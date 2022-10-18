Stitt picks up firefighters endorsement

The Political Action Committee representing Tulsa firefighters has endorsed Governor Kevin Stitt in his bid for reelection.

“Governor Stitt has championed firefighters across our state and its our honor to endorse him for a second term,” said Matt Lay, President of the Tulsa International Association of Firefighters Local 176 in Tulsa.

“Governor Stitt has prioritized resources to support active firefighters and ensured our retired firefighters are respected and receiving the compensation they earned and deserve.”

The Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Stitt last month.

