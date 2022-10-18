Read full article on original website
KWQC
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say he forced his way into the home of a woman who has an order of protection against him. Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable...
KWQC
Coal Valley man sentenced to prison for role in Davenport man’s death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Coal Valley man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for his role in the 2020 shooting death of 45-year-old SylvesterEddings. Cordell L. McDowell, 34, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to willful injury resulting in serious injury and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Both charges are a Class C felony.
KCJJ
Prison inmate convicted in Johnson County stabbing passes away
Prison inmate convicted in Johnson County stabbing passes away. A Cedar Rapids man who reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 19 years in prison after stabbing and shooting at a man in 2017 has passed away. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections,...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: 2 men wanted by Davenport Police, Moline police ask for help identifying person
Crews responded Friday to a fire in Muscatine County. Illinois State Police are investigating after they say an officer shot an armed suspect while serving a search warrant early Friday. Troopers investigate officer-involved shooting in Morrison. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to police, there is no threat to the public.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Police SWAT officer shoots armed suspect while executing search warrant: officials
MORRISON, Ill. - A SWAT officer with Illinois State Police shot and wounded an armed suspect while executing a search warrant Friday morning in Morrison. According to ISP, state police were assisting the "Blackhawk Area Task Force" with executing the search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street during the early morning hours.
kciiradio.com
Homeless Man Charged With 1st Degree Harassment in Louisa County
On Saturday, October 15, at approximately 3:55 p.m. Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a harassment call from a residence in Elrick Junction. A male caller was leaving voicemails threatening to kill and harm those inside. Shorty after law enforcement arrived at the residence, the caller, 37-year-old Jacob Strause...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Armed suspect shot in Morrison incident
UPDATE: (October 21, 2022 – 4:06 p.m.) The Illinois State Police has issued the following release about the incident:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon entry, officers heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Medical conditions are not available at this time.
KWQC
Crews respond to fire in Muscatine County Friday
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Friday to a large fire on Bayfield Road in Muscatine County. Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
KWQC
Morrison police ask public to avoid section of North Cherry Street
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Morrison police are asking the public to avoid the 500 block of North Cherry Street for an ongoing investigation. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois State Police with an incident that took place in the early morning hours in the City of Morrison, according to Whiteside County deputies.
Iowa police accuse woman, co-defendant, of multiple thefts from Walmart
A 40-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole multiple times from a Walmart with the help of another person.
ourquadcities.com
Deputies accuse 2 of using knife, rifle during robbery
Two Letts, Iowa, suspects face felony charges after Louisa County Deputies accuse them of using a rifle and a knife during a robbery. According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:37 a.m. Sunday, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to speak with a person who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint at a residence on the 100 block of West Louisa Street in Letts, Iowa.
ourquadcities.com
Burn ban in place for all of Scott County
The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with local Fire Chiefs. and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, has determined that open burning constitutes a danger to. life and property in Scott County, and a burn ban is now in effect for the entire county. Per the National Weather...
KWQC
Davenport police investigate after shooting Wednesday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police are investigating after they say a man was shot Wednesday morning. Davenport police responded around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue to a report of a shooting inside a residence, according to a media release. Officer found a 40-year-old man...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for murder charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, is wanted by Davenport police for the murder of Ben Smith Jr. on June 20, and for willful injury causing serious injury. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-10, 250 pounds with black hair...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport Police Department responds to shots fired in a QC residence
The Davenport Police Department was called to a residence regarding reports of a shooting inside a residence. On Wednesday, October 19 at approximately 1:58 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of N. Linwood Ave. Upon arrival, responding officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, He was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
kciiradio.com
Two Charged In Louisa County Armed Robbery
On Sunday, October 16 at approximately 12:37 a.m. the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an individual stating that he had just been robbed at gunpoint by a male and female inside a residence at 140 West Louisa Street in Letts. The individual was reportedly at the...
Man critically wounded in Davenport shooting early Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — An early Wednesday shooting in Davenport left a 40-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. Davenport police responded to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue around 1:58 a.m., on Wednesday morning. Officers found the man suffering from a life-threatening wound. He was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
KCJJ
Two individuals charged with taking vehicle from Iowa City car dealership
A car dealership and repair shop on Iowa City’s south side had a car taken from their premises over the weekend, only to have it returned by one of the parties involved Tuesday afternoon. The incident at Harris Boys Auto on South Riverside Drive occurred Sunday just before 12:30am....
KWQC
Thomson federal prison inmate facing murder charge in death of fellow inmate
ROCKFORD, Ill. (KWQC) - An inmate at the federal prison in Thomson, Illinois, was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the death of a fellow inmate. The federal jury on Wednesday handed up the two-count indictment against Donta Maddox, 44, on charges of second-degree murder and assault, court records show.
RI man sentenced to 6 years in prison for firearm possession
A Rock Island man will serve six years in federal prison after he was convicted of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Andrew Ryan Demont, age 34, was sentenced to 72 months in prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his […]
