. The San Antonio Justice Charter Initiative is being...
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q salty with supplier over $382K of chicken, sues
Bill Miller sues over chicken 'too salty' to eat.
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
San Antonio seems to agree that this is the most puro truck ever
His truck was level when it got towed, one Reddit user said.
