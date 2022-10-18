Read full article on original website
Toyota will make fewer cars this year due to semiconductor shortage
The world's largest automaker by sales says it will produce fewer cars this financial year than it originally expected as parts shortages continue to hamper its manufacturing efforts. Toyota Motor Corporation, said Friday that it is suspending production on 11 manufacturing lines at eight of its Japanese plants this November...
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
GMC moved the headlights down on the 2024 Sierra EV to prevent glare
There are a lot of things that are different between the 2024 GMC Sierra EV’s design and the gasoline Sierra pickup, but one we noticed right away was the headlight placement. On GM’s full-size gasoline trucks, the headlights are about as far up the front fascia as they can be. In the Sierra EV, they’re positioned significantly further down and into the lower bumper below the grille.
2024 GMC Sierra EV revealed with 754 horsepower, 400 miles of range
This is the 2024 GMC Sierra EV in all its Denali Edition 1 glory. You probably knew this was coming. After all, when Chevrolet debuts a new pickup, the GMC version of said truck is typically quick to follow. That’s exactly the case here yet again as the Sierra EV follows the somewhat recent debut of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV.
Toyota applies to trademark Lexus LFR name in Europe
Less than a week ago, Toyota appealed to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) to reserve the names Lexus LFR and LFR for "Automobiles and structural parts thereof," CarBuzz discovered. Starting with the usual disclaimer, we can't know what this will be applied to, nor if it will be applied to anything; automakers constantly reserve names that never find their way to production vehicles. Now for the fun part: The short money says this is for the production version of the Lexus Electrified Sport Concept shown in December of last year, successor to the LFA. Pulling back the nomenclature curtain, Lexus began its Lexus Future (LF) series with the LF-S sedan in 2003. The A in the LF-A concept that followed two years later was said to stand for Apex. Our guess is that what's coming is the Lexus Future Revolution. This is, after all, the car that will "destroy the spindle grille."
Mercedes CLA-sized EV due in 2024 with EQXX technology
When we drove the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX battery-electric concept over the summer, we learned this low-rise, hyper-efficient four door was the engineering laboratory for future Mercedes EVs. The EQXX won't enter production, but EVs out of Stuttgart as soon as 2024 will benefit from advances made with the EQXX. Autocar reports the retail journey begins with a sedan to inaugurate Mercedes' "entry luxury" brand of electric vehicles. The news came from Robert Lesnick, the automaker's head of exterior design, who said the vehicle doesn't have a name yet but it will be about the size of the current CLA at 185 inches. Based on the EQ series lineup we've seen so far, Mercedes will likely be pitching CLA sizing outside with C-Class room inside for a small family car designed to challenge the BMW i4, Polestar 2, and Tesla Model 3.
The GMC Hummer EV could spawn a smaller electric truck
Over 90,000 motorists have reserved a GMC Hummer EV, and the truck's relative popularity has convinced executives to consider launching a smaller and presumably more affordable model. While nothing is official yet, the Hummer EV's smaller sibling could be a midsize pickup. Citing "people familiar with the matter," Automotive News...
Tesla's next car to be smaller, cheaper to build, Elon Musk promises
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in this week's Q3 earnings call that the company has a new, smaller platform in the works that will eventually spawn a model to slot beneath the Model 3 and Model Y. Musk said this "next-generation" platform would be only "about half the cost" to produce compared to the company's current compact architecture, Inside EVs reports.
2023 Toyota Sequoia Review: Few steps forward, few steps back
Pros: Cool TRD Pro trim level; potential above-average fuel economy; competitive towing capacity. Cons: Poor cargo space; Capstone’s teeth-chattering ride; comparatively cumbersome handling; iffy value. The 2023 Toyota Sequoia represents the first complete redesign of Toyota’s full-size SUV since George W. Bush was president. It should therefore not be...
Musk says Tesla delivered fewer cars in Q3 than it made due to infrastructure woes
Elon Musk said that a shortage of carriers, trains, and boats has affected Tesla's ability to deliver its vehicles to customers during the third quarter of 2022. In the three months to September, Tesla produced 365,923 vehicles. During the same period, it delivered 343,830 to customers. That's a new company...
We don’t actually want an American autobahn because we love our cars too much
It's the dream of every car enthusiast to power along not at some posted speed limit, but at the limit of what they and their cars are capable. These days, that's a lot; modern tech has pushed the performance envelope for new vehicles well beyond what most drivers can achieve.
2023 Kia Niro EV pricing starts around $40,000, seems fair
In our 2023 Kia Niro first drive review, we had pricing for the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, but the 2023 Niro EV was still labeled TBD. Well, now we know, and it's basically what you'd expect given the last generation, the competition and Kia's other electrified options. There are...
2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo First Drive Review: Fine-tuned from the top down
CATANIA, Sicily — “We wanted to give the Cielo the same behavior and character as the MC20 but with the sharp edges made a little smoother,” explained Federico Landini, the man in charge of the MC20’s development. Cielo is the name Maserati chose for the convertible...
Swatch unleashes fleet of Fiats to sell MoonSwatches across the U.S.
The Omega Speedmaster is one of the most sought-after and iconic watches ever made, so it was no surprise when parent company Swatch got in on the action with a series of unique, entry-level quartz “MoonSwatch” collaboration watches. Buying the hot-selling bio-ceramic watches has been a chore, as Swatch only offers them in its limited number of stores. To help meet demand and promote the watches, the company is releasing a fleet of Fiat Cinquecentos to select locations where they’ll sell the timepieces on the streets.
Mitsubishi shows off its boxy new XFC Concept
Mitsubishi’s lineup has dwindled in the United States, but its presence is strongest in Asia, where it offers several vehicles not destined for our shores. Its latest concept vehicle previews a vision for a small utility vehicle with beefy styling and a futuristic interior. The XFC Concept is a...
Junkyard Gem: 1976 Ford LTD Landau Pillared Hardtop Sedan
Starting in the late 1950s, GM, Chrysler, and Ford each created luxed-up sub-models of the full-size cars offered by their entry-level divisions. GM's Chevrolet Division had the Impala, Chrysler's Plymouth Division had the Fury, and Ford offered the Galaxie. Once that trend got really rolling during the 1960s, proletarian American car buyers wishing to flaunt their increasing wealth didn't need to move up from a Chevy to a Pontiac, a Plymouth to a Dodge, a Ford to a Mercury; instead, they could sneer down at the envious Biscayne-driving Joneses next door from the snazzy confines of a new Caprice. A bewildering flurry of model names and trim levels confused everybody for a time, but the LTD became the king of full-size Ford sedans during the middle 1960s and became comfortably established in its throne during the following decade. Here's the car that lived at the top of the LTD pyramid in mid-1970s America: a 1976 LTD Landau Pillared Hardtop Sedan.
2023 Subaru WRX earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award
The 2023 Subaru WRX was fully redesigned for the 2022 model year, and in addition to becoming a more refined sport sedan, it apparently became a safer one. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has evaluated the WRX and awarded it Top Safety Pick+ honors. That's an improvement over the previous model that only got the plain Top Safety Pick accolade.
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' actor says Tesla 'lost a customer' over stuck car
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "A.P. Bio" star Glenn Howerton detailed a frustrating experience where his Tesla was stuck in a parking garage for over 24 hours, in a podcast on Monday. Howerton told his costars on "The Always Sunny Podcast" that he was locked out of his Tesla...
Climate protesters glue themselves to Porsche museum but needed to go potty
Climate change activists protesting industries and governments had a busy summer in Europe. A relentless outfit called Just Stop Oil in the UK has created disruptions everywhere from major highways to the British Formula 1 Grand Prix, and more recently, they threw tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting at the National Gallery in London. Across the Channel, the Tour de France cycling race was forced to pause during several stages by climate activists who'd glued themselves to the road. Over France's eastern border, a group called Scientist Rebellion took the sticky route when nine members glued their hands to the floor of the Porsche pavilion at Volkswagen's Autostadt museum in Wolfsburg on Thursday.
1969 International CO1800 is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels is thinking big for its line of 1/64-scale cars: it selected a 1969 International-Harvester CO1800 as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. The semi truck was seemingly brought back from the dead with a Chevrolet-sourced V8 engine and a long list of modifications. Keith Johnston of Corning,...
