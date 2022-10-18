Read full article on original website
Route 32 bridge in Monson is scheduled to reopen
The bridge on Route 32 in Monson is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day on Friday.
Cut-through between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield closed
There will be a temporary road closure between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield.
Motorcyclist evading police kills pedestrian in Monson, police say
A motorcyclist police say was evading them in Palmer and Monson on Thursday allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian and he is now facing several charges after his arrest, according to authorities. Police said the motorcyclist is 25-year-old Devin Austin Crabb of Vernon, Connecticut, and he allegedly evaded police in...
Dirt bike allegedly evades police, kills pedestrian in Monson accident
A pedestrian was killed in a car accident involving a dirt bike that was allegedly evading police Thursday night.
westernmassnews.com
Section of High Street in Monson closed due to serious accident
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A section of High Street, in the area of the Monson Library in Monson is closed due to a serious due to a “serious traffic accident,” according to Monson Police. According to police, drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
WWLP 22News
Truck crashed into tree on Amherst Road in Pelham
PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Pelham Fire Crew were called to Amherst Road Wednesday night for a single-car crash. Upon arrival, the fire crew tended to the driver. Pelham Police also assisted. “The accident took place at 5.59 pm by 290 Amherst Rd., the cause of the accident is still being investigated, said Pelham Police Department Chief Gary L. Thomann. “The driver did not sustain any serious injuries and refused medical treatment from Amherst ambulance.”
WNYT
Big fire burns at Great Barrington salvage yard
There was a big fire at the Formel Motor Company, a salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road in Great Barrington, Friday evening. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the fire is significant. They say on social media to avoid the area if possible. NewsChannel 13 has a crew there We will bring...
Springfield police open second location for incident reports
Due to recent high demand the Springfield Police Department announced they'll be opening up another location for the public to make incident reports.
Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
Man Charged In Connection With West Springfield Murder: DA
A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in western Massachusetts, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office reports. Jose Hernandez, of West Springfield, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday, Oct. 21, the office reports. Authorities were aware of a possible homicide victim on Thursday, according to...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to Liberty Street after SUV nearly crashes through fence
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded just down the road from our studio on Liberty Street Tuesday afternoon for reports of a motor vehicle accident. An SUV ended up off the road and nearly went through a fence. Massachusetts State Police were on scene assisting with the accident, which...
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized from overnight fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday around 1 A.M., emergency crews responded to a house fire on Wilbraham Ave in Springfield. 1 person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. When Western Mass News crews arrived, we saw damage to a multi-family home’s attic. The cause of the...
westernmassnews.com
Community fundraiser benefits widow of Chicopee man killed in crash
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The community came together Thursday night to help the wife of a man who was hit and killed nearly two weeks ago outside of a Chicopee bar. 34-year-old Nicholas Weichel of Chicopee was hit by a speeding car as he was crossing the road in front of Rumble Seat Bar and Grille on October 8. Now, his wife’s employer is raising money to help her through this difficult time.
Cash allegedly taken at Burlington Coat Factory in Springfield, left by customer by mistake
Detectives from the Springfield Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people after cash was taken that was left by a customer by accident.
Worcester police charge 3 in Webster Street warehouse shooting
WORCESTER — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shootings at a Webster Street warehouse Saturday morning. Six people were injured in the gunfire traced to 88 Webster St. Patriky Sampaio Gomes,...
TRAFFIC: Dump truck rollover on Mass. Pike in Ludlow
A dump truck rolled over on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike near Exit 54 in Ludlow on Wednesday.
westernmassnews.com
Off-duty Longmeadow Fire Deputy rescues resident from house fire
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An off-duty Fire Deputy rescued a Longmeadow resident from their burning home Thursday afternoon. Fire officials told Western Mass News that firefighters were responding to a fire on Meadowlark Drive in Longmeadow around 5:30 p.m. Deputy Chief Macsata was on his way home when the alarm came in when he headed to the scene and arrived before the first truck.
Paving operations in Pittsfield, Lanesborough begin
MassDOT announced it will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 in the area of Pittsfield and Lanesborough Friday.
Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
WWLP 22News
Cat rescued during kitchen fire in Athol
ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A cat was rescued after crews were called to a fire in Athol on Wednesday. According to the Athol Fire Department, mutual aid was called to a single-family home on Doe Valley Road for a report of a kitchen fire. When crews arrived, all occupants had evacuated the house. Thick black smoke was seen coming from the home and when the crew entered the home, the fire was put out in the kitchen area which prevented it from spreading.
