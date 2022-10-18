ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

High School Football PRO

Boerne, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BOERNE, TX
High School Football PRO

Universal City, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

UNIVERSAL CITY, TX
KTSA

Texas home builders scrambling as interest rates rise

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Home builders in Texas are getting creative as higher interest rates are cooling the housing market. There are now incentives for home buyers and higher commissions and bonuses for real estate agents. The idea is to prevent heavy price markdowns amidst rising inventory. “With...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announces more concerts for 2023

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is adding more names to an already loaded lineup of entertainers for 2023. Ronnie Milsap, Alabama, Bret Michaels, Dwight Yoakam, and Clay Walker have now been added to next year’s roster of performers. Already announced for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
enchantingtexas.com

14 Amazing State parks near San Antonio for Outdoor Lovers

Who says you need to travel far to spend time in nature?. Before you plan a cross-country road trip from Texas, check out these Texas state parks near San Antonio. You’ll discover fantastic landscapes, outdoor activities, and tons of family fun right in your backyard!. Best State parks near...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

ATASCOSA COUNTY HOG HUNT SUCCESS

Trenton Wilson (pictured) went on a guided hog hunt led by Casey Brown by the Atascosa River and I-37. The hog couldn’t be weighed with the 500 lbs. scales maxed out. It was taken with a .300 Blackout with AGM Thermal.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Unveil Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights Initiative For San Antonio 2023 Ballot

A coalition of advocacy groups announced on Tuesday that they will be launching a signature drive to put an initiative to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion-related “crimes” and ban no-knock warrants on the San Antonio ballot next spring. The San Antonio Justice Charter Initiative is being...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

