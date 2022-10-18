ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple rolls out new lineup of iPads, updated Apple TV streaming device

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Apple is adding a splash of color to the iPad.

The tech giant announced Tuesday a refreshed lineup of iPad devices, a new iPad Pro model and an upgraded Apple TV streaming device.

The latest iPad is available to order starting Tuesday at $449 for the Wi-Fi only model. It hits stores Oct. 26.

"The new iPad delivers more value, more versatility — and is simply more fun," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide arketing, in a statement.

The iPad Pro starting at $799 is available Oct. 26, while the new Apple TV launches Nov. 4. Both devices are available to pre-order Tuesday.

Netflix with ads: New plan will be available to consumers on Nov. 3 for $6.99 a month

Online security: Play some 'Financial Football' designed by Visa to learn more about cybersecurity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Scvs1_0idbBi5i00
Apple's new line of iPads, available Oct. 26. Apple

Apple's new line of iPads

The 10th-generation iPad will have a slightly larger screen compared to the previous model, which will remain in Apple's lineup starting at $329.

The new models get an updated chip for better performance, refreshed cameras and support for 5G on the cellular models. The iPads are available in four colors: blue, pink, yellow and silver.

The new iPads are available with either 64GB or 256GB of storage. Users can also charge the iPads with USB-C instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning connector.

A new iPad Pro

The upgraded iPad Pro gets the company's M2 processing chip which Apple says will allow the tablet to perform better and used power more efficiently.

The iPad Pro also introduces a new experience with Apple Pencil where users can hover above the screen without touching it to unlock a new layer of functions. In one example, with the app Scribble, Apple says "text fields automatically expand when the pencil gets near the screen, and handwriting converts to text even faster."

Apple TV 4K gets update

The latest streaming device from Apple gets an updated chip which the company said will provide 50% faster performance compared to the last model. The device with Siri Remote starts at $129. It also receives a big bump in storage with 128GB compared to 64GB in the previous version.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple rolls out new lineup of iPads, updated Apple TV streaming device

