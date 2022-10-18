Read full article on original website
Related
'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
A TikToker accidentally bought a 'hideous' $4,000 Salvador Dalí print because she was 'bored' and had 'FOMO' at an auction she never expected to win
Allen says she had FOMO, so she bid on a "hideous" authentic Dalí. To her surprise, she won.
What links the Monkees to Minder? The Saturday quiz
1 In 1841 which instrument debuted at an exhibition in Brussels?. 2 Bella and Bertie stand on top of which building?. 3 What story was inspired by Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s postnatal psychosis?. 4 Antiqua vs Fraktur was a German dispute over what?. 5 What royal event was BBC TV’s...
Comments / 0