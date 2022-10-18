Read full article on original website
Shopping for the littles at the Packers Pro Shop
(WFRV) – At the Packers Pro Shop you can get everyone in the family geared up for the Packers games, even the toddlers of the family. Lisa from the Pro Shop shows Local 5 Live the latest you can shop to keep the team spirit going strong. The Packers...
Wine and Whiskey event prior to Gamblers game this Saturday
(WFRV) – It’s an elevated pre-game experience all thanks to the Green Bay Gamblers. Terry Charles visited Local 5 Live along with Nick and Tom from Badger Liquor with details on the Wine and Whiskey event happening this Saturday from 4:30 – 6:30 pm, before the puck drops at 7:05 pm.
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
Meet Bella: Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley’s new server robot
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley has been around since the 1970s, but it’s now getting some high-tech help when it comes to serving up orders from the kitchen. Local 5 got a sneak peek at its new bar area on Wednesday and its two newest...
Oneida Nation Orchard packed with apples, ready for picking
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s nothing more fall than spending some time in an apple orchard. If you have not done it yet this season, Oneida Nation Orchard is ready for you. “The apples are in full bloom,” said Michelle Danforth Anderson. She’s the marketing and tourism director...
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Kindred in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – A historic jewelry store in Manitowoc is once again shining. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Kindred. Owner, Natalie visited the studio with a look at this local business. —————————– Kindred will be located in the...
Appleton artist showcases carving talents on “Outrageous Pumpkins”
Appleton, Wis. — Appleton’s Carli Ihde knows how to take pumpkin carving to the next level. She’s currently a contestant on “Outrageous Pumpkins,” airing Sundays at 9 p.m. on Food Network. Each week Carli showcases her skillsets in stressful and wild head-to-head carving competitions. When...
Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home
The gusty winds will calm down but it'll still be breezy and wind chill is a factor in the morning. Bonduel students raise aid for Pulaski burn victims. The football team is using proceeds from their playoff shirts to help Pulaski victims. Players talk about the Bonduel-Pulaski bond. Boy Scouts...
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is from the Fox Valley as the contest wraps up
(WFRV) – After an intense couple of days of voting, we officially know what the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was and it’s from the Fox Valley. Pierce Manufacturing’s Electric Vehicle Fire Truck from Appleton was crowned the winner after receiving thousands of votes. The Volterra Electric...
‘He’d seen the story on the news and it just touched a spot in his heart’: Stranger donates generator to business owner after reporting it stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Cole Ductan owns the Bay Burger Food Truck and recently had his generator stolen, and after seeing his story a viewer gave him a call. “I picked up and it was an older gentleman, and he is like I am looking for the owner of Bay Burger, I go this is him, so I want you to meet me tomorrow at 2 pm at the power tools store and I am going to get you a new generator, we are going to go there and pick one out,” said Cole Ductan owner Bay Area Burger.
Appleton begins first year of vacuum leaf collection
APPLETON (NBC 26) — For the first time, Appleton is using vacuum equipment to collect leaves. It’s part of the City’s multi-year plan to transition away from placing leaves in the street to help reduce phosphorus in the waterways. “Our current practice of placing leaves in and...
Halloween Walk at Algoma High School this Saturday
(WFRV) – Walk the halls with fun characters of Halloween at Algoma High School. Local 5 Live gets a preview of this popular event that offers so much more including crafts and great food. The Algoma High School Halloween Walk is this Saturday, October 22 from 9 am –...
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
Remembering A Little Girl’s Life
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay community is gathering together to mourn the death of a 5-year-old after she was shot Monday night. Community members, family and friends came together Tuesday night, lighting candles in memory of the little girl, named Skye. The gathering was outside the...
Aging magnificently at Eagle Point Senior Living
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Senior Living and at Eagle Point that means aging magnificently. Local 5 Live stopped by to see how the team at Eagle Point has an approach with their residents that focuses on strength, purpose, and belonging and it’s largely driven by the residents themselves.
Shed And Silo, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities all year long but the fall season is hard to beat. It is a season that it is hard to predict both in terms of the vibrancy of the colors, the exact timing and the duration which is highly dependant on wind or the lack of it.
Parents of Pulaski bonfire explosion victim share their thoughts and gratitude
The Brzeczkowskis thank the community for the overwhelming support and love after their son was injured in a bonfire explosion.
Green Bay Police continue search for person of interest in the deadly shooting of a 5-year-old
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is continuing its investigation into the deadly shooting of a 5-year-old and is actively seeking a person of interest. The shooting took place on Green Bay’s east side on Monday, October 17, resulting in the death of Skyé Bleu...
Fright Night this weekend in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Come out for a family-friendly spooky activity this Friday and Saturday, or next Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. This event will feature a hayride and a haunted house as the main attractions, but also will have a bonfire, live music, concessions, dancing, face painting, and pumpkin carving.
Sixty diverse artists due for ‘Unhinged’ exhibition
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A sweeping experience in the arts is set during “Unhinged” this weekend at The Weidner at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. According to a news release: The event is “a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory exhibition featuring over 60 artists.”. The exhibition opens at...
