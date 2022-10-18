ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In P.G. County

FORESTVILLE, Md. – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Cruella Deville: Woman Arrested After Chasing Dog, Fatally Running It Over With Vehicle

A small dog is dead after being chased by a woman who then ran it over with a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Police received a call about a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Leelyn Drive around 9:15 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 after a woman was observed pulling on door handles in the area and chasing a small black and white dog, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
ccsao.us

Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery

State v. Arron William Saunders, C-08-CR-21-000288. LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Arron William Saunders, 25, to 30 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges. Upon release, Saunders will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Facing Murder Charge For Gunning Down Maryland Man In DC, Police Say

The months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Maryland man led to a murder charge for a suspect who was wanted in Washington, DC, police announced. Dionte Anderson, 24, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed for his role in the death of Greenbelt resident Adrian Mack over the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Police identify man wanted for killing MTA bus driver in South Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE - Police have identified the man suspected of killing an MTA bus driver in a South Baltimore parking lot on Tuesday.Leon Douglas Hill, 53, is wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Police confirmed on Friday that the shooting was domestic related.  Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation."We are all grieving the tragic death of this dedicated public servant," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I extend our condolences to Elaine Jackson's family and all of her colleagues at MTA."  Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hill, call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

2 men arrested in vicious Metrobus assault

WASHINGTON - Two men have been arrested for the violent assault of a woman who was traveling home on a Metrobus in D.C. earlier this week. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke tweeted the news Friday evening, thanking Metro Transit Police for their work. He called the altercation "reprehensible" and unacceptable" and credited Attorney General Karl Racine with bringing more attention to the incident.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy