If Sean Tucker squares up Clemson star DL Bryan Bresee, it won’t be their first meeting

Syracuse, N.Y. — Frank Palomo didn’t know in fall 2015 just how much future NCAA Division I talent he was watching play for the Hamilton eighth grade team. Five players from that team in the selective Baltimore youth football program are currently in starting Power Five lineups across the country. That includes Syracuse football running back Sean Tucker and Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who might square off head-to-head this weekend.
