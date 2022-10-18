Oklahoma woman dies from injuries suffered in crash

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Authorities say an Oklahoma woman has died following an accident earlier this month.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to an accident along OK-97 at 81st W. Ave, near Sapulpa.

Investigators say a 2010 Chevy Silverado was southbound on OK-97 when the driver turned left in front of a 2006 BMW F6D.

Authorities say the driver of the BMW, 65-year-old Jackie Guthrie, was rushed to a Tulsa hospital and admitted in stable condition.

However, Guthrie died from her injuries on Oct. 12.

At this point, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.