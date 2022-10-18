Read full article on original website
Yakima police ask for public information on Lucian disappearance
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking the public for any information about missing five-year-old Lucian Muguia's disappearance on September 10, 2022 as law enforcement continues to search for the boy. Anyone who was around Sarg Hubbard Park, the Yakima Arboretum or the Yakima Humane Society between 6:45...
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of 18-year-old in Kennewick
Woman Killed Friday At Yakima Hotel
Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest homicide reported early Friday morning at a Yakima Hotel. Officers were called to the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First Street at about 2:00 am Friday because of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. Detectives are...
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide
In a Hurry in Yakima? Watch For Police Patrols
Emphasis patrols continue in the city of Yakima until the end of the year and every week the Yakima Police Department posts updates on the number of drivers stopped and ticketed along with crashes that are investigated. What's the reason for the patrols? Last month the Yakima Police Chief wrote a letter to the community in which he says "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." More than 15 fatality crashes have been reported this year within city limits and numerous serious injury crashes involving vehicles and motorcycles.
Yakima woman’s body recovered from hotel, homicide investigation launched
Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting charged with murder, bond set at over $1 million
Yakima County Sheriff shares progress on local crime lab
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell believes a newly-funded local crime lab could begin assisting investigators as early as late winter or early spring, depending on the time it takes to hire crime analysts and purchase high-tech equipment. “We want this thing to be as successful as possible,” Udell said. Yakima County Commissioners have unanimously signed off...
Dolarway Rd in Ellensburg closed for the next month
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- According to the Ellensburg Police Department (EPD), Dolarway Road will be closed between Enterprise Way and Pott Road for construction from October, 17, through November, 28. The construction is related to the Middle Reach Reecer Creek Flood Hazard Reduction Project. No through traffic will be allowed on Dolarway....
Overdose Deaths Continue to Kill Yakima Residents
Another month has passed in Yakima and overdose deaths continue. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says at the beginning of August the number of overdose deaths was 41. In September the number was 50 overdoses. Today the number is 58. That's less than last year's number at this time when 76 people had died from drugs in Yakima County. Last year a record 98 overdoses happened the most the county has ever recorded.
Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
Man Charged with Shooting Sunnyside Police Officer
A man arrested for shooting a Sunnyside Police Officer was charged during an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday. 43-year-old Alejandro Mario Palomarez of Sunnyside faces a charge of first-degree assault. He's being held in the Yakima County jail. Authorities say he's also charged with a firearms enhancement and an aggravating factor in the shooting both of which could mean more time behind bars if he's convicted.
Selah PD asks for help identifying robbery and arson suspect
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a burglary and arson case at a gas station. Anyone with any information on these cases, or who recognizes the person in the security photos is asked to contact the SPD at 509-698-7347 and reference the following case numbers: #22H2919 and # 22H2782.
I-90 reopens near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Eastbound I-90 has reopened near Ellensburg following a semi crash. Two semis were involved in the crash just before 4:00 a.m. It fully blocked the eastbound lanes of the highway for several hours. There is no information yet regarding injuries. This is a developing story, check...
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 18, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Mysterious Toothpick Raises So Many Questions in Yakima Restroom
So, my other job has me travel all around the Yakima valley. When I need to make a stop, and take a “rest”, that’s what I do. Now I know my work would rather I didn’t do that, but thank you worker laws for the mandatory 15 minute breaks. I stopped at a certain Yakima establishment to use the facilities, and as I’m sitting there, I look down… and started laughing.
I-90 fully blocked near Ellensburg after a 2-semi crash
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 is fully blocked near Ellensburg, milepost 106, due to a crash involving two semi trucks.
Young woman shot and killed while riding in vehicle
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, Oct. 15. According to the BCSO, reports of a shooting in the area of State Route 397 in East Kennewick came in to dispatch around 11:42 p.m. The caller said occupants of two vehicles were...
MultiCare to acquire Yakima Valley Memorial in early 2023
MultiCare Health System will acquire Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital under an agreement signed Friday. Memorial will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare in early 2023, when its name will change to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. Under the agreement, MultiCare will invest in new programs, implement an integrated electronic health record,...
