Scott County, IA

KWQC

Coal Valley man sentenced to prison for role in Davenport man’s death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Coal Valley man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for his role in the 2020 shooting death of 45-year-old SylvesterEddings. Cordell L. McDowell, 34, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to willful injury resulting in serious injury and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Both charges are a Class C felony.
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Homeless Man Charged With 1st Degree Harassment in Louisa County

On Saturday, October 15, at approximately 3:55 p.m. Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a harassment call from a residence in Elrick Junction. A male caller was leaving voicemails threatening to kill and harm those inside. Shorty after law enforcement arrived at the residence, the caller, 37-year-old Jacob Strause...
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Armed suspect shot in Morrison incident

UPDATE: (October 21, 2022 – 4:06 p.m.) The Illinois State Police has issued the following release about the incident:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon entry, officers heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Medical conditions are not available at this time.
MORRISON, IL
KWQC

Morrison police ask public to avoid section of North Cherry Street

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Morrison police are asking the public to avoid the 500 block of North Cherry Street for an ongoing investigation. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois State Police with an incident that took place in the early morning hours in the City of Morrison, according to Whiteside County deputies.
MORRISON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Deputies accuse 2 of using knife, rifle during robbery

Two Letts, Iowa, suspects face felony charges after Louisa County Deputies accuse them of using a rifle and a knife during a robbery. According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:37 a.m. Sunday, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to speak with a person who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint at a residence on the 100 block of West Louisa Street in Letts, Iowa.
LETTS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Burn ban in place for all of Scott County

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with local Fire Chiefs. and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, has determined that open burning constitutes a danger to. life and property in Scott County, and a burn ban is now in effect for the entire county. Per the National Weather...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

LOUISA COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Man critically wounded in Davenport shooting early Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An early Wednesday shooting in Davenport left a 40-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. Davenport police responded to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue around 1:58 a.m., on Wednesday morning. Officers found the man suffering from a life-threatening wound. He was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Thomson federal prison inmate facing murder charge in death of fellow inmate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (KWQC) - An inmate at the federal prison in Thomson, Illinois, was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the death of a fellow inmate. The federal jury on Wednesday handed up the two-count indictment against Donta Maddox, 44, on charges of second-degree murder and assault, court records show.
THOMSON, IL

