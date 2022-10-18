ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos QB Russell Wilson now has another injury

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kjnc_0idbB0X700

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has now played through two and a half games with a partially torn lat. He got an injection in his right shoulder to help ease pain after Week 5, and the Broncos iced the quarterback’s shoulder on the sideline in between drives in Week 6.

Wilson then suffered another injury — a hamstring — against the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced after the game.

Wilson said after a 19-16 loss that the injury happened in the fourth quarter.

“Yeah, I got my hammy,” Wilson said after the game. “I kind of scrambled, I moved around on one [play, and] I had to throw it away. It [the injury] got me pretty good in the fourth quarter.”

Wilson said he played through the hamstring injury and his shoulder felt good. The quarterback did not want to dwell on the injuries, shifting attention to the task at hand for the Broncos.

“The only thing that matters is us winning, and I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” Wilson said. “What matters is us winning and finding a way … we have to find a way to keep going.”

After a 2-4 start, Wilson and his teammates will now return to Denver to host the 4-2 New York Jets in Week 7.

Comments / 30

Reid A
5d ago

"Let's ride"!! Lmao, that trade for all the players and 5 picks was bad enough. The contract extension before he even played a game for Denver made this so much worse. 🐎 🐴 🎠

Reply
4
ronni lucy
5d ago

it's interesting after all the hype of Broncos getting him in exchange for three of ours, he's not standing and delivering as promised. Hackett needs help as well.

Reply
4
robert middleton
5d ago

As long as Denver keep playing Russell has quarterback they're gonna keep losing and hes gonna keep making excuses

Reply
7
 

