ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Stitt picks up firefighters endorsement

By Glenn Schroeder
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldIbP_0idbD7mc00

The Political Action Committee representing Tulsa firefighters has endorsed Governor Kevin Stitt in his bid for reelection.

“Governor Stitt has championed firefighters across our state and its our honor to endorse him for a second term,” said Matt Lay, President of the Tulsa International Association of Firefighters Local 176 in Tulsa.

“Governor Stitt has prioritized resources to support active firefighters and ensured our retired firefighters are respected and receiving the compensation they earned and deserve.”

The Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Stitt last month.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Oklahoma voters care about the most

As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

The Race for Oklahoma Governor: Democratic Party nominee Joy Hofmeister

Capitol Insider talks to the Democratic Party nominee for governor of Oklahoma: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, government…and elections…in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. Our guest is State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Democratic Party nominee for governor. Thanks for taking the time to visit with us.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

When Oklahoma voters choose a governor in November, they’ll be voting on the future of SoonerCare

The contentious governor’s race includes plenty of hyper-partisan issues. But StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney reports, one of the candidates’ major disagreements doesn’t fall along party lines. The winner will decide what health care looks like for more than one million Oklahomans. Catherine talks with StateImpact editor Logan Layden.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Could the Native American vote swing race for governor?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "I was a supporter of Kevin Stitt when he ran for office. I thought, 'Wow, look at this,'" said Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation. But it wasn't long before that "wow" turned into disappointment for Chief Batton, and he's not alone. Ten days ago, in no small feat, the five largest tribes in Oklahoma issued a joint statement endorsing his opponent for governor. The Muscogee Nation told NewsChannel 8, "We have joined together in an unprecedented move from tribes in publicly unifying and backing one specific candidate. But, unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures."
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

68,000 New Voters Register in Oklahoma

Now that the registration period is over for the November election, the State Election Board has released new data about the registration activities that took place since the August election. Data shows that 68,000 NEW voters registered for the upcoming November election. While this is not a record registration number,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Angela L. Tymofichuk returns to Oklahoma to provide keynote for Oklahoma Aerospace Forum on Nov. 1

The fifth annual Oklahoma Aerospace Forum, sponsored by Oklahoma ACES, is returning to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, November 1. (https://www.okcommerce.gov/doing-business/business-services/aerospace-and-defense-services/) Oklahoma’s aerospace community will gather to hear industry leaders discuss a variety of topics, including the future of cybersecurity, workforce, the future of the industry, UAS (unmanned aerial systems) and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
TULSA, OK
readfrontier.org

We fact-checked candidates for Oklahoma County District Attorney

Oklahoma County district attorney candidates Kevin Calvey and Vicki Behenna debated on Oct. 11 in Oklahoma City at an event hosted by NonDoc and News 9. Calvey, a Republican, and Behenna, a Democrat, will compete to replace outgoing Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater in the Nov. 8 general election.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Governor Stitt and Health Commissioner Reed clarify that kids in Oklahoma are not required to get vaccination to attend school

Oklahoma City – The office of Governor Kevin Stitt issued a press release with a statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved adding the COVID-19 vaccine to childhood immunization schedules. “Regardless of what the CDC in Washington...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Could abortion be restored in Oklahoma in name of religion?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Could abortion be restored in Oklahoma in the name of religion?. Abortion advocates in other states that banned abortion are now using a religious freedom defense in court. Despite a variety of legal challenges, abortion remains completely banned in several states across the country. Experts said...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
98K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy