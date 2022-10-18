ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans are convinced they’ve worked out Molly-Mae’s unique baby name

Fans think they might've worked out Molly-Mae Hague's baby name, and we kind of love it. Look, there are high-profile pregnancies, then there's Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury, whose every move has been over-analysed since they first announced they were expecting their first child together. The latest theory saw fans take...
Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story

A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
CHICAGO, IL
Mum who just had new baby discovers she's pregnant again

After giving birth, most people return home to cards, bouquets of flowers and (hopefully) a nice, chilled bottle of bubbles in the fridge. But when doting mum Loren Ahinnawa returned home from the hospital with her newborn, Massimo, in tow, it wasn’t long before she realised she was already pregnant again.
Charlotte Crosby's heartbroken mum cannot meet her new grandchild yet

Charlotte Crosby's mum Letitia Crosby has revealed why she has not yet been able to meet her new granddaughter, who was born over the weekend. Charlotte, 32, welcomed her little girl just days ago via caesarean section, with her dad Gary breaking the news on Twitter on Saturday morning. "So,...
Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
Bindi Irwin's name has beautiful reason behind it because of her dad

Just last month, Bindi Irwin tugged at the heartstrings of her 4.9 million Instagram followers when she shared a moving tribute to her late father. Bindi’s dad, Steve Irwin, tragically passed away in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray while filming a documentary in the Great Barrier Reef.
Taylor Swift fans spot hidden reference in Snow On The Beach lyrics

Taylor Swift has just dropped her new album, Midnights, and fans have already been hard at work figuring out secret references hidden in the lyrics. Midnights is the singing superstar's 10th album in a long and glittering career which has seen her pick up so many awards she could probably build a house with them all.
The Guardian

What links the Monkees to Minder? The Saturday quiz

1 In 1841 which instrument debuted at an exhibition in Brussels?. 2 Bella and Bertie stand on top of which building?. 3 What story was inspired by Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s postnatal psychosis?. 4 Antiqua vs Fraktur was a German dispute over what?. 5 What royal event was BBC TV’s...
How long couples actually spend in the pods on Netflix's Love is Blind

If you've ever wondered how long contestants spend in the Love Is Blind pods, prepare to be shocked. Our favourite, chaotic reality series is back for a third season and time seems to have flown by. Honestly, we are still reeling from the reunion, when we found out that the...
Nicki Minaj opens up about 'anxiety' since becoming a mum

It’s been more than two years since Nicki Minaj welcomed her son into the world, but in what might be her most candid interview yet about motherhood, the world-famous hit-maker said she’s still finding one aspect of parenthood tricky - and it’s relatable as hell. Minaj and...
