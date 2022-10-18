ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Oklahoma woman dies from injuries suffered in crash

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Authorities say an Oklahoma woman has died following an accident earlier this month.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to an accident along OK-97 at 81st W. Ave, near Sapulpa.

Investigators say a 2010 Chevy Silverado was southbound on OK-97 when the driver turned left in front of a 2006 BMW F6D.

Authorities say the driver of the BMW, 65-year-old Jackie Guthrie, was rushed to a Tulsa hospital and admitted in stable condition.

However, Guthrie died from her injuries on Oct. 12.

At this point, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

