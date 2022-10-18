Read full article on original website
morningbrew.com
How the UK will pick its new prime minister
Now that Liz Truss has resigned after a term that lasted as long as the lifespan of your average fruit fly, it’s time for the UK to pick a new prime minister. But most of the country’s citizens won’t get a vote (they’d probably choose the lettuce anyway).
BBC
MPs allege bullying during chaotic fracking vote
Conservative MPs were bullied and manhandled into backing Liz Truss in a vote on fracking, according to MPs who witnessed the scenes. Ministers denied claims physical force had been used to persuade colleagues to vote with the government, who won the vote by a majority of 96. But Labour MP...
BBC
Boris Johnson: Don't back ex-PM, says his former Welsh secretary
Former Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has warned fellow Conservative MPs against supporting the return of Boris Johnson as prime minister. Mr Johnson has 41 MPs publicly backing his return to Downing Street, which he left only last month. "This is not a joke. We're not trying to watch some sort...
Truss is entitled to $129,000 a year as an ex-prime minister, despite shortest term ever
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able claim up to £115,000 ($129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
BBC
Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after death of 99 children
The deaths of nearly 100 children in Indonesia have prompted the country to suspend sales of all syrup and liquid medication. It comes just weeks after a cough syrup in The Gambia was linked to the deaths of nearly 70 children. Indonesia said some syrup medicine was found to contain...
Finland’s main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
Structure would protect areas identified as posing potential risk of large-scale migration from Russia
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
BBC
Abolfazl Adinezadeh: Teenage protester shot dead by security forces - sources
Iranian security forces killed a teenage boy by firing a shotgun at him at point-blank range in the city of Mashhad, sources have told BBC Persian. Abolfazl Adinezadeh, 17, skipped school to join anti-government protests on 8 October, but he never returned home. Authorities have not commented. But his death...
BBC
School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023
So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
BBC
Russian jet released missile near RAF aircraft over Black Sea
A missile was released from a Russian aircraft near an unarmed RAF plane on patrol over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has said. Ben Wallace said the "potentially dangerous" incident happened on 29 September in international airspace. Russia said it was the result of a "technical malfunction". UK patrols...
BBC
US reminds pro-Putin Hungary it's a Western ally
The US embassy in Budapest has hit back at weeks of vitriolic anti-American comments from Viktor Orban's Fidesz government over the war in Ukraine. A one-minute video posted by the embassy this week on Twitter presented five anti-US remarks by government figures or their media allies. Viewers were asked to...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
World
In Catalonia, ruling separatist parties split, signaling end of an era
The coalition of separatist parties ruling the regional government of Catalonia has broken up after a decade of joint efforts to secede from Spain. The collapse of the two-party alliance signals the end of an era for the independence movement in Catalonia, a region in Spain’s northeast corner bordering France, which has its own language and a distinct culture.
BBC
Ruja Ignatova: Leaked police notes may have alerted FBI-wanted Cryptoqueen
Ruja Ignatova, also known as the "missing Cryptoqueen", received police information about investigations into her $4bn (£3.5bn) cryptocurrency fraud before she disappeared, it is claimed. The 42-year-old Bulgarian-born woman is wanted for her alleged role in running a cryptocurrency scam known as OneCoin. Files seen by the BBC from...
BBC
US-Russia defence chiefs talk, man fights mobilisation - Ukraine round-up
Friday brought a rare moment of high-level contact between the US and Russia, with the two countries' defence secretaries speaking on the phone. Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu both said Ukraine was discussed. It's the first time they have reported a conversation since a call on 13...
Large greenfield sites part of 35 low-tax investment zone bids in England
FoI request reveals council plans including commercial units and large housing developments
BBC
Portsmouth's Voi e-scooter scheme extended until 2024
An e-scooter trial in Portsmouth has been extended. The Voi scheme - first launched in March 2021 - will continue to run until 31 May 2024. The decision has been taken by Portsmouth City Council and comes as the authority revealed that the use of e-scooters across the city has increased by 65% over the past seven months.
BBC
Israel’s balancing act over Ukraine grows trickier after drone strikes
Israel has repeated its long-standing refusal to sell air defence weapons to Ukraine despite a fresh appeal from Kyiv after this week's "kamikaze" drone strikes. The weapons unleashed by Russia were reportedly Shahed-136 drones supplied by Iran - causing Kyiv to make a fresh demand for help saying Tehran's "complicity" should be a "red line" for Israel.
UK asset managers warn of tough times as investors pull or divert cash
Firms such as Jupiter and Schroders suffer net outflows as inflation, economic uncertainty and Ukraine war weigh on investors
BBC
Ipswich taking 95% of county's asylum seekers - council leader
A town's hosting of 65 out of 68 asylum seekers in Suffolk is an "unfair share", a council leader said. David Ellesmere, Labour leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said there were districts in the county that had "not taken a single asylum seeker". He said the Home Office had gone...
