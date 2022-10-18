Read full article on original website
morningbrew.com
How the UK will pick its new prime minister
Now that Liz Truss has resigned after a term that lasted as long as the lifespan of your average fruit fly, it’s time for the UK to pick a new prime minister. But most of the country’s citizens won’t get a vote (they’d probably choose the lettuce anyway).
BBC
MPs allege bullying during chaotic fracking vote
Conservative MPs were bullied and manhandled into backing Liz Truss in a vote on fracking, according to MPs who witnessed the scenes. Ministers denied claims physical force had been used to persuade colleagues to vote with the government, who won the vote by a majority of 96. But Labour MP...
Truss is entitled to $129,000 a year as an ex-prime minister, despite shortest term ever
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able claim up to £115,000 ($129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city
Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...
BBC
Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after death of 99 children
The deaths of nearly 100 children in Indonesia have prompted the country to suspend sales of all syrup and liquid medication. It comes just weeks after a cough syrup in The Gambia was linked to the deaths of nearly 70 children. Indonesia said some syrup medicine was found to contain...
Finland’s main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
Structure would protect areas identified as posing potential risk of large-scale migration from Russia
BBC
Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas admits causing crash death
A US citizen has admitted responsibility for the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn in a case that caused a diplomatic row between the US and British governments. Anne Sacoolas, 45, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey, via videolink, to causing his death by careless driving. Mr Dunn, 19, died...
BBC
Asra Panahi: Iran schoolgirl died after being beaten by security forces, teachers say
A 15-year-old girl died in north-west Iran last week after she was beaten by security forces during a raid on her school, a teachers' union has alleged. Asra Panahi was one of several students injured in the incident in Ardabil, a statement posted by the Co-ordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said.
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
BBC
Abolfazl Adinezadeh: Teenage protester shot dead by security forces - sources
Iranian security forces killed a teenage boy by firing a shotgun at him at point-blank range in the city of Mashhad, sources have told BBC Persian. Abolfazl Adinezadeh, 17, skipped school to join anti-government protests on 8 October, but he never returned home. Authorities have not commented. But his death...
BBC
Harry Dunn: Justice for family three years after crash death
Three years on from the death of teenager Harry Dunn, who died after a car crashed into his motorbike outside a US military base in the UK, a US citizen has admitted responsibility and pleaded guilty to criminal charges. After a transatlantic diplomatic row, how did the case finally end...
BBC
Russian jet released missile near RAF aircraft over Black Sea
A missile was released from a Russian aircraft near an unarmed RAF plane on patrol over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has said. Ben Wallace said the "potentially dangerous" incident happened on 29 September in international airspace. Russia said it was the result of a "technical malfunction". UK patrols...
BBC
Ukrainian troops under close gunfire
Fighting on the front line near the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine involves not only artillery strikes, but also close quarters combat, as the BBC's Jonathan Beale finds out. Camera: Lee Durant. Producer: Firle Davies.
BBC
US reminds pro-Putin Hungary it's a Western ally
The US embassy in Budapest has hit back at weeks of vitriolic anti-American comments from Viktor Orban's Fidesz government over the war in Ukraine. A one-minute video posted by the embassy this week on Twitter presented five anti-US remarks by government figures or their media allies. Viewers were asked to...
BBC
Russian general: Situation in Ukraine 'tense'
Gen Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, has admitted his troops are facing difficulties in occupied areas of eastern Ukraine. He described the situation as tense, with Ukrainian troops taking "every opportunity to attack".
‘The part of Cornwall nobody ever sees’: the hi-tech future for lithium and tin mining
A foggy, overgrown quarry in a quiet part of Cornwall is a good place to contemplate Britain’s industrial past. It is here that miners used steam power, explosives and their own hands to dig out china clay for ceramics. The industry helped to fuel the Industrial Revolution and briefly made Redruth one of the richest places in the UK.
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
BBC
Milton Keynes: Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi found guilty of murdering Joseph Tayaye
A man has been convicted of murdering a rival drug dealer in a revenge attack. Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi, 21, was found guilty of stabbing Joseph Tayaye, 21, who was found with a chest injury outside his home in The Hide, Milton Keynes in March. He died in hospital. The trial heard...
