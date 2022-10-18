​​​​​​​This Our Place sale has 25% off the Always Pan and more ahead of Thanksgiving 2022

Cook up a Thanksgiving feast by snagging Our Place pots and pans for 25% off right now. Reviewed/Our Place/Getty/filadendron

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With Thanksgiving 2022 just around the corner, there is no better time to invest in some new cookware. Today, you can score must-have kitchen pieces from Our Place for a tasty discount. The retailer is cooking up mean markdowns ahead of Turkey Day on tons of cult-favorite cooking essentials—including the Instagram-famous and Reviewed-approved Always Pan .

Shop the Our Place Fall Hard sale

Now through Monday, October 24 , shop the Our Place Fall Hard sale to save as much as 25% on pots, pans, knives, dinnerware, glassware and more. The sale is a great opportunity to pick up must-have cookware for upcoming holiday festivities or score an incredible gift for the home chef in your life ahead of Black Friday 2022 .

► Way Day is coming back: Shop early Wayfair deals on furniture, bedding and more before Black Friday

► The best holiday gifts of 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide

For a kitchen tool that is equal parts trendy and functional, you can’t go wrong with the customer-favorite Always Pan , down from $145 to just $108 right now. The nonstick cast aluminum pan is designed to replace eight traditional cookware pieces and can be used for steaming, frying, sauteing and more. In testing , the pan conducted heat quickly and was compatible with all cooktops. We thought it was an especially good option for folks with smaller kitchens thanks to the pan’s lightweight, storage-friendly design. While the cookware is not oven safe, “if your kitchen routine involves simple, quick meals, then the standard Always Pan will do the trick,” our tester said.

Enjoy incredible savings on the Always Pan and more Our Place cookware ahead of Black Friday 2022. Reviewed/Our Place

If you’re a fan of homemade stews and soups, consider picking up the Perfect Pot . Unlike the Always Pan, the pot is oven-safe up to 425°F (a huge win in our cookbooks!), making one-pot meals that much easier. In testing , the pot produced deliciously crispy rice, was quick to respond to temperature changes and was a breeze to clean. Best of all, the high-performing pot includes a spout and a built-in straining system and is compatible with induction cooktops. Usually retailing for $165, the sleek pot can be yours for just $123 today—an impressive $42 markdown.

If you want to upgrade your kitchen cookware in anticipation for delicious family dinners this holiday season, the Our Place sale is serving up tasty deals you won't want to miss. Be sure to snatch the savings before the heat of the sale sizzles out.

Shop the Our Place Fall Hard sale

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: ​​​​​​​This Our Place sale has 25% off the Always Pan and more ahead of Thanksgiving 2022