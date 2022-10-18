Read full article on original website
Section III football passing leaders, ranked by sectional class
Section III football passing leaders, ranked by sectional class, as reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 21
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 21. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Boy soccer playoff roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior nets 4 goals in win over RFA
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Nick Donnelly scored four goals to help lift his top-seeded team over No. 8 seed Rome Free Academy, 7-0, in Friday’s Class AA quarterfinal matchup. “Nick’s been a tremendous player all year,” F-M coach Corey Fonseca said. “He does a little bit of everything for us, but...
If Sean Tucker squares up Clemson star DL Bryan Bresee, it won’t be their first meeting
Syracuse, N.Y. — Frank Palomo didn’t know in fall 2015 just how much future NCAA Division I talent he was watching play for the Hamilton eighth grade team. Five players from that team in the selective Baltimore youth football program are currently in starting Power Five lineups across the country. That includes Syracuse football running back Sean Tucker and Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who might square off head-to-head this weekend.
Girls tennis state qualifier: Champs from CBA, Jamesville-DeWitt heading to states (photos)
Christian Brothers Academy senior Giselle Vlassis and Jamesville-DeWitt’s doubles partners Mona Farah and Tara Pollock came out of Thursday’s Section III girls tennis state qualifier tournament as champions. Vlassis was the last-woman-standing in the singles tournament after taking down Manlius Pebble Hills’ Amitees Fazeli in the finals at...
Live scoreboard, recaps for Thursday’s high school football games (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The final week of the Section III football regular season begins Thursday with a pair of games between teams looking to build momentum heading into the playoffs. >> Section III football playoffs: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the bubble?
NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson had a ‘Rudy’ moment with Syracuse football (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Scott Hanson watched Syracuse football win a lot of games from the sidelines as a walk-on with the Orange from 1989-1992. Hanson didn’t get on the field much with the Orange in that time, but one of his most prized possessions is an award he earned for his hard work behind the scenes.
Girls swimming: Jamesville-DeWitt swims past Baldwinsville in season finale
The Jamesville-DeWitt girls swimming and diving squad capped its regular season with a 46-43 victory over Salt City Athletic Conference foe Baldwinsville on Thursday. The Red Rams were also crowned SCAC Empire Division champions following the win.
Girls soccer playoff roundup: ESM goalie breaks 33-year-old record, shuts out Indian River
East Syracuse Minoa senior goalkeeper Isabelle Chavoustie’s shutout on Indian River broke a single-season school record that had stood for 33 years. “She’s the core of our team,” ESM head coach Jaime Vollmer said. “She’s got very talented players in front of her, but to know that you have that talent behind you, is just very reassuring.”
