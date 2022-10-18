Read full article on original website
Man who fled faces felonies for tearing up bean field during chase by Parks Township police
Parks Township police say a man who was caught after fleeing from a traffic stop will face multiple felony charges, including two for tearing up a bean field with his car. John Jacob Kemerer, of Vandergrift was charged with two felony counts each of fleeing from police and drug possession and a count each of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, agricultural vandalism and agricultural crop destruction.
Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
Police Release Details on Collision on Route 322 Involving Teen Driver
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 322 in Pine Township on October 2. Police say this accident happened on October 2, around 10:27 a.m. on Rockton Mountain Road, State Route 322, near State Route 153, in Pine Township, Clearfield County, involving a 2016 Toyota Tundra and a 2016 Honda Civic.
80-year-old woman dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Armstrong County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 80-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Armstrong County. Armstrong County dispatchers said first responders were sent to Rimerton Road in Madison Township at around 12:48 p.m. for reports of a house fire. The fire was raised to a second alarm shortly after crews arrived.
Case Against Area Man Accused of Burglary Moves Forward in Court
COOPERSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The case against an area man accused of the burglary of a Cooperstown residence was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges against 55-year-old Stephen Patrick Lyon, of Saegertown, were held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, October 19:
Police Investigating Theft of Pickup Truck from Meadville KOA Campground
EAST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft of a pickup truck in Crawford County on Wednesday night. According to Meadville-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to State Highway 27 in East Mead Township, Crawford County, in reference to a burglar alarm at 9:58 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Penn Hills; victim identified
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police were called to a fatal shooting in Penn Hills. Allegheny County 911 confirmed police and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Crescent Gardens Drive at 8:29 p.m. A Channel 11 crew was on scene as the medical examiner’s office arrived. Our...
Missing Indiana County teen last seen in Ebensburg
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Indiana County teen they say went missing in Cambria County. Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, was last seen in Ebensburg Borough, according to State Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. Anyone who may have information about Garreffa or his whereabouts is asked […]
Police: Oil City Woman Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges After Weed Found in Her Home
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman was jailed on child endangerment and drug charges after a state parole agent found suspected marijuana in her residence. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against 37-year-old Carrie Lynn Rice:. Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor...
Driver, Four-Year-Old Passenger Transported to Hospital Following Crash
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A driver and her four-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash earlier this week. On October 19 around 8:22 a.m., Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 119 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2014...
POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING TEEN FROM SOUTHERN INDIANA COUNTY
State police are searching for a teenager missing from the southern part of Indiana County. According to a post to the State Police Twitter Feed, troopers are looking for 19 year old Hayden Garreffa of East Wheatfield Township. He was last seen in Ebensburg Borough in Cambria County. (Photos provided...
Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Thursday night on U.S. 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:32 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, on Route 322, in Canal Township, Venango County.
1 killed in Westmoreland County crash
A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Toll Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. State...
Vehicle strikes porch in Butler County; one hurt
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was hurt when a vehicle struck the porch of a home in Butler County. A 911 operator confirmed the person was transported to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. First responders were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Friday...
Local Man Accused of Removing Bathroom Door, Then Assaulting, Strangling Woman During Domestic Dispute
CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute that occurred on Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, on Monday, October 17, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Byron Henry Kifer, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
Man dead after house fire in Allegheny County, fire crews say
CLAIRTON — A Clairton Volunteer Fire Department member says a 26-year-old man is dead after a house fire. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm first responders were sent to the 1100 block of Toman Avenue at around 8:15 Saturday morning. Firefighters say the man was found dead at the scene along...
One Dead After Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash in Crawford County
SPARTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old man was killed after his tractor-trailer left the roadway and rolled over in Crawford County on Wednesday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened on State Highway 89 and 77 in Sparta Township, Crawford County, around 8:13 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
Car nearly crashes into Butler County home
One person was hurt after a car nearly crashed into a home in Callery Borough, Butler County. This happened on Mars Evan City road just after 2 a.m. The car missed going into the home by just inches. It stopped on the front porch of the home. There is no...
Police Investigating Theft From Local Man’s Bank Account
COOPERSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a string of thefts from a local man’s bank account. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred as funds were taken from the victim’s bank account on eight separate occasions on dates spanning from July 8 to September 22.
Multi-vehicle accident backs up Banksville Road
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Banksville Road reopened Saturday night after a three-car accident shut it down for a short time in the South Hills.We're told two people were injured but refused medical treatment.
