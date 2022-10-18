Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25-Year-Old Baltimore Man Charged After Victim Survives August Shooting
A 25-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder back in August, authorities say. Marquise Williams was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 19 after being identified as a suspect in the shooting that left a 24-year-old man critically injured on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Baltimore police.
17-year-old shot multiple times in Prince William — Police K-9, helicopter couldn’t find runaway suspects
Prince William County Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the Woodbridge area.
Bay Net
Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In P.G. County
FORESTVILLE, Md. – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as...
fox5dc.com
Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
fox5dc.com
DC councilmember blasts police for using excessive force in viral arrest video
WASHINGTON - Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White and community activists criticized members of the D.C. Police Department Friday for using what White described as "unacceptable" and "excessive use of force" during an arrest this week. The altercation between several officers and a group of men was captured on a cellphone...
Cruella Deville: Woman Arrested After Chasing Dog, Fatally Running It Over With Vehicle
A small dog is dead after being chased by a woman who then ran it over with a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Police received a call about a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Leelyn Drive around 9:15 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 after a woman was observed pulling on door handles in the area and chasing a small black and white dog, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ccsao.us
Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery
State v. Arron William Saunders, C-08-CR-21-000288. LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Arron William Saunders, 25, to 30 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges. Upon release, Saunders will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
One Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds During New Baltimore Shooting, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police in Baltimore are investigating the latest shooting to plague the city, officials announced on Thursday night. Detectives remained at the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 following a reported shooting at the intersection of Market Place and Shipping Place, according to investigators. The preliminary investigation determined...
fox5dc.com
Man accused of stalking, killing homeless people in DC, NYC to be arraigned in court Friday
WASHINGTON - Gerald Brevard, the man accused of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of Washington, D.C. and New York City earlier this year, will be arraigned in court Friday. Brevard was arrested in the nation’s capital in March 2022 following the attacks that left several hurt...
Suspect Facing Murder Charge For Gunning Down Maryland Man In DC, Police Say
The months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Maryland man led to a murder charge for a suspect who was wanted in Washington, DC, police announced. Dionte Anderson, 24, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed for his role in the death of Greenbelt resident Adrian Mack over the summer.
fox5dc.com
Death investigation underway near gas station in District Heights
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Detectives in Prince George's County are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon near a BP gas station. Just after 2 p.m., officers said they responded to the 3200 block of Walters Lane for a report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox5dc.com
Spotsylvania mother charged with murder after 4-year-old eats sizable amount of THC gummies
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Spotsylvania County woman is facing felony murder and felony child neglect charges after authorities say her 4-year-old son died days after eating a sizable amount of THC gummies. A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Dorothy Annette Clements Monday for the death of her child. Investigators say...
arlnow.com
ACPD: Armed suspects carjacked delivery driver’s Prius last night
A pizza delivery driver was carjacked in the Arlington Mill neighborhood last night. The incident happened Wednesday night on S. Dickerson Street, a couple of blocks north of the Arlington Mill Community Center and Columbia Pike. A pair of suspects, at least one of whom was armed with a gun,...
Baltimore Man Sentenced To Max Prison Term For Shooting Victim Seven Times In Broad Daylight
A Maryland man received the maximum possible sentence for his role in a brazen midday shooting in. Baltimore in May 2021, the state's attorney announced. Andre Preston was sentenced to 75 years in prison with the first 10 to be served without the possibility of parole for the fatal shooting of Gary Wilson in the Rosemont neighborhood last year.
Prince William Police investigating apartment burglary
It was determined that someone took the key to the apartment, as well as a GPS from the resident's unlocked car and went inside some time between 12:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. that day.
WJLA
DC leaders demand answers, says video shows MPD using 'excessive force' during arrest
WASHINGTON (7News) — Several Metropolitan Police Department officers are being accused of using excessive force against two D.C. residents during a Thursday night arrest, according to Councilmember Trayon White. White held a noon press conference with community leaders and the family of one of the individuals in police custody...
Police identify man wanted for killing MTA bus driver in South Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE - Police have identified the man suspected of killing an MTA bus driver in a South Baltimore parking lot on Tuesday.Leon Douglas Hill, 53, is wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Police confirmed on Friday that the shooting was domestic related. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation."We are all grieving the tragic death of this dedicated public servant," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I extend our condolences to Elaine Jackson's family and all of her colleagues at MTA." Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hill, call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
fox5dc.com
2 men arrested in vicious Metrobus assault
WASHINGTON - Two men have been arrested for the violent assault of a woman who was traveling home on a Metrobus in D.C. earlier this week. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke tweeted the news Friday evening, thanking Metro Transit Police for their work. He called the altercation "reprehensible" and unacceptable" and credited Attorney General Karl Racine with bringing more attention to the incident.
Virginia man wanted for shooting, robbery found and arrested in New York
A Dumfries man who was previously wanted for a 2021 shooting and a July robbery was found and arrested in New York this week after a two week search.
Prince William County police looking for suspects who reportedly shot at 17-year-old’s car
The Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects after they reportedly shot at the car of a 17-year-old victim on Wednesday afternoon.
