Next-Gen BMW X2 Rendered Accurately After The First Spy Photos
It will grow bigger and look a lot like the X4. To a certain extent, the current BMW X2 looks like a brother from a different mother in the Bavarian company’s lineup. The smallest crossover from Munich will soon receive a new generation, however, and the first spy photos of pre-production prototypes have shown a major change in the design language is in the cards. Not only that but the new X2 will grow slightly in terms of dimensions and will receive a side profile that reminds us of the bigger X4.
Cadillac Celestiq Production Model Debuts As Flagship EV With 600 HP
The Cadillac Celestiq makes the transition from a stylish show car to the luxury brand's new flagship offering. Production doesn't begin until December 2023, but the company is releasing the first official specs for the sedan. Cadillac will produce each example as a custom commission. Prices will start above $300,000...
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute To Carrera RS Package Debuts With Retro Look
To continue its year-long, 50th-anniversary celebration of the RS 2.7, Porsche launches the 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package. The US-market-exclusive pack includes special graphics on the new, track-honed coupe, a car cover, a special watch, and NFTs. This option takes the vehicle's price to $314,000, which is a hefty premium over the new GT3 RS' base cost of $223,800.
Porsche 911 GT3 Velocita By DMC Offers RS-Inspired Carbon-Fiber Kits
DMC has a different take on the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3. Known for its works on Maserati, Rolls-Royce, and even Lamborghini units, the German tuner wants to offer RS styling on your 911 GT3 without the body ache issues that the car comes with – their words, not ours.
Bentley Bentayga And Range Rover Duel In Pricey Off-Road Battle
SUVs have become the vehicle of choice for mainstream and luxury car buyers. Automakers, big and small, are focusing on the lucrative segment, with Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini, and others entering the space. Increased competition is always welcomed, but not all SUVs are equal in their performance attributes. A new video...
Here’s How Bentley Rebounded After Nearly 200 Cars Sank on the Felicity Ace
APWhen the Felicity Ace sank nearly 900 miles west of Portugal, Bentley's teams in England and Germany were already working to replace millions lost to the sea floor.
Cadillac Celestiq Starts At Over $300,000: See How That Compares
The Cadillac Celestiq arrives as the marque's new flagship EV, and the brand hopes the model reestablishes the company's old motto of being the "Standard of the World." When the Celestiq goes into production in December 2023, pricing begins "north of $300,000," according to the launch announcement. Depending on how a customer personalizes the machine, the cost could be even higher. That figure puts the Celestiq up against some of the most opulent vehicles in the world.
HondaJet Elite II Debuts With Longer Range, Available Emergency Autoland
The HondaJet Elite II is the latest evolution of Honda's aircraft that can fly farther than before and land itself in an emergency. The company introduced it in a new Black Edition livery with a dark body and red stripes. The Elite II has increased fuel capacity that gives it...
2023 Hyundai Grandeur Revealed As Boldly Redesigned Flagship Sedan
When is a fancy Hyundai not a Genesis? When it's the Grandeur. The big sedan is entering its seventh generation with a radically different design compared to its predecessor. If the name doesn't ring a bell, it's sold in some markets as the Azera. The United States was one of them until the automaker axed it in 2017 by deciding not to bring the previous-gen car. A substantial facelift arrived in late 2019, and now, the all-new model is here.
Barn Find 1935 Derby Bentley Sells for $74K After Sitting for 50 Years
Charterhouse Classic Cars AuctionThis rare coupe is one of 2,422 built by then-owner Rolls-Royce in its factory in Derby, England, and are considered especially valuable for their pedigree and looks.
Road & Track
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Is Ridiculous
Anybody who has been to a high-end trackday recently will likely have found the pitlane packed with performance SUVs. Owners of cars like the Cayenne Turbo, Range Rover Sport SVR and Bentley Bentayga Speed know there is no better playground for their brutish monsters than a fast, technical circuit. Who wants to drive a track in one of those dull, old-fashioned sportscars?
RideApart
Mad Genius Sticks A Yamaha RD350 Engine Inside A 1960s Lambretta Scooter
Are you the kind of person who likes to come up with combinations that most people would never think of? If so, then you might appreciate this build from a guy named Kelvin. As he tells the story, he had a Yamaha RD350 sitting around, and then he obtained a frame from a 1963 Lambretta scooter. Synapses started firing in a particular way, and so he decided to see if he could do something amazing with that old Lammy shell. Thus, the Yambretta was born.
2023 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport Launched In Europe With Retuned Suspension
Toyota inaugurated the GR lineup four years ago with GRMN at the top of the food chain, followed by cars carrying the GR suffix and the lower tier GR Sport. Only the Yaris pocket rocket has received the full-fat GRMN treatment so far, while GR has been used for the Corolla, 86, and Supra. As for GR Sport, it's used extensively across the automaker's lineup as you can even get a minivan in this specification at home in Japan.
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, AMG Variant Detailed In Walkaround Videos
The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV debuted earlier this month, joining the automaker's growing EV lineup. The hotter AMG variant also broke cover, providing the five-seater with up to 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts). Three new walkaround videos get up close to both, showing off the model's unique features and comparing the two variants.
Toyota Won’t Launch Electrified GR Performance Models Before 2030
Much like BMW, Toyota has been quite vocal about how the combustion engine's demise shouldn't be rushed on the road to carbon neutrality. It believes there must be a mix of powertrains to allow people to decide what's best for their needs, especially since the EV charging infrastructure is still underdeveloped in many parts of the world. More electric cars are coming, but the Japanese automaker is not giving up on the ICE just yet.
GMC Sierra EV, Cadillac Celestiq, Porsche 911 Carrera T, And Many More Debuts: RAC #94
It's podcast time! This week, we focus on new debuts because there are so many to cover. We start with the new GMC Sierra EV. Like the ICE version of the pickup, it's similar to the Chevrolet Silverado EV. This model makes 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque, which is 90 hp more than the Chevy. Plus, the Sierra has Crabwalk mode, like the GMC Hummer EV. Inside, the pickup gets a 16.8-inch portrait-oriented screen and an 11.8-inch driver display.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Debuts As Brand's First Production EV With 260-Mile Range
Back in July this year, Rolls-Royce told us its first production electric vehicle was about 40 percent complete at the time. The Spectre as it is officially known now receives its full unveiling as the luxury brand’s debut battery-powered model heralding the beginning of the all-electric era for Rolls-Royce. First customer deliveries are expected in the fourth quarter of next year.
First Drive: 2023 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Redefines Luxury Comfort
Riding in the back of most full-sized SUVs can leave you feeling a bit like a kid headed to soccer practice, and sitting behind the wheel of one can impart some serious bus driver vibes. But Bentayga EWB is not your average family hauler and no matter where you’re sitting, this Bentley is a pretty […]
BMW To Launch 'Viable Hydrogen Car' This Decade
BMW remains one of the few companies in the automotive industry that still sees potential in hydrogen technology. The Bavarian automaker continues its development work on a fuel cell powertrain and it seems that a production model using that power unit is finally coming in the next few years. This is not just a prediction or an assumption but a confirmation that comes from BMW Group’s CEO.
Mercedes-AMG C63 With V8 Gets High-Powered Sendoff From Manhart
Mercedes has revealed the next-generation AMG C63, and the turbocharged M177 V8 is gone. The automaker has opted for hybrid horsepower, pairing a turbo four-cylinder with an electric motor. But the V8 won’t go quietly into the night thanks to Manhart, which is launching the new CR 700 Last Edition.
