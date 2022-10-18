ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Town Council votes to approve expansion project, mutual aid agreement

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Town Council has voted to approve two major items of interest. One approved topic was a mutual aid agreement between Leland Police and Carolina Beach Police to allow law enforcement agencies to provide temporary assistance to each other. The next approved subject was a...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County bridge closes ahead of months-long project

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A highway in Brunswick County is closing for several months to allow crews to replace an aging bridge. The bridge on NC 906 (Midway Road SE) near US 17 Business (Old Ocean Highway) south of Bolivia closed Monday and will remain shut down for several months.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

NCDOT Announces Elwell Ferry is Closed

North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Elwell Ferry is closed. The ferry is an important connection for motorists wanting to cross the Cape Fear River. When the ferry is closed, some routes for travelers may take an extra hour to drive to the other side of the river. The inland cable ferry is located on Elwell Ferry Road between NC Highway 53 and NC Highway 87 in Bladen County. NCDOT did not release a date when the ferry would reopen, and no further information is available at this time.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WMBF

HCFR: 1 injured in two-alarm house fire in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured in a house fire in Little River Friday night. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a two-alarm fire at 5:11 p.m. Friday evening on Glenridge Road in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wtoc.com

Hyundai electric vehicle plant groundbreaking ceremony

Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Leland Town Council approves rezoning for multifamily housing development

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved a sprawling 897-acre proposed housing development at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 at its meeting on Thursday, October 20. The developer, Malmo Ventures, LLC., brought the proposal back to the planning board last month to approve...
LELAND, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County dealership bouncing back from new car shortage

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In July of this year, Grand Strand Nissan only had six new cars on their lot. Today, things are looking a lot different.  Robbie Haynes, general manager of Grand Strand Nissan, said it is a massive improvement. “It’s definitely getting better,” Haynes said. “I mean, if you could tell when […]
wpde.com

1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:46 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling west...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach City Leaders Will Make An New Ordinance For Beaches

Myrtle Beach city leaders held a meeting to discuss what shade devices are allowed on local beaches. The discussion came about due to the popular use of wind shade devices. Currently, only round umbrellas with a diameter of 7.5 feet and children’s tents are allowed in commercial and residential areas.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy announces 500 new jobs, Wilmington expansion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy has announced a major expansion to its Wilmington operations. GEH CEO Jay Wileman highlighted plans to grow the GEH workforce by approximately 500 jobs over five years. These new employees will support the future of advanced nuclear growth including the commercial deployment of the BWRX-300 small modular reactor.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy