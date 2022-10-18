ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckean, PA

Antiques, replicas stolen in McKean Township burglary

By Corey Morris
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A home in McKean Township recently was burglarized.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the burglary occurred at some time between the hours of 9 a.m. on Oct. 13 and about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. PSP Troopers responded to the burglary call in the 10,000 block of Old Route 99 at about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 and found that somebody had forced entry through a front window.

The burglar or burglars reportedly ransacked several rooms. Several replica World War II dummy pistols were stolen, as were antique coins and antique paper currency.

PSP reported that witnesses saw a white male on the property several days earlier. He was wearing a vest, hoodie and blue ball cap, and he had been driving a silver Subaru style hatchback.

PSP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Trooper Sutton at (814) 774-9611.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

