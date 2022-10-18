Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
International Day of the Nacho
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – October 21st is International Day of the Nacho. Whether at your favorite local spot, or at home, the day is more than an excuse to eat nachos. There’s a history involved. WHCU’s Mathew Adams hit several local eateries and spoke with an established food blogger about the crunch Tex-Mex snack.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County to mothball historic house, as sale talks stall
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are considering selling a historic house. The county owns the red home on North Tioga Street in Ithaca. Legislator Lee Shurtleff says the surrounding property is too valuable to sell. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black adds the property could be used for...
whcuradio.com
Cortland delays vote on Main Street smoking ban
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Cortland, a planned vote this week on a proposed smoking ban on Main Street had to be delayed because of absences on the Common Council. Mayor Scott Steve says a public hearing was held as scheduled, and the feedback he heard was mixed. The...
whcuradio.com
Death reported in Ithaca gorge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
Corning-Painted Post to host 36th annual Bandtoberfest
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — High school bands from across the area will perform this weekend at Corning-Painted Post Highschool for the 36th annual Bandtober fest. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the Corning Memorial Stadium. A list of bands performing […]
Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
1037qcountry.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
Zonta House to hold Fall Fest in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Zonta Club of Elmira will be hosting its annual Fall Fest in November for a two-day event. Happening on Friday, Nov, 4, from 4:30-6 p.m., a public roast beef dinner will be available for purchase. The dinner comes with two sides and dessert for $12 at the Zonta House at […]
whcuradio.com
Talks continue about center of government building in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials are considering building a center of government in Ithaca. Legislator Mike Lane is concerned with the price. He says it would cost over $20 million. He suggests new offices would be nice, but says the current facilities are fine for now. Discussions...
whcuradio.com
ICSD to host forums on Code of Conduct
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca City School District wants feedback for their code of conduct. Three virtual public forums are being held next week, then a public hearing during the December 13th Board of Education meeting. The district’s Code of Conduct Committee says they want to reverse the legacy of racism by working collaboratively with families. Next week’s forums are being held on Tuesday and Wednesday at four o’clock and seven o’clock next Friday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former IBM Country Club to be Demolished
On October 20th, the agency was joined by Broome County and Town of Union officials to begin the motion of demolishing the IBM building, located at 4301 Watson Boulevard. LeChase Construction, Delta Engineers and Gorick Construction are looking to eliminate the property to make way for new affordable housing units, which is expected to take eight to ten weeks.
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
Binghamton Coffee Guru Now Roasting Beans in Chenango Bridge
The man widely regarded as Binghamton's foremost coffee aficionado has taken his expertise to a new venue. Coe Young opened Laveggio Roasteria at a downtown site on Court Street in 2007. The coffee house and roasting facility moved to a new location on State Street about a decade later. Laveggio's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: October 10 to 16
During the week of Monday, October 10 to Sunday, October 16, the Owego Police Department had 78 service calls, 11 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Katelyn J. Miller of Owego was arrested after an investigation into a trespassing event on Spruce Street. Miller was charged...
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville cuts farming permit fee by $700
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortlandville has chopped the cost of a farming permit fee. Town officials recently reduced the site plan application fee to $50 for farm uses. The previous cost was $750. The change came about after an owner of roosters was concerned with the fee. Elsewhere in...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Health Department trying to locate dog in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog. Health Officials are seeking to confirm the rabies vaccination status of a dog that bit someone Wednesday morning on North Tioga Street near King Street. The dog is described as a small, black or brown, and possibly a long-haired dachshund. It was being walked by a woman with another small white dog. If the dog is deemed healthy by the Health Department, the risk of rabies can be ruled out and post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary. Anyone with info is asked to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
Joly aims to remain chief of Ithaca Police Department
ITHACA, N.Y. — It’s been nearly a year and a half since former Ithaca Police Department Chief Dennis Nayor stepped down from his position, and Deputy Chief John Joly stepped in as Acting Chief. Now, Joly aims to continue in the job. On Monday he became the first...
ithaca.com
West End Has Always Been “Other Side Of The Tracks”
Last week, we looked at the increasing development in the West End and Waterfront areas of Ithaca, as well as some of the obstacles to that development. In Part II, we put those obstacles and the current state of the area in the context of its history as a part of the city that has often been neglected, ignored and marginalized. The future of the West End and the city’s stated goals of increasing density, encouraging compact mixed-use development, and the building of new affordable housing hinge on whether those deeply-rooted issues can be successfully navigated.
NewsChannel 36
Watkins Glen to discuss ordinance on overnight loitering
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The Village of Watkins Glen is discussing a potential ordinance to address the issue of homeless people sleeping in parks and the streets. The ordinance would specifically target "overnight loitering" in what village officials hope will help prevent homeless residents taking up shop overnight in public places like Lafayette Park.
Historic Cornerstone Saved Prior to IBM Country Club Demolition
Just as the wrecking crew is preparing to tear down the old IBM Country Club complex west of Endicott, Broome County officials have secured a cornerstone from the facility. The block marked with the year "1951" had been installed as part of a new wing to the facility on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
