ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Landmark trial over Arkansas' ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths begins

By Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PwMu_0idbBnVL00

The first U.S. trial over a statewide ban on gender-affirming care for children began in Arkansas this week, and its implications are significant for LGBTQ youths in the state and across the country.

A suit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas on behalf of the families of four transgender youths and two doctors who provide gender-confirming care, is attempting to formally stop a ban on providing gender-confirming treatment – including hormones, puberty blockers or surgery – to anyone under 18 years old.

Arkansas last year became the first state to enact a ban on gender-affirming care. Republicans in the state's Legislature overrode Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of the legislation . U.S. District Judge Jay Moody temporarily blocked the law last year;  that block was upheld by a panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in August.

Major medical groups oppose ban on care

The ban has been publicly opposed by the American Medical Association and American Psychological Association, and research has shown that gender-confirming health care is not only safe, but beneficial to the mental health of LGBTQ youths .

Transgender teens have the highest rates of attempted suicide in the country, according to a study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics , and gender-confirming hormones and puberty blockers may be associated with lowering depression and suicide risk in transgender and nonbinary youths, according to research in JAMA Pediatrics .

"It's completely inappropriate for states to regulate medically necessary care that is supported by every major medical association in this country," Sarah Warbelow, Legal Director at the Human Rights Campaign, told USA TODAY. "This is well-researched care that has been going on for a long time. It's not something new ... we do know what the outcomes are for youth who receive gender affirming care, and that they're positive outcomes."

Many state LGBTQ advocacy groups say the ban discriminates against transgender youths and ignores existing medical literature that supports the need for access to gender-affirming care.

"We hope that our elected officials can be guided by the opinion of informed professionals who have put diligent time and effort into seriously researching issues of transgender physical and mental health," River Valley Equality Center, an Arkansas LGBTQ community building organization, wrote in a statement to USA TODAY. "Many lives depend on getting this right."

Opinion: Bills like 'Don't Say Gay' hurt LGBTQ youth already at high risk of suicide

Bill part of a trend targeting LGBTQ people

Arkansas' ban is part of a larger trend in legislation targeting the LGBTQ community in the United States. Twenty-six states have either introduced or enacted anti-LGBTQ bills – from classroom censorship to book bans to school sports access to health care restrictions – in 2022, according to the Human Rights Campaign .

In Alabama, part of a new law that made it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones to transgender youths was blocked by a federal judge in May , and a Texas judge halted the state's current and future child-abuse probes for children who have received gender- affirming medical care .

Opinion: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joins GOP's war on transgender students

Megan Tullock, director of programs and advocacy for Northwest Arkansas Equality, said the politicization of debates over LGBTQ health care and education is placing an already vulnerable population in a challenging position, especially transgender youths.

"It's awful for trans kids and trans grown-ups," Tullock said. "They're people, and having their lives be political ping pong balls is just awful ... when you know what you need, your doctors know what you need, that care is available and your government actively steps between you and that care, it affects all of your waking time."

Should the ban on the Arkansas law be overturned, doctors who provide gender-confirming care to minors could lose their licenses, face other disciplinary measures and even face lawsuits .

Case could have larger consequences

In either outcome, the Arkansas suit could have repercussions for those beyond trans and nonbinary youth, according to Warbelow. Should the ban go into effect, other states that have considered similar bans may expedite bills in the next legislative session, while if the ban is struck down, it could serve as a deterrent to those politicians, she said.

Advocates for the law have argued the ban is within the state's authority to regulate medical practices and will prevent those under 18 from making "life-altering, permanent decisions," according to Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

But many options for gender-affirming care for youth are not irreversible, and misrepresentation of medical literature has led to misinformation – and disinformation – on the facts of gender-affirming care, according to Warbelow.

"Especially when we're looking at puberty blockers, this is a pause button. It is designed essentially to give young people time to grow and reflect on their their gender identity," she said. "It's important that the courts, when they're looking at these matters, really are taking into account what is accurate in the medical literature."

The trial is expected to last two weeks, and Moody began hearing testimony and evidence in the case on Monday.

Contributing: The Associated Press

‘Be true to yourself’: A message from the nation’s highest-ranking openly transgender official

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Landmark trial over Arkansas' ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths begins

Comments / 10

Monica
3d ago

It is not medically necessary care. What they need is mental health care. They are too young to make decisions like that for themselves! Especially when peer pressure is the leading cause for transgenderism in young children!

Reply
8
jesse verastigo
3d ago

What does the!ALPHABET PEOPLE HAVE TO DO WITH THIS? They have NO IDEA OR CLUE HOW TO RAISE A CHILD. They need to back off. And maybe parents should sue them instead.

Reply
3
think for yourself
3d ago

why don't we get counseling for their parents instead ... ? thats where the problem really care

Reply
6
Related
Fox News

Dem in key Senate race said it's 'troubling' GOP wants to prevent gender-affirming surgeries for trans youth

North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley previously said there is "something deeply troubling" about efforts from Republicans to limit "the ability of trans youth to have gender-affirming surgeries." Beasley's remarks came during a November 2021 Democratic Senate candidate forum put on by the LGBTQ+ Democrats of North Carolina. "Trans...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS News

Arizona prosecutors want 66-year-old grandmother to go to prison for collecting 4 ballots in 2020

A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
SAN LUIS, AZ
The Independent

Colorado schools forced to tell GOP candidate to stop saying students identify as cats

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado’s claims that students are dressing up as cats and other furry animals has been widely denied by a selection of school districts in the state.Heidi Ganahl levelled the wacky accusations against as many as 30 different schools in the state while appearing on the Jimmy Sengenberger Show on Saturday.“It sounds absolutely ridiculous, but it’s happening all over Colorado and schools are tolerating it. It’s insane,” the GOP hopeful challenging Governor Jared Polis next month said in an appearance on the conservative talk show.“What on earth are we doing? Knock it off, schools. Put...
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

A Wyoming ranch was accused of forced child labor. It just suddenly closed.

A rural Wyoming ranch accused of subjecting troubled girls to forced labor and humiliating punishments has notified state regulators it halted operations. The closure of Trinity Teen Solutions comes amid an ongoing criminal investigation and a lawsuit against the ranch, and follows an NBC News investigation last month that revealed a long history of allegations of hard labor and abusive treatment at the for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy in northwest Wyoming. The facility has denied many of the former residents’ allegations in court filings, and no charges have been filed.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Colorado baker who went to Supreme Court over gay wedding cake challenges ruling on transgender cake

A Colorado baker who made headlines for a partial Supreme Court victory over his opposition to a gay wedding cake is now challenging a ruling over a transgender cake.On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers forJack Phillips appealed a court ruling made last year which found him in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing a transgender woman’s cake. He was ordered to pay the maximum amount under the state’s Anti Discrimination Act to the customer who sued for refusing her request to bake a cake that would celebrate her gender transition in 2017, the AP said.Autumn...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
Border Report

Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

648K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy