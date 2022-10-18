ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

westernmassnews.com

Section of High Street in Monson closed due to serious accident

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A section of High Street, in the area of the Monson Library in Monson is closed due to a serious due to a “serious traffic accident,” according to Monson Police. According to police, drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
MONSON, MA
WWLP 22News

Truck crashed into tree on Amherst Road in Pelham

PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Pelham Fire Crew were called to Amherst Road Wednesday night for a single-car crash. Upon arrival, the fire crew tended to the driver. Pelham Police also assisted. “The accident took place at 5.59 pm by 290 Amherst Rd., the cause of the accident is still being investigated, said Pelham Police Department Chief Gary L. Thomann. “The driver did not sustain any serious injuries and refused medical treatment from Amherst ambulance.”
PELHAM, MA
WNYT

Big fire burns at Great Barrington salvage yard

There was a big fire at the Formel Motor Company, a salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road in Great Barrington, Friday evening. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the fire is significant. They say on social media to avoid the area if possible. NewsChannel 13 has a crew there We will bring...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WTNH

Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
GROTON, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged In Connection With West Springfield Murder: DA

A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in western Massachusetts, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office reports. Jose Hernandez, of West Springfield, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday, Oct. 21, the office reports. Authorities were aware of a possible homicide victim on Thursday, according to...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized from overnight fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday around 1 A.M., emergency crews responded to a house fire on Wilbraham Ave in Springfield. 1 person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. When Western Mass News crews arrived, we saw damage to a multi-family home’s attic. The cause of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Community fundraiser benefits widow of Chicopee man killed in crash

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The community came together Thursday night to help the wife of a man who was hit and killed nearly two weeks ago outside of a Chicopee bar. 34-year-old Nicholas Weichel of Chicopee was hit by a speeding car as he was crossing the road in front of Rumble Seat Bar and Grille on October 8. Now, his wife’s employer is raising money to help her through this difficult time.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Off-duty Longmeadow Fire Deputy rescues resident from house fire

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An off-duty Fire Deputy rescued a Longmeadow resident from their burning home Thursday afternoon. Fire officials told Western Mass News that firefighters were responding to a fire on Meadowlark Drive in Longmeadow around 5:30 p.m. Deputy Chief Macsata was on his way home when the alarm came in when he headed to the scene and arrived before the first truck.
LONGMEADOW, MA
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
HARTFORD, CT
WWLP 22News

Cat rescued during kitchen fire in Athol

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A cat was rescued after crews were called to a fire in Athol on Wednesday. According to the Athol Fire Department, mutual aid was called to a single-family home on Doe Valley Road for a report of a kitchen fire. When crews arrived, all occupants had evacuated the house. Thick black smoke was seen coming from the home and when the crew entered the home, the fire was put out in the kitchen area which prevented it from spreading.
ATHOL, MA

