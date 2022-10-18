ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Michelle Gellar supports Selma Blair after shocking 'DWTS' exit

Sarah Michelle Gellar said she is "proud" of Selma Blair for all she accomplished on " Dancing with the Stars ," sending her support after her friend stepped down from the show during Monday's episode on Disney+ .

"Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows," Gellar, 45, wrote in an Instagram post. "Selma I've never been so proud of you (and I'm often proud of you)."

MORE: Selma Blair steps down from 'Dancing with the Stars': 'My body is definitely taking a hit'

"You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up," the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum added.

Gellar then shared a note to Sasha Farber, Blair's "DWTS" partner, thanking him for making the experience "pure joy" for her friend.

"I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you," she continued. "Thank you for that gift."

Gellar concluded the post by calling Blair's love and friendship "the greatest gift."

Blair, who met Gellar when they both starred in the cult classic 1999 film "Cruel Intentions," responded to her longtime pal's post in the comments section, writing, "I have been so fortunate to be loved by you."

"And now I have had the extreme elation and grace of dancing on a ballroom floor, and being lifted and carried by my loves. And the public. It is a gift I will cherish forever," she continued. "Thank you for being by my side on another journey. Here’s to many more."

Blair announced during the Oct. 17 episode of "DWTS" that she had to "pull back" after several MRIs indicated to her doctors that she couldn't continue in the competition. Blair has been battling multiple sclerosis since 2018.

"My body is definitely taking a hit," the "Legally Blonde" star added. "It's way too much for the safety of my bones. I could do extensive damage."

In her final performance Monday night, Blair danced a waltz to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" and earned a perfect -- and symbolic -- 40 out of 40 for her last spin around the ballroom.

After the episode, Blair said she was "so lucky" to have had the experience and "so sad" to leave the show.

"Dancing with the Stars" season 31 streams live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. on Disney+ .

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."

