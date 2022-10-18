SBLive Power Rankings: Top teams in every class of Washington high school football (Oct. 17)

Every Monday during the 2022 fall football season, SBLive Washington will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 4A to Class 1B.

Here are the Week 8 class-by-class rankings (Oct. 17) as compiled by SBLive reporters Todd Milles and Hailey Palmer.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

Oct. 17, 2022

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Glacier Peak (6-1)

2. Emerald Ridge (6-1)

3. Gonzaga Prep (6-1)

4. Lake Stevens (5-2)

5. Kennedy Catholic (6-1)

6. Sumner (6-1)

7. Chiawana (7-0)

8. Puyallup (6-1)

9. Camas (4-3)

10. Skyline (5-1)

Next in line : Graham-Kapowsin (5-2), Skyview (5-2), Eastlake (5-2), Kamiakin (5-2), Richland (5-2).

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Yelm (7-0)

2. Eastside Catholic (7-0)

3. Bellevue (5-2)

4. O’Dea (6-1)

5. Lincoln of Tacoma (7-0)

6. Monroe (7-0)

7. Stanwood (7-0)

8. Kennewick (6-1)

9. Rainier Beach (6-1)

10 Spanaway Lake (6-1)

Next in line : Lakes (5-1), Garfield (5-2), Ferndale (5-2), Mead (6-1), Mount Spokane (6-1).

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (7-0)

2. North Kitsap (6-1)

3. Enumclaw (7-0)

4. Anacortes (7-0)

5. W.F. West (5-1)

6. Othello (6-1)

7. Tumwater (6-1)

8. Prosser (6-1)

9. Sehome (4-3)

10. Highline (6-1)

Next in line : Sedro-Woolley (5-2), Washougal (6-1), Olympic (6-1), Mark Morris (6-1), Fife (5-2).

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (7-0)

2. Lynden Christian (7-0)

3. Royal (5-1)

4. Montesano (6-1)

5. Eatonville (5-1)

6. Nooksack Valley (6-1)

7. Toppenish (6-1)

8. King’s (6-1)

9. Tenino (6-1)

10. La Center (6-1)

Next in line : Freeman (5-2), Zillah (5-2), Colville (6-1), Omak (6-1), Castle Rock (6-1).

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Napavine (7-0)

2. Okanogan (7-0)

3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Kahlotus (6-1)

4. Columbia of Burbank (6-1)

5. Toledo (6-1)

6. Chewelah (5-2)

7. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (4-3)

8. River View (6-1)

9. Raymond-South Bend (6-1)

10. Goldendale (5-2)

Next in line : Liberty of Spangle (5-2), Lake Roosevelt (5-2), Coupeville (5-1), Morton-White Pass (5-2), Forks (4-2).

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Odessa (5-0)

2. Neah Bay (5-0)

3. DeSales (6-0)

4. Liberty Christian (7-0)

5. Mossyrock (6-0)

6. Pomeroy (6-1)

7. Wellpinit (6-1)

8. Naselle (5-2)

9. Liberty Bell (5-2)

10. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (5-2)

Next in line : Wilbur-Creston-Keller (4-3), Winlock (5-1), Sunnyside Christian (5-2), Waterville-Mansfield (4-1), Quilcene (4-3).

