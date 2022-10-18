Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
No. 21 Weber Advances To Second Round With Blowout Win Over No. 12 Roy
SALT LAKE CITY – The 21st-ranked Weber Warriors are moving on to the second round after a blowout win over No. 12 Roy in the first round on Friday. Both teams exchanged scores in the first half with Weber holding a 17-14 lead at the break. The Royals were held scoreless in the second half, while Weber added 14 points. Aidan Carter threw four touchdowns in the win, two to Salesi Moa, and one each to Nakosi Swain and Crue Coggins.
kslsports.com
No. 21 Olympus Upsets No. 12 Payson To Advance In Playoffs
PAYSON, Utah – The No. 21 Olympus Titans went on the road and upset the No. 12 Payson Lions to advance from the first round of the 5A state playoffs. The Lions hosted the Titans on Friday, October 21. Olympus beat Payson, 24-8. The Titans took advantage of four...
kslsports.com
Jaren Hall: There Is Still A Lot Of Excitement Within The BYU Football Program
PROVO – BYU football is just past the midway point of the season with a 4-3 record and two losses in a row to Notre Dame and Arkansas. This past week has seen fans and even coaches get irritated with the performance on the field. Head coach Kalani Sitake...
kslsports.com
Liberty Uniform For BYU Game Reminds People Of Utah Utes
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football is gearing up for a game against an opponent in Liberty that is pulling out all the stops. Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze already deemed this matchup the biggest football game in the history of the Flames. Hosting BYU fulfills a vision for Liberty that dates back to when Jerry Falwell Sr. founded the university in 1971. He wanted Liberty to become what BYU is to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for evangelicals.
kslsports.com
Utes Jump Up BIG-PAC Power Poll In Week Seven
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for Jake and Ben’s Week Seven of the BIG-PAC Power Poll. The University of Utah got its first signature win of the season over USC while BYU lost back-to-back games for the first time this year. As a result, the Utes...
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham On NIL: Grumbling Won’t Help, Adapt Or Get Behind
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham joined DJ & PK Thursday morning to discuss all things Utah football, and particularly NIL (Name, Image, Likeness). Before the Utes’ game against USC last week, Whittingham caused a bit of a stir with some comments he made on the subject. Whittingham, however, isn’t pointing fingers or blaming anyone, but acknowledging the game of college football has drastically changed because of NIL and people either need to “adapt or get behind” in its wake.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Injury Report Entering Clash With Liberty
PROVO, Utah – BYU football is looking to get back on track as they travel to Lynchburg, Virginia, to face the Liberty Flames. After dropping a pair of games, BYU currently sits at 4-3 overall on the season with five games remaining. Liberty is 6-1 and has already qualified for a bowl game.
kslsports.com
A Coach’s Journey: BYU Defensive Ends Coach Preston Hadley
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU’s defensive ends coach Preston Hadley was inspired to begin his coaching career by Duane Busby. Hadley played his college career first at Snow College before transferring to BYU, where he started 26 games for the Cougs in 2011 and 2012. Earlier this year,...
