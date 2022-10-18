Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Town Council votes to approve expansion project, mutual aid agreement
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Town Council has voted to approve two major items of interest. One approved topic was a mutual aid agreement between Leland Police and Carolina Beach Police to allow law enforcement agencies to provide temporary assistance to each other. The next approved subject was a...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach leaders discuss adding golf cart parking spaces to beach accesses
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach leaders are on the lookout for more parking spaces. The North Myrtle Beach City Council passed the first hearing to move 18th Avenue’s beach access 8, 66 ft. to the south of its current location and add new amenities. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville firefighters’ training and quick action likely saved man
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – Training and quick action likely saved a man from choking at a Columbus County restaurant. Lt. Jeremy Hooks and Capt. Kyle McDaniel worked together at the for the past 4 years, they often get dinner together. “We decided we were going to get something to...
Next phase of dredging in Cherry Grove scheduled to begin in November
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The next phase of canal dredging in Cherry Grove is scheduled to begin in the first week of November, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham. Crews will work on canals between 42nd Avenue North and 62nd Avenue North, Graham said. Crews have already started prep work. Pipes […]
WECT
Section of U.S. 74 near ILM Airport to be closed overnight between Friday and Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington International Airport has announced a closure on the westbound lane of U.S. 74 (Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.) near the airport from Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 a.m. The closure will be between N. Kerr Ave. and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County bridge closes ahead of months-long project
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A highway in Brunswick County is closing for several months to allow crews to replace an aging bridge. The bridge on NC 906 (Midway Road SE) near US 17 Business (Old Ocean Highway) south of Bolivia closed Monday and will remain shut down for several months.
wpde.com
Residents sue management, board of directors of evacuated condos in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents and condo owners have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the board of directors and companies that manage the Renaissance Towers in Horry County. The suit was filed roughly a week ago as some condo owners allege they are still without a home,...
bladenonline.com
NCDOT Announces Elwell Ferry is Closed
North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Elwell Ferry is closed. The ferry is an important connection for motorists wanting to cross the Cape Fear River. When the ferry is closed, some routes for travelers may take an extra hour to drive to the other side of the river. The inland cable ferry is located on Elwell Ferry Road between NC Highway 53 and NC Highway 87 in Bladen County. NCDOT did not release a date when the ferry would reopen, and no further information is available at this time.
Horry County oceanfront condo owners claim evacuated building had known structural damage for years
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some people who own condos in an Horry County oceanfront condo building said the property managers ignored structural damage for years, resulting in residents being evacuated Oct. 7. The federal lawsuit compares the situation to a condo collapse in Florida — which left 98 people dead. The lawsuit claims the […]
WMBF
HCFR: 1 injured in two-alarm house fire in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured in a house fire in Little River Friday night. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a two-alarm fire at 5:11 p.m. Friday evening on Glenridge Road in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control.
wtoc.com
Hyundai electric vehicle plant groundbreaking ceremony
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle...
WECT
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
WECT
Leland Town Council approves rezoning for multifamily housing development
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved a sprawling 897-acre proposed housing development at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 at its meeting on Thursday, October 20. The developer, Malmo Ventures, LLC., brought the proposal back to the planning board last month to approve...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County commissioners in search of new consultant to advise on new hospital provider
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – With the future of Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to run its hospital set to expire, county commissioners are trying to come up with a plan. Commissioners voted last month not to move ahead and hire a Chicago-based consultant firm Juniper Advisory...
whqr.org
Deep Dive: New Hanover and Brunswick county elections directors on security, early voting, and Election Day
Elections directors in New Hanover and Brunswick counties are getting ready for the 2022 midterms. WHQR visited their offices and has this report. Rae Hunter-Havens has been the elections director of New Hanover County for about five years but has been supporting the work of the county’s elections since 2011.
Horry County dealership bouncing back from new car shortage
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In July of this year, Grand Strand Nissan only had six new cars on their lot. Today, things are looking a lot different. Robbie Haynes, general manager of Grand Strand Nissan, said it is a massive improvement. “It’s definitely getting better,” Haynes said. “I mean, if you could tell when […]
Surfside Beach says rumors, bad information led to stop-work order on pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach town official told News13 on Wednesday that a stop-work order issued involving the pier was issued due to rumors and bad information. There were two stop-work orders issued recently, one for the pier and one for the buildings connected to the pier Construction on the pier has […]
wpde.com
1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:46 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling west...
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach City Leaders Will Make An New Ordinance For Beaches
Myrtle Beach city leaders held a meeting to discuss what shade devices are allowed on local beaches. The discussion came about due to the popular use of wind shade devices. Currently, only round umbrellas with a diameter of 7.5 feet and children’s tents are allowed in commercial and residential areas.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy announces 500 new jobs, Wilmington expansion
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy has announced a major expansion to its Wilmington operations. GEH CEO Jay Wileman highlighted plans to grow the GEH workforce by approximately 500 jobs over five years. These new employees will support the future of advanced nuclear growth including the commercial deployment of the BWRX-300 small modular reactor.
