Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
WNEP-TV 16
Pennsylvania army veteran using ring business in Lancaster County to help soldiers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania army veteran is using his ring business in Lancaster County to help soldiers. While deployed, Andrew Wolgemuth saw soldiers struggling to plan their proposals when they return home. His business, WOVE, offers virtual engagement ring consultations and sends prototype rings to soldiers all...
Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Biden’s visit: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. High: 64; Low: 39. Sunny today and tomorrow; cloudy on Sunday. Upstanding upgrade: McCormick Library in Harrisburg celebrated an expansion and the dedication of the T. Morris Chester Welcome Center, which honors a Harrisburg native who was the first Black correspondent during the Civil War.
2 Pa. cities perfect for vampires, finds study
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Missing East Providence toddler, father found in Pennsylvania
A 2-year-old girl who was reportedly taken from her mother's East Providence home was found in Pennsylvania late Thursday night.
buckscountyherald.com
Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture
Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
How well a death in Pennsylvania will be investigated depends largely on where someone dies
Rusty equipment, huge workloads, and inconsistent training are among the concerns raised in a new report about the state’s patchwork coroner system.
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania’s Favorite Dessert Might Surprise You
Pennsylvania has a lot of great desserts. Many of them are seasonal, such as cherry pie during cherry season or apple pie in the fall. But, as it turns out, one Michigan dessert is the state’s favorite- and it’s also the Keystone State’s “gateway food” into other sweet treats.
Thieves tricked central Pa. breeders out of valuable puppies, sold them online: AG
Five people are charged with using fake cashier’s checks and cash to buy in-demand puppies from Lancaster County breeders, then reselling them through social media, authorities said Friday. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said nearly all the thefts including highly in-demand puppies, like French bulldogs and Yorkshire terriers.
Pennsylvania Mountain Lion Was Regular Sight Until End of 19th Century, Then It Simply Disappeared
While hundreds of Pennsylvanians claim to have seen a mountain lion every year, the last proven sighting of the wild animal was at the end of the 19th century, writes Marcus Schneck for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
We’re Pa. clergy. Christian nationalism isn’t Christian. This is why | Opinion
Christian Nationalism is inseparable from the idol of white supremacy in both our past and our present. The post We’re Pa. clergy. Christian nationalism isn’t Christian. This is why | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
Oz responds to dog research attacks during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
lebtown.com
Two Lebanon County teens win in Pennsylvania Make It With Wool contest
Two Lebanon County teenagers placed in the statewide Make It With Wool competition, held Oct. 1 at the Farm Show Complex. Madison Copenhaver of Lebanon took first place in the Juniors division, while Olivia Morrissey of Annville took third place in Juniors. The Juniors division is open to anyone ages...
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
Woman's Stay at 'Most Haunted House in Pennsylvania' Isn't for Amateurs
She even admits she didn't sleep a wink.
Pennsylvania has a favorite cryptid. Can you guess which?
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Fall foliage peak about to fade across much of Pennsylvania: weekly state report
The last chance for autumn leaf-peeping in 2022 in Pennsylvania is almost upon us, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report for October 20-26. About about half the state described as “starting to fade,” and most of the rest – primarily the Appalachian Mountains portion – is in the “best color” phase.
WFMZ-TV Online
What manufacturing workers make in Pennsylvania
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Pennsylvania using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
