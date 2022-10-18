Read full article on original website
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
KLTV
Trial date set for two accused in death of man tied to wheelchair
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for two people charged in connection with the death of a man in Smith County who was tied to a wheelchair. Ezell Thompson and Bobby Posey have a trial date set for April 10, 2023. Thompson faces a charge of manslaughter for the June 2021 death. According to an indictment, Thompson caused the death of Larry Coffey by tying him to a wheelchair and failing to provide adequate supervision while Coffey was tied to the wheelchair.
KLTV
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it's all about the pumpkins in Jacksonville! Thousands of them are on display right now in downtown Jacksonville as part of the "Pumpkin Wonderland" display. Smith County court reporter error...
KLTV
Oklahoma man arrested, accused of selling elephant tusks in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Oklahoma man recently booked into the Gregg County Jail is one of three charged with attempting to sell African elephant ivory tusks to an undercover federal agent in Tyler. David Bartlett, 46,of Dill City, OK. was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday. According...
Man sentenced to life for shooting at Smith County deputy gets reduced sentence due to court record errors
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Gilmer man who was sentenced to life in prison for firing gunshots at a Smith County deputy in 2020 had his sentence reduced Thursday after multiple errors were found in court records. Joel Lee Gonzales, 35, was found guilty by a jury last December...
2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Warrants For Crimes Against Children
Two Sulphur Springs men have been arrested on warrants for sex crimes against children, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of an active warrant for Justin Jerome Tyler’s arrest. They located the 31-year-old at his California Street address at 3 a.m. and took him into custody. Tyler was booked into the county jail at 3:39 a.m. Oct. 19, 2022, on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge, Deputies Bobby Osornio and Josh Davis, and Sgt. Scott Davis noted in arrest reports. Bond was recommended at $250,000. The offense is alleged in arrest reports to have occurred on Aug. 16, 2022.
KLTV
Tyler man gets 14-year sentence after hitting woman with car in parking lot
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of hitting a woman with his vehicle in a parking lot has pleaded guilty and given jail time. Devonte Crawford-Milton was arrested in March earlier this year when he was driving erratically near the Green Acres Shopping Village parking lot. Crawford-Milton’s vehicle struck a woman before as he was attempting to leave the parking lot. Crawford-Milton was initially charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle.
KLTV
Smith County court reporter error leads to reduced sentence for man who endangered deputy
One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’. Following a campaign event in Longview on Wednesday night, KLTV 7 was given the opportunity to talk one-on-one with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. KLTV 7 news anchor Blake Holland conducted the interview, just as he did with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Oct. 5 in Tyler.
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
KLTV
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a man accused in the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. In July, 29-year-old Bustos was killed after he and a field training officer conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle struck him. He died several hours later after being transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Student arrested for allegedly threatening Tyler High School on social media
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler High School administration said that one of their students was arrested after threatening the school in a social media post. School officials said they and Tyler ISD Police Department began investigating the threat after they were alerted to the post by another student who found it on social media. After […]
KLTV
Former Longview police officer under house arrest, prohibited from internet
JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KLTV) - The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. According to an arrest affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Seth Estes Vanover, who has since resigned his position as a lieutenant with the Longview Police Department, used cellphones and personal computers (including hardware owned by the City of Longview) to use social media apps. While using those apps, based on chatlogs provided in the affidavit, it appears that Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.
Tyler man wanted, suspected of allegedly shooting someone in their car
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for assault with a deadly weapon and is considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. Officials said Kendrick Bell, 27, is wanted for questioning in a case and is a suspect in an Oct. 8 shooting where he allegedly shot […]
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges
At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
Longview Police on the lookout for two runaways
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has put out an alert asking residents to help locate two runaways. Madison Adams, 16, and Emma Campbell, 16, were last seen near the 100 block of North Spur 63 in Longview. Adams is described as being five foot and two inches...
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Man Charged With Assaulting Mother
Hopkins County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at an RV on Hwy 19 south of Sulphur Springs. A man had allegedly assaulted his mother and thrown her out of the RV. Deputies removed the man and arrested 52-year-old Trenis Newman Turner for Assault of an Elderly Person, a third-degree felony.
inforney.com
Smith County officials identify victim in fatal fire
Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Smith County. Kenneth Delbert Hilton was found dead in the mobile home in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.
3 indicted, accused of illegally transporting elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Tyler for sale
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three men were indicted by an East Texas grand jury and are accused of transporting two African elephant ivory tusks from an Oklahoma residence to Tyler for sale. According to their federal indictment, David Bartlett, 46 of Dill City, Okla., called an undercover United States Fish and Wildlife special agent on […]
Smith County officials search for man accused of shooting person in their car
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of shooting a person by firing several rounds at their vehicle earlier this month. Kendrick Bell Jr., 27, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting on Oct. 8, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
KLTV
18-wheeler wreck leaves driver hospitalized
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of an 18 wheeler wreck that left the driver hospitalized. The wreck took place early morning on I-20@603 Westbound. Hallsville Fire Department also responded to the call and were...
KLTV
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
